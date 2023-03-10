Advanced search
RAND CAPITAL CORPORATION

(RAND)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:20:58 2023-03-08 pm EST
13.68 USD   -3.80%
06:55aRand Capital : Conference Call Presentation FY 2022
PU
06:47aRand Capital Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:40aEarnings Flash (RAND) RAND CAPITAL CORPORATION Posts Q4 EPS $0.41
MT
Rand Capital : Conference Call Presentation FY 2022

03/10/2023 | 06:55am EST
FOURTH QUARTER AND

FULL YEAR 2022

FINANCIAL RESULTS

March 10, 2023

Daniel P. Penberthy

President & CEO

Margaret W. Brechtel

EVP & CFO

© 2023 Rand Capital Corporation

Nasdaq: RAND

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section

21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding the expectations of Rand Capital Corporation ("Rand" or the "Company") to continue to be taxed as a regulated investment company ("RIC") for U.S. federal income tax purposes; the effectiveness of, and execution on, Rand's investment strategy and 2023 objectives; the investment processes used by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC under the investment advisory and management agreement with Rand, the competitive ability and position of Rand, the amount of the Company's dividend per share in future periods, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target" or other similar words or expressions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) the risk that Rand may be unable to continue to fulfill the conditions required in order to be treated as a RIC for U.S. federal income tax purposes; (2) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (3) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; and (4) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Rand's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Rand's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, the preliminary and definitive proxy statements and other documents filed with the SEC. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as Rand's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Except as required by applicable law, Rand assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this presentation.

The Company's investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company's website where it regularly posts information: https://www.randcapital.com/.

All information contained herein is for informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss.

2

© 2023 Rand Capital Corporation

Nasdaq: RAND

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 EXECUTION

  • Advanced portfolio transformation to include more debt instruments
    • Fourth quarter total investment income increased 40% to $1.7 million over the 2021 fourth quarter
    • Full year 2022 total investment income grew 41% to $5.8 million
  • Fourth quarter net investment income per share was $0.48, up 4x over prior-year period; Full-year 2022 net investment income per share was $1.72
  • Net asset value per share was $22.36 at year-end*
  • $7.0 million in new and follow-on investments in 2022

Delivering Cash Dividends:

  • Paid fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $0.38 per share (included regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.18 per share)
  • During 2022, paid total dividends of $0.83 per share, an increase of nearly 90% over 2021 dividends

*Net asset value per share amounts based on weighted average shares outstanding

© 2023 Rand Capital Corporation

The Rand Building, Buffalo, NY

3

Nasdaq: RAND

PORTFOLIO MIX

Fair Value Portfolio Mix

($ in millions)

$64.1$61.5

$13.9$6.4

$20.6$20.9

$29.6$34.2

20212022

Portfolio Mix

(# of Companies)

34

8

29

6

14

9

12

14

2021

2022

The change in portfolio fair value primarily reflects BDC stock sales and lower valuations for ACV Auctions and Open Exchange, partially offset by new and follow-on investments.

Mix at year-end, based on fair value:

56% Fixed-rate debt investments

34% Equity investments in private companies

10% Publicly traded equities (includes dividend paying BDCs and ACV Auctions stock)

During 2022, invested a total of $7.0 million across seven transactions, which largely consisted of interest yielding assets.

Publicly Traded Stock

Equity

Debt

4

© 2023 Rand Capital Corporation

Nasdaq: RAND

Q4 2022 INVESTMENTS & EXITS

Investments

Provides design, distribution and installation services for commercial kitchens, renovations and new builds

Funded $3.1 million, including $2.5 million senior subordinate debt and $600,000 preferred equity

Follow on debt investment of $590,000

Instrumentation company specializing in portable analytical

Total debt and equity investment in SciAps had a fair value of

instruments to identify compounds, minerals and elements

$5.2 million at year-end

Follow on equity investment of $194,000

Total debt and equity investment in Seyberts had a fair value of

$5.9 million at year-end

Billiard supply company

Exits During the Quarter

Loan repayment of $1.4 million

5

© 2023 Rand Capital Corporation

Nasdaq: RAND

Disclaimer

Rand Capital Corporation published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 11:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
