Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand” or the “Company”), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market companies, announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.
Daniel P. Penberthy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand, commented, “We delivered another strong year of results as we continued to scale the business through the successful execution of our strategy. We put more than $20 million to work during 2023, primarily in income producing investments which drove higher investment income that enabled us to increase our return to shareholders during the year. In total, dividends increased 60% to $1.33 per share in 2023, which included an increase of our regular quarterly dividend earlier in the year and a special dividend paid out during the fourth quarter.
“We entered 2024 with a strong and flexible balance sheet that is supported by multiple sources of capital. We have a solid pipeline of investment opportunities and believe we can continue to execute our strategy by increasing our portfolio composition with new debt investments.”
Fourth Quarter Highlights (compared with the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)
- Total investment income grew $197,000, or 11%, to $1.9 million, which reflected a 47% increase in interest from portfolio companies, partially offset by lower dividend income. The decrease in dividend income was largely due to a large prior-year dividend from a portfolio company, which did not occur, and the sale of the Company’s investment in Dealer Solutions and Design (DSD) during the second quarter of 2023.
- Total expenses were $1.0 million compared with $371,000 in the prior-year fourth quarter. The change reflects a $293,000 increase in interest expense on borrowings under the senior revolving credit facility, along with a change in accrued capital gains incentive fees to the Company’s external investment adviser. The current period included an expense of $64,000 in capital gains incentive fees compared with a credit of $168,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted expenses, which exclude capital gains incentive fees and is a non-GAAP financial measure, were $950,000 compared with $539,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted expenses.
-
Net investment income was $962,000, or $0.37 per share, compared with $1.2 million, or
$0.48 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net investment income per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the capital gains incentive fee accrual expense, was $0.40 per share compared with $0.41 in last year’s fourth quarter. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted net investment income per share.
2023 Highlights
- Total investment income of $7.3 million increased $1.6 million, or 27%, from the prior year.
-
Total expenses were $4.2 million compared with $1.1 million in the prior year. The increase reflected $805,000 of accrued capital gains incentive fees during 2023 compared with a
$1.0 million reduction of accrued fees during 2022. Rand entered into a senior revolving credit facility in June 2022 to drive growth. As a result, interest expense increased $975,000 in 2023 compared with the prior year.
- Excluding the capital gains incentive fee accrual, adjusted expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $1.2 million to $3.4 million in 2023. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted expenses.
- Net investment income per share was $1.15 for 2023 compared with $1.72 per share in the prior year. Excluding the capital gains incentive fee accrual, adjusted net investment income per share for 2023 was $1.46, up 11%, from $1.31 in 2022. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted net investment income per share.
- Net assets at December 31, 2023 were $60.8 million, up 5% from year-end 2022.
Portfolio and Investment Activity
As of December 31, 2023, Rand’s portfolio included investments with a fair value of $77.1 million across 30 portfolio businesses. This was up $15.6 million, or 25%, from December 31, 2022, and reflected new and follow on investments and valuation adjustments in multiple portfolio companies. This was partially offset by equity sales and loan repayments. At December 31, 2023, the portfolio was comprised of approximately 64% in debt investments, 27% in equity investments in private companies, and 9% in publicly traded equities consisting of other BDCs and ACV Auctions. The annualized weighted average yield of debt investments, which includes PIK interest, was 13.6% compared with 12.6% at the end of 2022.
Fourth quarter 2023:
- Funded a follow-on debt investment of $2.2 million to BMP Food Service Supply Holdco, LLC (FSS). Subsequently FSS made a loan principal payment of $0.6 million during the quarter. Rand’s total debt and equity investment in FSS had a fair value of $7.4 million at year-end.
- Follow-on equity investment of $73,000 to Caitec, Inc.
Full year 2023:
- Invested a total of $20.3 million across nine transactions, which largely consisted of interest yielding assets.
- Portfolio investment company DSD was sold during the second quarter of 2023, which resulted in the full repayment of Rand’s subordinated debt and sale of its preferred equity investments. In total, Rand received $6.7 million of proceeds, which included a net gain of $2.5 million.
- Sold ACV Auctions public securities for $1.7 million in gains.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Cash at year-end was $3.3 million, which reflected the proceeds received from exiting DSD and ACV Auctions share sales in the second quarter of 2023. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held shares valued at approximately $4.4 million in other publicly traded BDCs and $3.0 million in ACV Auctions, all of which are available for future liquidity needs including dividends and portfolio investments.
At December 31, 2023, Rand had outstanding borrowings of $16.3 million on its existing $25.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The outstanding borrowings carried an interest rate of 8.9% at year-end.
The Company did not repurchase any outstanding common stock during 2023.
Dividends
On December 5, 2023, the Board declared an aggregate of $0.63 per share cash dividend distribution, which was paid during the fourth quarter, to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2023. The dividend consisted of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share and a special dividend of $0.38 per share.
During 2023, Rand paid a total of $3.4 million in dividends, which included the four regular quarterly dividends, and the year-end 2023 special dividend.
On February 26, 2024, Rand declared its regular quarterly cash dividend distribution of $0.25 per share. The cash dividend will be distributed on or about March 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2024.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Audited)
2023
2022
ASSETS
Investments at fair value:
Control investments (cost of $5,272,770 and $4,660,017, respectively)
$
4,148,960
$
3,536,207
Affiliate investments (cost of $45,720,974 and $30,204,160, respectively)
53,499,372
38,241,589
Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $17,371,862 and $20,852,060, respectively)
19,477,380
19,726,463
Total investments, at fair value (cost of $68,365,606 and $55,716,237, respectively)
77,125,712
61,504,259
Cash
3,295,321
1,368,996
Interest receivable
244,600
208,338
Prepaid income taxes
127,869
76,396
Deferred tax asset, net
39,179
28,160
Other assets
189,301
295,043
Total assets
$
81,021,982
$
63,481,192
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (NET ASSETS)
Liabilities:
Due to investment adviser
$
979,297
$
562,221
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
145,516
66,680
Line of credit
16,250,000
2,550,000
Capital gains incentive fees
2,279,700
2,167,000
Deferred revenue
552,256
413,971
Total liabilities
20,206,769
5,759,872
Stockholders’ equity (net assets):
Common stock, $0.10 par; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued: 2,648,916; shares outstanding: 2,581,021 at 12/31/23 and 12/31/22
264,892
264,892
Capital in excess of par value
55,801,170
51,464,267
Treasury stock, at cost: 67,895 shares at 12/31/23 and 12/31/22
(1,566,605
)
(1,566,605
)
Total distributable earnings
6,315,756
7,558,766
Total stockholders’ equity (net assets) (per share - 2023: $23.56, 2022: $22.36)
60,815,213
57,721,320
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (net assets)
$
81,021,982
$
63,481,192
Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
For the Quarter Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Investment income:
|Interest from portfolio companies:
|Control investments
$
192,072
$
154,647
$
698,872
$
279,055
|Affiliate investments
1,127,121
599,931
3,858,696
2,366,955
|Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments
354,042
381,248
1,421,787
1,506,792
|Total interest from portfolio companies
1,673,235
1,135,826
5,979,355
4,152,802
|Interest from other investments:
|Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments
241
82
933
131
|Total interest from other investments
241
82
933
131
|Dividend and other investment income:
|Affiliate investments
86,125
422,200
506,076
974,669
|Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments
129,250
122,965
531,055
481,665
|Total dividend and other investment income
215,375
545,165
1,037,131
1,456,334
|Fee income:
|Control investments
4,516
3,900
17,242
7,800
|Affiliate investments
31,245
20,371
278,061
92,531
|Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments
5,507
27,642
25,441
55,583
|Total fee income
41,268
51,913
320,744
155,914
|Total investment income
1,930,119
1,732,986
7,338,163
5,765,181
|Expenses:
|Base management fee
287,297
230,454
1,057,166
927,226
|Capital gains incentive fees
64,000
(168,000
)
804,700
(1,048,760
)
|Interest expense
336,997
43,918
1,044,831
69,960
|Professional fees
155,346
160,657
547,456
729,967
|Directors' fees
65,709
50,050
263,500
187,833
|Stockholders and office operating
55,158
41,756
261,639
205,083
|Administrative fees
37,250
-
149,000
-
|Insurance
10,380
11,238
44,100
43,026
|Corporate development
1,660
-
5,927
3,753
|Other operating
-
1,017
-
1,141
|Total expenses
1,013,797
371,090
4,178,319
1,119,229
|Net investment income before income taxes
916,322
1,361,896
3,159,844
4,645,952
|Income tax (benefit) expense, including excise tax expense
(45,282
)
131,792
192,111
215,542
|Net investment income
961,604
1,230,104
2,967,733
4,430,410
|Net realized (loss) gain on sales and dispositions of investments:
|Affiliate investments
(21,265
)
-
2,574,829
167,159
|Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments
3,440
14,902
(1,523,750
)
538,334
|Net realized (loss) gain on sales and dispositions, before income taxes
(17,825
)
14,902
1,051,079
705,493
|Income tax expense
21,524
-
359,682
-
|Net realized (loss) gain on sales and dispositions of investments
(39,349
)
14,902
691,397
705,493
|Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments:
|Control investments
-
(748,810
)
-
(748,810
)
|Affiliate investments
627,667
4,692,512
(259,031
)
4,740,353
|Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments
(289,938
)
(4,760,553
)
3,231,115
(9,901,315
)
|Change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation before income taxes
337,729
(816,851
)
2,972,084
(5,909,772
)
|Deferred income tax expense
171,005
107,980
104,564
107,980
|Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments
166,724
(924,831
)
2,867,520
(6,017,752
)
|Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments
127,375
(909,929
)
3,558,917
(5,312,259
)
|Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations
$
1,088,979
$
320,175
$
6,526,650
$
(881,849
)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
2,581,021
2,581,021
2,581,021
2,581,021
|Basic and diluted net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations per share
$
0.42
$
0.12
$
2.53
$
(0.34
)
Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
(Audited)
2023
2022
Net assets at beginning of year
$
57,721,320
$
60,745,416
Net investment income
2,967,733
4,430,410
Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments
691,397
705,493
Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments
2,867,520
(6,017,752
)
Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations
6,526,650
(881,849
)
Declaration of dividends
(3,432,757
)
(2,142,247
)
Net assets at end of year
$
60,815,213
$
57,721,320
Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Total Expense to Non-GAAP Adjusted Expenses
(Unaudited)
In addition to reporting total expenses, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) financial measure, Rand presents adjusted expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted expenses is defined as GAAP total expenses removing the effect of any expenses/(credits) for capital gains incentive fees accrual. GAAP total expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that adjusted expenses provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Three months ended
Three months ended
Year ended
Year ended
Total expenses
$
1,013,797
$
371,090
$
4,178,319
$
1,119,229
Exclude expenses/(credits) for capital gains incentive fees
64,000
(168,000
)
804,700
(1,048,760
)
Adjusted total expenses
$
949,797
$
539,090
$
3,373,619
$
2,167,989
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Investment Income per Share to
Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share
(Unaudited)
In addition to reporting Net Investment Income per Share, which is a GAAP financial measure, the Company presents Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share is defined as GAAP Net Investment Income per Share removing the effect of any expenses/(credits) for capital gains incentive fees. GAAP Net Investment Income per Share is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Three months ended
Three months ended
Year ended
Year ended
Net investment income per share
$
0.37
$
0.48
$
1.15
$
1.72
Exclude expenses/(credits) for capital gains incentive fees per share
0.02
(0.07
)
0.31
(0.41
)
Adjusted net investment income per share
$
0.40
$
0.41
$
1.46
$
1.31
