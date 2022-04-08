Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMI   ZAE000210688

RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RMI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-06
50.76 ZAR   -3.75%
50.76 ZAR   -3.75%
02:09aRAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT : Finalisation announcement regarding the declaration of a special dividend
PU
03/29RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT : Dealing in securities by the company
PU
03/25Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited acquired an unknown minority stake in Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited.
CI
Rand Merchant Investment : Finalisation announcement regarding the declaration of a special dividend

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2010/005770/06)

ISIN: ZAE000210688

JSE ordinary share code: RMI ("RMI")

FINALISATION ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE DECLARATION OF A SPECIAL DIVIDEND

RMI shareholders are referred to the unaudited summary results announcement and cash dividend declaration for the six months ended 31 December 2021 released on the Stock Exchange News Service on 16 March 2022 ("Results Announcement"). RMI declared an interim dividend of 23.5 cents per ordinary share and a special dividend of 142.0 cents per ordinary share. Both of these dividends are subject to Dividend Withholding Tax at a rate of 20% for those shareholders who are not exempt.

RMI stated in the Results Announcement that the special dividend was subject to South African Reserve Bank approval. RMI shareholders are advised that this approval has been obtained and that the salient dates in respect of the special dividend remain unchanged as announced in the Results Announcement.

Rosebank

8 April 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

RMI - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
