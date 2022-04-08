Rand Merchant Investment : Finalisation announcement regarding the declaration of a special dividend

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2010/005770/06)

FINALISATION ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE DECLARATION OF A SPECIAL DIVIDEND

RMI shareholders are referred to the unaudited summary results announcement and cash dividend declaration for the six months ended 31 December 2021 released on the Stock Exchange News Service on 16 March 2022 ("Results Announcement"). RMI declared an interim dividend of 23.5 cents per ordinary share and a special dividend of 142.0 cents per ordinary share. Both of these dividends are subject to Dividend Withholding Tax at a rate of 20% for those shareholders who are not exempt.

RMI stated in the Results Announcement that the special dividend was subject to South African Reserve Bank approval. RMI shareholders are advised that this approval has been obtained and that the salient dates in respect of the special dividend remain unchanged as announced in the Results Announcement.

Rosebank

8 April 2022

