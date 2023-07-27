IMAGINiT Unveils New Hybrid Option for Clarity Cloud

New Approach Offers AEC Firms Powerful Task Automation and the Simplicity of Cloud Management with Local Task Processing Power

IMAGINiT Technologiesis giving small and mid-sized architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms more control over their project timelines and IT budgets with the launch of a new hybrid option for IMAGINiT Clarity Cloud. This latest Clarity offering enables users to strategically split the automation of tasks for Autodesk Revit and Autodesk AutoCAD projects between cloud and on-premise workstations.

"As organizations face staffing challenges, increasingly accelerated project timelines and the need to better predict IT spending, our new hybrid option for Clarity Cloud aims to help BIM coordinators, project managers, firm owners, and their ecosystem of partners, meet these challenges head-on," says Bill Zavadil, president and chief operating officer, IMAGINiT Technologies.

Customers leveraging Clarity Cloud's unparalleled task automation now have flexibility to distribute this workload between on-premise and cloud-based machines, optimizing performance, and improving cost control with predictable pricing. Leveraging this new hybrid option makes set-up and ongoing administration simple and cost effective because the IT management requirements are integrated into existing cloud services.

