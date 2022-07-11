Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.
  News
  Summary
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

2022-07-11
105.00 GBX   +0.24%
10:54aRANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT : 2022 GM July
PU
06/17RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT : Form of Instruction July 2022
PU
06/15Randall & Quilter Investment To Raise $125 Million Via Share Placement
MT
Randall & Quilter Investment : 2022 GM July

07/11/2022 | 10:54am EDT
11 July 2022

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

(the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

At a meeting held on 11 July 2022 the following resolutions were passed by way of a poll conducted at the meeting, resolution one passed as an Ordinary resolution and resolution two was passed as a Special resolution. A summary of the votes submitted is provided below:

Resolution

For

Against

Total votes cast

Votes Withheld

Number of Votes

% of votes cast

Number of votes

% of votes cast

as % of Issued

Share Capital

1.Allot ordinary shares in

234,382,781

99.99%

25,699

0.01%

77.5%

5,058

connection with the

Conditional Issuance and

Open Offer.

2. Authorise the directors to

234,382,261

99.99%

26,219

0.01%

77.5%

5,058

allot the shares pursuant to

the Conditional Issuance and

Open Offer on a non-pre-

emptive basis.

Disclaimer

R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 14:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 106 M - -
Net income 2021 -127 M - -
Net Debt 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,96x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 317 M 381 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 295
Free-Float 79,6%
Managers and Directors
Alan Kevin Quilter Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Solomon Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
William L. Spiegel Chairman
Robert Thomas Head-Data & Technology
Sangeeta Johnson Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD.-39.10%381
CHUBB LIMITED-0.12%82 249
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-10.49%78 216
ALLIANZ SE-13.18%74 197
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD5.42%64 055
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-26.84%24 102