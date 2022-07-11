Randall & Quilter Investment : 2022 GM July

11 July 2022
Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.
(the "Company")
Results of General Meeting
At a meeting held on 11 July 2022 the following resolutions were passed by way of a poll conducted at the meeting, resolution one passed as an Ordinary resolution and resolution two was passed as a Special resolution. A summary of the votes submitted is provided below:
|
Resolution
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Total votes cast
|
|
Votes Withheld
|
|
Number of Votes
|
|
% of votes cast
|
Number of votes
|
|
% of votes cast
|
|
as % of Issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
|
|
1.Allot ordinary shares in
|
234,382,781
|
|
99.99%
|
25,699
|
|
0.01%
|
77.5%
|
|
5,058
|
connection with the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conditional Issuance and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Open Offer.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Authorise the directors to
|
234,382,261
|
|
99.99%
|
26,219
|
|
0.01%
|
77.5%
|
|
5,058
|
allot the shares pursuant to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Conditional Issuance and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Open Offer on a non-pre-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
emptive basis.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 14:53:09 UTC.