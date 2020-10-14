Randall & Quilter Investment : Interim Report 2020

Log in
Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020

30% increase in Pre-Tax Operating Profit driven by strong growth across both business lines with the Group well positioned

to capitalise on favourable market conditions

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (AIM-RQIH), the non-life global specialty insurance company focusing on the Program Management and Legacy Insurance businesses, announces the Group's results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 ("H1 2020").

H1 2020 Highlights

Group

  • Pre-TaxOperating Profit increased 30% to £10.4m (H1 2019: £8.0m)
  • Profit Before Tax of £0.6m (H1 2019: £33.1m)
  • Proposed Interim Distribution per Share of 3.8p (H1 2019: 3.8p)

Program Management

  • Contracted Premium increased 95% to $925m (30 June 2019: $475m)
  • Economic Commissions Revenue grew 88% to $10.7m (H1 2019: $5.7m)
  • Economic EBITDA gain (loss) of $0.8m (H1 2019: $(0.3)m)
  • 10 new programs added, increasing total active programs to 36 at period end

Legacy

  • Net Reserves Acquired increased 81% to £267m (H1 2019: £148m)
  • Operating Return on Tangible Capital of 17.7% (H1 2019: 14.1%)
  • Operating Return on Tangible Equity of 23.3% (H1 2019: 16.4%)
  • Completed nine transactions across seven different jurisdictions

Balance Sheet

  • Cash and Investments increased 5% to £772m (YE 2019: £737m)
  • Net Asset Value per Share increased 3% to 151.5p (YE 2019: 147.2p)

Franchise and Platform

  • Raised $100m of new equity, strengthening our capital base and increasing our Group Solvency Ratio to 191%
  • Bolstered leadership with key hires: Deputy Executive Chairman, Group CFO and CEO of US Excess & Surplus Lines (E&S)
  • Expanded our footprint and capabilities including launching a US E&S carrier, establishing new branches in the UK and Italy to strengthen our Program Management offering, and securing licenses to write third-party Legacy business in Bermuda
  • Invested in a growing MGA, Tradesman Program Managers, LLC, securing Program Management fees and adding valuable investment

Summary Financial Performance (see Notes for definitions)

(£m, except where noted)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Change

Group Results

Pre-Tax Operating Profit

10.4

8.0

30.0%

Profit Before Tax

0.6

33.1

(98.2)%

Investment Portfolio Book Yield

1.8%

2.2%

(0.4)%

Earnings per Share

0.4p

19.2p

(18.8)p

Distribution per Share

3.8p

3.8p

0.0p

Business Segment Metrics

Program Management ($m)

Contracted Premium (period end)

924.9

475.2

94.6%

Gross Written Premium

247.2

173.4

42.6%

Economic Commission Income

10.7

5.7

87.7%

Economic EBITDA

0.8

(0.3)

NM

Legacy

Net Reserves Acquired

267.3

147.5

81.2%

Operating Return on Tangible Capital

17.7%

14.1%

3.6%

Operating Return on Tangible Equity

23.3%

16.4%

6.9%

30 Jun 2020

31 Dec 2019

Change

Balance Sheet Items

Cash and Investments

771.8

737.0

4.7%

Total Equity

394.7

288.3

36.9%

Net Asset Value per Share

151.5p

147.2p

2.9%

Commenting on the results for the year, Ken Randall, Alan Quilter and William Spiegel, said:

"Our first half 2020 financial results were impacted by Covid-19 due to the already announced reduction in total investment returns, delays in on-boarding new Program Management business and by a change in the mix of Legacy transactions, resulting in Profit Before Tax of £0.6 million. Nonetheless we continued to generate strong operating performance in both Program Management and Legacy translating into Group Pre-Tax Operating Profit of £10.4 million, a 30% increase compared with H1 2019. The Board expects that fiscal year 2020 results will be in line with market expectations.

Our Program Management business achieved meaningful growth and generated record results across all key metrics. Over the past 12 months we have expanded our MGA relationships by adding 10 new programs, bringing the total number of active programs to 36 at 30 June 2020. Our Contracted Premium, an indicator of future annual Gross Written Premium, increased by 95% year-over-year to $925 million. In the first half of 2020, Gross Written Premium grew by 43% to $247.2 million, and Economic Commission Income increased by 88% to $10.7 million. This strong revenue performance enabled us to generate positive Economic EBITDA of $0.8 million and a margin of 7.5% compared with a loss in H1 2019. As we grow Gross Written Premium, we are beginning to witness the benefits of scale in our profit margin. We continued to grow in H2 2020, so far adding four new programs, increasing our total number of programs to 40 and Contracted Premium to $1.1 billion. We also agreed to take a 35% interest in one of our existing MGA partners, Tradesman Program Managers LLC, which not only solidified our partnership but should prove to be a valuable investment for the Group.

Our Legacy business completed a record nine transactions in seven jurisdictions in H1 2020. From those nine deals we acquired Net Reserves of £267.3 million, an increase of 81% over H1 2019. Our mix of business in H1 2020 skewed towards larger reinsurance deals with counter-parties such as Renaissance Reinsurance, Allianz and Houston International Insurance Group, whereas our mix of business in H1 2019 was heavily influenced by the Global Re acquisition. We target returns of at least 15% in all Legacy transactions regardless of the accounting treatment of reinsurance and acquisitions. In H1 2020, we produced solid Operating Returns on Tangible Capital and Equity of 17.7% and 23.3%, respectively. Our growth has continued into the second half of the year with four additional transactions already signed and we have several other deals under exclusivity.

Our investment portfolio is comprised almost entirely of high-qualityfixed-income investments. Only 3% of our portfolio is invested in below investment grade bonds, and the portfolio has a duration of 1.7 years. However, as a consequence of negative market reactions to the economic uncertainty that prevailed during the early months of the pandemic, we recognised £(7.1) million of net realised and unrealised Losses in H1 2020 compared with £8.8 million of gains in H1 2019. These losses in

H1 2020 substantially reversed themselves in the second half of the year.

We are pleased to announce that the Board has recommended an interim distribution to shareholders of 3.8p per share in cash. We are proud of R&Q's consistent record of distributions to our shareholders.

In 2020 we have been active in continuing to build and develop our platform, bolstering our management team and expanding our footprint and capabilities. We recruited a Deputy Executive Chairman, a Group CFO and a CEO of US Excess & Surplus Lines. We also launched our US Excess & Surplus Lines company, set up new branches in the UK and Italy to strengthen our Program Management offering, and raised $100 million of equity for growth, including establishing these initiatives as well as for funding of Legacy transactions.

Despite unprecedented challenges introduced by Covid-19, we have had minimal disruptions to our operations. Importantly, we are excited by the opportunities available to us in the current market. Covid-19 and other market events have generated significant losses for the insurance industry, creating a "hardening" insurance environment and increasing the demand for our Legacy and Program Management solutions. We have a strong balance sheet, expertise, relationships and the track-record to capture the additional growth in front of us. However, as is our tradition, we will be patient and disciplined as we continue to grow our business."

A shareholders' presentation is available on our web site at: http://www.rqih.com/investors/shareholder-information/investor-presentations/

Enquiries to:

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

www.rqih.com

Ken Randall

+44 (0)7831 145440

William Spiegel

+001 917 826 5877

Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0) 207260 1000

Stuart Skinner

Charles Farquhar

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7408 4090

Stephane Auton

James Thomas

FTI Consulting

+44 (0)20 3727 1046

Edward Berry

Tom Blackwell

Notes

Pre-Tax Operating Profit for Group is a measure of how our core businesses performed adjusted for intangibles created in Legacy acquisitions and net realised and unrealised investment gains.

Cash and Investments exclude funds withheld and off-balance sheet trusts, for which we do not earn investment income.

Contracted Premium for Program Management is the Gross Premium that our existing distribution partners believe their programs will generate over a period of time. We expect a significant portion of Contracted Premium to become Gross Premium Written.

Economic Commission Revenue for Program Management represents the commission revenue from insurance policies already bound (written), regardless of the length of the underlying policy period (earned). We believe Economic Commission Revenue is

a more appropriate measure of the revenue of the business during periods of high growth, due to a larger than normal gap between Gross Written and Gross Earned (IFRS) Premium.

Economic EBITDA for Program Management is equal to IFRS EBITDA plus unearned commission revenue and excludes net realised and unrealised investment gains.

Economic EBITDA Margin for Program Management is our profit margin on Economic Commissions.

Operating EBIT and Pre-Tax Operating Profit for Legacy are adjusted for intangibles created in acquisitions and net realised and unrealised investment gains.

Average Operating Tangible Capital for Legacy is based on the Group's economic capital models, excluding intangible assets created in acquisitions, net unrealised investment gains and the impact of FX.

Average Operating Tangible Equity for Legacy includes allocated debt.

Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity for Legacy have been annualised for interim reporting periods.

REPORT OF THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Financial Results

Our first half 2020 financial results were impacted by Covid-19 due to the already announced reduction in total investment returns, delays in on-boarding new Program Management business and by a change in the mix of Legacy transactions, which lowered Profit Before Tax. Nonetheless we continued to generate strong operating performance and positioned our platform for the growth opportunities available in the current "hard" insurance market. The Board expects that fiscal year 2020 results will be in line with market expectations.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 and the work from home environment, R&Q reported strong operating results across almost every metric we track in managing our business. We are witnessing increasing demand for our services as both of our businesses continue to become recognised as key components of the global insurance market. Legacy is an important element of capital management and Program Management is critical in facilitating the growth of independent insurance distribution. This demand has been enhanced by recent large insurance events and the decline in global interest rates.

The supportive underlying trends we are seeing for both businesses are reflected in the strong operating results reported by each for H1 2020. In Program Management, we recorded record numbers for Contracted Premium ($925 million), Gross Written Premium ($494 million annualised), Economic Commission Revenue ($21.4 million annualised) and Economic EBITDA ($0.8 million). In Legacy we closed a record number of transactions in a half year period (9) and acquired substantial net reserves (£267 million), producing strong Operating Returns on Tangible Capital (17.7%) and Equity (23.3%). The successful results in both Program Management and Legacy translated into strong Group Pre-Tax Operating Profit (£10.4 million), which grew by 30% compared with H1 2019. Our Profit Before Tax (£0.6 million) fell relative to H1 2019 reflecting Covid-related net realised and unrealised investment losses (which have since recovered) and a mix of Legacy deals in favour of reinsurance over acquisitions. In H1 2020, we raised $100 million of equity to support our growth, including establishing our new UK and Italian branches as well as our US Excess & Surplus lines company and for funding of Legacy transactions.

Program Management

Our Program Management segment, which operates under the Accredited brand in the US, UK, and Europe, continued to grow rapidly in H1 2020. We started our Program Management business at the end of 2016 with two MGA relationships and as of the end of H1 2020, we had 36 active programs with $925 million in Contracted Premium. Our momentum has carried forward into H2 2020 as we signed up four new programs bringing our Contracted Premium to $1.1 billion.

The Program Management business allows us to leverage our licenses and relationships with MGAs and reinsurers to earn predictable, recurring fee-based revenue with high margins. On average, R&Q receives annual recurring commissions of approximately 5% of Gross Written Premium. Our results are beginning to show the benefits of scale, as we earned positive Economic EBITDA in H1 2020 and a 7.5% margin, compared with a loss in H1 2019. Gross Written Premium grew 43% to $247.2 million in H1 2020. In the first half of 2020, Covid-19 caused delays in implementing new programs and slowed the ramp of some existing programs. We believe these issues are abating as we move into the second half of the year.

Our Program Management business has several avenues of growth over the next few years. First, we have built-in growth from our existing programs as our Gross Written Premium ($494.4 million annualised) converges with our Contracted Premium ($1.1 billion), without any corresponding expenses. Second, we anticipate that the current "hard" insurance market will increase our existing Gross Written Premium as it re-prices higher on renewal, without any additional expenses. Third, we established a UK branch of our Maltese carrier enabling us to continue to underwrite and service our UK partners post Brexit. Fourth, in the summer of 2020 we opened a branch in Milan, Italy, enabling us to better address the needs of MGAs and other clients in that country. Finally, we formed a US Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines company in the third quarter of 2020, expanding our addressable market. The E&S market is large and growing, producing annual premium of approximately $55 billion. To lead our efforts, we recently announced the hiring of Pat Rastiello as CEO of Accredited Specialty Insurance Company, our newly formed E&S carrier. Pat joins us from Aon and brings with him senior program experience and MGA relationships.

In the third quarter of 2020, we also announced we were deepening our financial and strategic partnership with one of our fast-growingUS-based MGA partners, Tradesman Program Managers LLC. The transaction not only strengthens our Program Management relationship with Tradesman, but our 35% strategic stake in the business should prove to be a valuable investment. Tradesman reported EBITDA of $8.1 million in 2019, the basis on which the valuation was agreed, and has grown rapidly in H1 2020.

Legacy

Our Legacy business continues to thrive and grow. Legacy has been at the core of R&Q since its founding and we have completed over 100 transactions in 35 regulatory jurisdictions since 2009. We had a very strong H1 2020, concluding nine transactions in seven jurisdictions and acquiring Cash and Investments of £320.3 million and Net Reserves of £267.3 million. Our larger transactions in the first half of 2020 were reinsurance deals with blue chip insurance companies such as Allianz, Houston International Insurance Group and Renaissance Reinsurance, all of whom worked with us as part of their capital management strategies. While we had a busy first half, traditionally our legacy business is more active in the second half of the year. So far in H2 2020, we have signed four additional transactions totalling £8.1 million of Net Reserves and our current pipeline of deals is robust.

We remain keenly focused on pricing and risk and target returns of at least 15% in our Legacy transactions regardless of the accounting treatment of reinsurance and acquisitions. In the first half of 2020, we generated an Operating EBIT of £30.2 million and a Pre-Tax Operating Profit of £25.9 million, producing an Operating Return on Tangible Capital of 17.7% and Equity of 23.3%. When evaluating the performance of our Legacy business, we also focus on Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity over time. We are pleased that our five-year Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity are 16.3% and 21.4%, respectively, a testament to our disciplined approach to underwriting.

The current market environment is giving rise to attractive opportunities. The impact from Covid-19 and other insurance events have eroded the capital position of many insurance market participants, who are also facing challenged returns in their investment portfolios. At the same time, the prospect of hardening rates is increasing the demand for Legacy solutions that free up capital, which insurers can subsequently redeploy. These factors should increase the supply of Legacy opportunities, which is estimated at $800 billion globally.

We are uniquely positioned to capitalise on the increasing demand for Legacy solutions. At R&Q we possess a broad platform and offer a full range of solutions to clients. We have rated and fully licensed carriers in the US, UK and Europe, a Lloyd's platform, and have recently been approved to transact third party business in Bermuda. Importantly, we possess the expertise and track record to execute transactions across different types of structures and lines of business and our strong historical financial performance and recent equity raise provide us with the balance sheet and capital to pursue these very attractive opportunities.

Cash and Investments

Our cash and investment portfolio at 30 June 2020, excluding funds withheld and off-balance sheet trusts, was £772 million. We produced book yield of 1.8% in H1 2020, which was approximately 0.4% lower than our book yield in H1 2019, due to the impact of lower interest rates globally. The 2-Year US Treasury yield was 2.00% at 30 June 2019, and just 0.16% at 30 June 2020.

We maintain a conservative, liquid investment portfolio so that we can produce consistent cash flows to meet our liability obligations, while also earning a reasonable risk-adjusted return. At 30 June 2020, 94% of our investments were rated investment grade, and another 3% of our portfolio was invested in money market and bond funds that maintain high average ratings. After cash, which comprised 31% of our portfolio, our largest allocations were to corporate bonds (22%), government and municipal securities (21%) and asset-backed securities (19%). 83% of our portfolio was US Dollar-denominated, and our portfolio had an average duration of 1.7 years.

During H1 2020, financial markets witnessed heightened volatility arising out of Covid-19 concerns, and, despite the high quality and short duration nature of our portfolio, we were not immune from those impacts. Our investment portfolio incurred net realised and unrealised losses of £(7.1) million, and our total investment return, when including mark-to-market movements, was 0.3%. These losses have substantially reversed themselves in the second half of 2020.

Capital and Liquidity

As a result of our $100 million equity raise in H1 2020, we strengthened our balance sheet. At 30 June 2020 we had total capital of £506 million, an increase of £74 million relative to 31 December 2019. Our capital resources are comprised of equity (78%), senior and subordinated debt (19%), and bank debt (3%). Since year-end 2019, we have reduced our adjusted debt to capital ratio from 30% to 20%.

Our Group Solvency ratio is very strong and increased from 177% at 31 December 2019 to 191% 30 June 2020. At 30 June 2020, we had holding company liquidity of £100 million, including the undrawn bank revolver capacity. Since 30 June 2020, we have utilised cash and capital to establish our new UK and Italian branches as well as our US Excess & Surplus lines company and to fund Legacy transactions.

Return of Capital

We are pleased to continue our long history of paying a return to our shareholders. The Board is recommending an interim distribution of 3.8p per share which will be payable in late November 2020. We are proud of R&Q's consistent record of distributions to our shareholders.

Leadership and Management

In our year-end 2019 note, we mentioned our plans to broaden and deepen our management team. We are pleased to report that we continue to recruit and attract exceptional talent. In addition to William Spiegel, who joined us as Executive Director and Deputy Group Chairman in January 2020, we recently added Tom Solomon as Group Chief Financial Officer and Pat Rastiello as CEO of Accredited Specialty. Tom and Pat arrived at R&Q after very successful careers at Bank of America and Aon, respectively.

While we continue to successfully operate our business through the pandemic, Covid-19 has changed the way we work and interact as a Group. Our employees across the globe have worked exceedingly hard to keep the business running, and to all of them we want to extend our heartfelt thanks for their hard work and dedication in what are clearly unique circumstances.

Outlook

We believe the current "hard" market conditions and secular market trends in both Legacy and Program Management are very supportive of our strategy. Program Management is poised to continue its rapid growth and convert future fees to profits, while Legacy continues to develop as a valued partner to mainstream insurers. We believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities in front of us to drive further profitable growth for the Group.

We are proud of what we have been able to achieve in the first half of 2020, and the value we have created for our shareholders and other stakeholders. We continue to be excited by the future of R&Q

Ken Randall, Alan Quilter, William Spiegel

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement for the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months

Six months

Year

ended 30

ended 30

ended 31

June 2020

June 2019

December 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Note

£000

£000

£000

restated

Gross premiums written

512,147

226,062

450,187

Reinsurers' share of gross premiums

(193,796)

(138,262)

(285,033)

Premiums written, net of reinsurance

318,351

87,800

165,154

Change in gross provision for unearned premiums

(39,065)

(55,755)

(94,315)

Change in provision for unearned premiums, reinsurers' share

47,619

58,722

103,687

Net change in provision for unearned premiums

8,554

2,967

9,372

Earned premiums net of reinsurance

326,905

90,767

174,526

Investment income

5

2,179

16,030

21,993

Program earned fee income

6,526

3,728

8,147

Other income

2,833

4,412

6,780

11,538

24,170

36,920

Total income

3

338,443

114,937

211,446

Gross claims paid

(92,850)

(88,207)

(183,438)

Reinsurers' share of gross claims paid

56,354

58,165

111,033

Claims paid, net of reinsurance

(36,496)

(30,042)

(72,405)

Movement in gross technical provisions

(299,781)

(80,568)

(125,978)

Movement in reinsurers' share of technical provisions

60,789

32,160

55,227

Net change in provision for claims

(238,992)

(48,408)

(70,751)

Net insurance claims incurred

(275,488)

(78,450)

(143,156)

Operating expenses

(58,694)

(40,872)

(86,798)

Result of operating activities before goodwill on

3

4,261

(4,385)

(18,508)

bargain purchase and impairment of intangible assets

Goodwill on bargain purchase

4,307

42,858

69,307

Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

(2,894)

(805)

(3,162)

Result of operating activities

5,674

37,668

47,637

Finance costs

(5,093)

(4,581)

(9,537)

Profit from operations before income taxes

581

33,087

38,100

Income tax charge

6

140

(487)

(1,280)

Profit for the period

3

721

32,600

36,820

Attributable to equity holders of the parent:-

Attributable to ordinary shareholders

877

32,704

37,298

Non-controlling interests

(156)

(104)

(478)

721

32,600

36,820

Earnings per ordinary share from operations: -

Basic

8

0.4p

19.2p

20.3p

Diluted

8

0.4p

19.2p

20.3p

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months

Six months

Year ended

ended 30

ended 30 1 December 2019

June 2020

June 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£000

£000

£000

Other comprehensive income: -

restated

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Pension scheme actuarial (losses)/gains

(886)

(1,131)

(1,698)

Deferred tax on pension scheme actuarial losses/(gains)

313

192

51

(573)

(939)

(1,647)

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: -

Exchange gains/(losses) on consolidation

16,932

1,997

(8,147)

Other comprehensive income

16,359

1,058

(9,794)

Profit for the period

721

32,600

36,820

Total comprehensive income for the period

17,080

33,658

27,026

Attributable to: -

Equity holders of the parent

17,237

33,769

27,526

Non-controlling interests

(157)

(111)

(500)

Total comprehensive income for the period

17,080

33,658

27,026

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 June 2020

Six months ended 30 June 2020 At beginning of period (restated)

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income Exchange gains/(losses) on consolidation

Pension scheme actuarial losses Deferred tax on pension scheme actuarial losses

Total other comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive income for the period

Transactions with owners Share based payments Issue of shares

Issue of convertible debt Purchase of own shares Non-controlling interest in subsidiary acquired

At end of period

Attributable to equity holders of the Parent

Foreign

Treasury

currency

Non-

Share

Share

Convertible

share

translation

Retained

controlling

capital

premium

debt

reserve

reserve

earnings

Total

interests

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

3,918

134,905

-

-

1,148

148,361

288,332

443

288,775

-

-

-

-

-

877

877

(156)

721

-

-

-

-

16,933

-

16,933

(1)

16,932

-

-

-

-

-

(886)

(886)

-

(886)

-

-

-

-

-

313

313

-

313

-

-

-

-

16,933

(573)

16,360

(1)

16,359

-

-

-

-

16,933

304

17,237

(157)

17,080

-

8,738

-

-

-

-

8,738

-

8,738

342

15,830

-

-

-

-

16,172

-

16,172

-

-

64,417

-

-

-

64,417

-

64,417

-

-

-

(150)

-

-

(150)

-

(150)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(743)

(743)

4,260

159,473

64,417

(150)

18,081

148,665

394,746

(457)

394,289

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

Foreign

currency

Non-

Share

Share

translation

Retained

controlling

capital

premium

reserve

earnings

Total

interests

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

Six months ended 30 June 2019

At beginning of period

2,520

51,135

9,273

112,710

175,638

349

175,987

Profit for the period

-

-

-

32,704

32,704

(104)

32,600

Other comprehensive income

Exchange gains/(losses) on

-

-

2,004

-

2,004

(7)

1,997

consolidation

Pension scheme actuarial losses

-

-

-

(1,131)

(1,131)

-

(1,131)

Deferred tax on pension scheme

-

-

-

192

192

-

192

actuarial losses

Total other comprehensive

-

-

2,004

(939)

1,065

(7)

1,058

income for the period

Total comprehensive income for

-

-

2,004

31,765

33,769

(111)

33,658

the period

Transactions with owners

Share based payments

-

138

-

-

138

-

138

Issue of shares

1,398

102,047

-

-

103,445

-

103,445

Issue of AB shares

10,971

(10,971)

-

-

-

-

-

Cancellation of AB shares

(10,971)

-

-

-

(10,971)

-

(10,971)

At end of period

3,918

142,349

11,277

144,475

302,019

238

302,257

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2019 restated

Year ended 31 December 2019 (restated)

At beginning of year

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income Exchange losses on consolidation Pension scheme actuarial losses Deferred tax on pension scheme actuarial gains

Total other comprehensive income for the year

Total comprehensive income for the year

Transactions with owners Share based payments Issue of shares

Issue of AB & AC shares Cancellation of AB & AC shares Non-controlling interest in subsidiary acquired

Foreign

currency

Non-

Share

Share

translation

Retained

controlling

capital

premium

reserve

earnings

Total

interests

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

2,520

51,135

9,273

112,710

175,638

349

175,987

-

-

-

37,298

37,298

(478)

36,820

-

-

(8,125)

-

(8,125)

(22)

(8,147)

-

-

-

(1,698)

(1,698)

-

(1,698)

-

-

-

51

51

-

51

-

-

(8,125)

(1,647)

(9,772)

(22)

(9,794)

-

-

(8,125)

35,651

27,526

(500)

27,026

-

138

-

-

138

-

138

1,398

102,047

-

-

103,445

-

103,445

18,415

(18,415)

-

-

-

-

-

(18,415)

-

-

-

(18,415)

-

(18,415)

-

-

-

-

-

594

594

At end of year

3,918

134,905

1,148

148,361

288,332

443

288,775

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2020

Company number 47341

30 June

30 June

31 December

Note

2020

2019

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£000

£000

£000

Assets

restated

Intangible assets

46,785

41,161

46,082

Property, plant and equipment

1,622

905

969

Right of use assets

4,830

2,690

3,191

Investment properties

1,480

1,520

1,480

Financial instruments

614,018

455,418

579,467

Reinsurers' share of insurance liabilities

7

592,950

409,859

471,412

Current tax assets

1,084

1,635

4,008

Deferred tax assets

4,200

5,351

1,988

Insurance and other receivables

646,620

370,222

419,535

Cash and cash equivalents

266,328

273,497

252,741

Total assets

2,179,917

1,562,258

1,780,873

Liabilities

Insurance contract provisions

7

1,401,856

942,250

1,072,208

Financial liabilities

117,721

107,859

146,971

Deferred tax liabilities

9,216

7,645

9,465

Insurance and other payables

9

246,589

195,111

255,823

Current tax liabilities

2,347

452

294

Pension scheme obligations

7,899

6,684

7,337

Total liabilities

1,785,628

1,260,001

1,492,098

Equity

Share capital

11

4,260

3,918

3,918

Share premium

159,473

142,349

134,905

Convertible debt

11

64,417

-

-

Treasury share reserve

(150)

-

-

Foreign currency translation reserve

18,081

11,277

1,148

Retained earnings

148,665

144,475

148,361

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

394,746

302,019

288,332

Non-controlling interests in subsidiary undertakings

(457)

238

443

Total equity

394,289

302,257

288,775

Total liabilities and equity

2,179,917

1,562,258

1,780,873

The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 13 October 2020 and were signed on its behalf by:

K E Randall

A K Quilter

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement as at 30 June 2020

Six months

Six months

Year ended

ended

ended

31 December

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£000

£000

£000

Cash flows from operating activities

restated

Profit for the period

721

32,600

36,820

Tax included in consolidated income statement

(140)

487

1,280

Finance costs

5,093

4,581

9,537

Depreciation and impairments

928

1,026

2,242

Share based payments

8,738

138

138

Loss on divestment

-

-

-

Goodwill on bargain purchase

(4,307)

(42,858)

(71,332)

Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

2,894

805

3,162

Fair value (gain)/loss on financial assets

6,739

(8,855)

(6,602)

Loss on revaluation of investment property

-

-

40

Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

-

130

89

Contributions to pension scheme

(397)

(1,400)

(1,400)

Loss/(profit) on net assets of pension schemes

73

87

173

Increase in receivables

(228,408)

(115,650)

(145,830)

(Increase)/decrease in deposits with ceding undertakings

(987)

765

1,294

(Decrease)/increase in payables

(9,224)

19,385

74,245

Increase/(decrease) in net insurance technical provisions

230,438

45,441

61,379

Income tax paid

-

(2,330)

(2,330)

Net cash from/(used in) operating activities

12,161

(65,648)

(37,095)

Cash flows to investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(826)

(613)

(958)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

Proceeds from disposal of investment property

-

361

361

Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets

-

1,936

1,952

Purchase of intangible assets

(10)

(102)

(143)

Sale of financial assets

86,967

139,515

68,997

Purchase of financial assets

(104,195)

(40,010)

(94,364)

Acquisition of subsidiary undertaking (offset by cash acquired)

6,273

(53,031)

(1,615)

Payments to acquire minority interest

-

-

(221)

Divestment (offset by cash disposed of)

(743)

-

-

Net cash from/(used in) investing activities

(12,534)

48,056

(25,991)

Net cash from financing activities

Repayment of borrowings

(44,138)

(33,466)

(34,966)

New borrowing arrangements

7,000

-

41,751

Interest and other finance costs paid

(5,093)

(4,581)

(9,537)

Cancellation of shares

-

(10,971)

(18,415)

Receipts from issue of shares

16,172

103,445

103,445

Receipts from issue of convertible debt

32,208

-

-

Purchase of treasury shares

(150)

-

-

Net cash from financing activities

5,999

54,427

82,278

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

5,626

36,835

19,192

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

252,741

236,923

236,923

Foreign exchange movement on cash and cash equivalents

7,961

(261)

(3,374)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

266,328

273,497

252,741

Share of Syndicates' cash restricted funds

17,388

19,886

15,320

Other funds

248,940

253,611

237,421

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

266,328

273,497

252,741

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

  1. Basis of preparation
    The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards and in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
    The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2020 and 2019 half years are unaudited but have been subject to review by the Group's auditors.
    These Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been restated for a prior year adjustment relating to the finalisation of the fair value review of the 2019 acquisition of Sandell Re, which was reported as provisional, and has been adjusted in accordance with IFRS 3.
    The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared under the going concern basis of accounting. While there remain uncertainties as to its effect on the economy generally, in the last six months the impact of Covid- 19 on the Group has clarified to a significant extent and the assumptions adopted at the time of the approval of the 2019 Annual Report have proved appropriate. The Group's financial position and forecasts for 2020 and 2021 demonstrate that it has adequate cash resources to meet its liabilities as they fall due.
  2. Significant accounting policies
    The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. There have been no amendments to accounting policies or new International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the Group.
  3. Segmental information
    The Group's segments represent the level at which financial information is reported to the Board, being the chief operating decision maker as defined in IFRS 8. The reportable segments have been identified as follows: -
    • Program - the Group delegates underwriting authority to MGAs to provide program capacity through its licensed platforms in the US and Europe
    • Legacy - acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt and provides capital support to the Group's managed Lloyd's Syndicates
    • Other - primarily includes the holding company and other non- core subsidiaries which fall outside of the segments above

Segment result for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

Earned premiums, net of reinsurance Net investment income

Program earned fee income External other income Internal other income

Total income

Claims paid, net of reinsurance Net change in provision for claims Net insurance claims increased Operating expenses

Result of operating activities before goodwill on bargain purchase

Goodwill on bargain purchase Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

Result of operating activities

Finance costs

Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before income taxes

Income tax (charge)/credit

Profit/(loss) for the period

Non-controlling interests

Consolidation

Program

Legacy

Other

adjustments

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

5,338

321,567

-

-

326,905

595

4,822

1,961

(5,199)

2,179

6,526

-

-

-

6,526

4

(119)

2,948

-

2,833

-

1,070

13,049

(14,119)

-

12,463

327,340

17,958

(19,318)

338,443

(2,946)

(33,475)

(75)

-

(36,496)

(1,786)

(237,281)

75

-

(238,992)

(4,732)

(270,756)

-

-

(275,488)

(9,181)

(36,009)

(27,623)

14,119

(58,694)

(1,450)

20,575

(9,665)

(5,199)

4,261

-

4,307

-

-

4,307

-

(2,850)

(44)

-

(2,894)

(1,450)

22,032

(9,709)

(5,199)

5,674

(159)

(4,312)

(5,821)

5,199

(5,093)

(1,609)

17,720

(15,530)

-

581

204

(257)

193

-

140

(1,405)

17,463

(15,337)

-

721

-

150

6

-

156

Attributable to shareholders of parent

(1,405)

17,613

(15,331)

-

877

Segment assets

415,042

1,956,727

146,052

(337,904)

2,179,917

Segment liabilities

320,581

1,421,569

381,382

(337,904)

1,785,628

Segment result for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

Earned premiums, net of reinsurance Net investment income

Program earned fee income External other income Internal other income

Total income

Claims paid, net of reinsurance Net change in provision for claims Net insurance claims increased Operating expenses

Result of operating activities before goodwill on bargain purchase

Goodwill on bargain purchase Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

Result of operating activities

Finance costs

Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before income taxes

Income tax (charge)/credit

Profit/(loss) for the period

Non-controlling interests

Consolidation

Program

Legacy

Other

adjustments

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

2,076

88,443

248

-

90,767

2,955

15,031

5,165

(7,121)

16,030

3,728

-

-

-

3,728

-

1,009

3,403

-

4,412

-

8,198

15,001

(23,199)

-

8,759

112,681

23,817

(30,320)

114,937

(873)

(29,100)

(69)

-

(30,042)

(1,724)

(44,811)

(1,873)

-

(48,408)

(2,597)

(73,911)

(1,942)

-

(78,450)

(5,813)

(33,374)

(24,884)

23,199

(40,872)

349

5,396

(3,009)

(7,121)

(4,385)

-

42,858

-

-

42,858

-

(752)

(53)

-

(805)

349

47,502

(3,062)

(7,121)

37,668

-

(4,555)

(7,147)

7,121

(4,581)

349

42,947

(10,209)

-

33,087

(590)

(2,389)

2,492

-

(487)

(241)

40,558

(7,717)

-

32,600

92

397

(385)

-

104

Attributable to shareholders of parent

(149)

40,955

(8,102)

-

32,704

Segment assets

358,682

1,400,663

152,368

(349,455)

1,562,258

Segment liabilities

281,866

918,313

409,277

(349,455)

1,260,001

Segment result for the year ended 31 December 2019 (unaudited) restated

Earned premiums, net of reinsurance

Gross investment income

Program earned fee income

External other income

Internal other income

Total income

Claims paid, net of reinsurance

Net change in provision for claims Net insurance claims released/(increased)

Operating expenses

Result of operating activities before goodwill on bargain purchase

Goodwill on bargain purchase Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

Result of operating activities

Finance costs

Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before income taxes

Income tax (charge)/credit

Profit/(loss) for the period

Non-controlling interests

Consolidation

Program

Legacy

Other

adjustments

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

6,099

168,427

-

-

174,526

4,603

22,699

7,918

(13,227)

21,993

8,147

-

-

-

8,147

1

58

6,721

-

6,780

-

-

27,046

(27,046)

-

18,850

191,184

41,685

(40,273)

211,446

(2,831)

(69,390)

(184)

-

(72,405)

(3,444)

(65,533)

(1,774)

-

(70,751)

(6,275)

(134,923)

(1,958)

-

(143,156)

(14,472)

(58,548)

(40,824)

27,046

(86,798)

(1,897)

(2,287)

(1,097)

(13,227)

(18,508)

-

69,307

-

-

69,307

-

(2,579)

(583)

-

(3,162)

(1,897)

64,441

(1,680)

(13,227)

47,637

(309)

(8,906)

(13,549)

13,227

(9,537)

(2,206)

55,535

(15,229)

-

38,100

(353)

(10,734)

9,807

-

(1,280)

(2,559)

44,801

(5,422)

-

36,820

-

515

(37)

-

478

Attributable to shareholders of parent

(2,559)

45,316

(5,459)

-

37,298

Segment assets

412,130

1,586,860

93,420

(311,537)

1,780,873

Segment liabilities

318,011

1,094,584

391,040

(311,537)

1,492,098

Geographical analysis

As at 30 June 2020

North

UK

America

Europe

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

Gross assets

511,207

1,433,300

573,314

2,517,821

Intercompany eliminations

(142,195)

(146,204)

(49,505)

(337,904)

Segment assets

369,012

1,287,096

523,809

2,179,917

Gross liabilities

342,214

1,277,027

504,291

2,123,532

Intercompany eliminations

(84,890)

(247,898)

(5,116)

(337,904)

Segment liabilities

257,324

1,029,129

499,175

1,785,628

Revenue from external customers

94,061

207,833

30,024

331,918

As at 30 June 2019

North

UK

America

Europe

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

Gross assets

419,432

1,088,721

403,560

1,911,713

Intercompany eliminations

(137,630)

(154,256)

(57,569)

(349,455)

Segment assets

281,802

934,465

345,991

1,562,258

Gross liabilities

262,518

1,011,173

335,765

1,609,456

Intercompany eliminations

(72,073)

(271,026)

(6,356)

(349,455)

Segment liabilities

190,445

740,147

329,409

1,260,001

Revenue from external customers

16,533

91,272

3,404

111,209

As at 31 December 2019

North

UK

America

Europe

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

Gross assets

460,617

1,153,071

478,722

2,092,410

Intercompany eliminations

(128,640)

(132,124)

(50,773)

(311,537)

Segment assets

331,977

1,020,947

427,949

1,780,873

Gross liabilities

293,176

1,099,281

411,178

1,803,635

Intercompany eliminations

(55,826)

(250,150)

(5,561)

(311,537)

Segment liabilities

237,350

849,131

405,617

1,492,098

Revenue from external customers

84,860

101,989

16,450

203,299

4. Fair Value

The following table shows the fair values of financial assets using a valuation hierarchy; the fair value hierarchy has the following levels: -

Level 1 - Valuations based on quoted prices in active markets for identical instruments. An active market is a market in which transactions for the instrument occur with sufficient frequency and volume on an ongoing basis such that quoted prices reflect prices at which an orderly transaction would take place between market participants at the measurement date.

Level 2 - Valuations based on quoted prices in markets that are not active or based on pricing models for which significant inputs can be corroborated by observable market data.

Level 3 - Valuations based on inputs that are unobservable or for which there is limited activity against which to measure fair value.

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

June 2020

£000

£000

£000

£000

Government and government agencies

159,020

624

-

159,644

Corporate bonds

287,117

87,356

-

374,473

Equities

5,752

-

-

5,752

Investment funds

-

53,658

-

53,658

Purchased reinsurance receivables

-

-

5,076

5,076

Total financial assets measured at fair value

451,889

141,638

5,076

598,603

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

June 2019

£000

£000

£000

£000

Government and government agencies

-

80,705

-

80,705

Corporate bonds

-

243,799

-

243,799

Equities

15,760

-

-

15,760

Investment funds

108,722

-

-

108,722

Purchased reinsurance receivables

-

-

8,003

8,003

Total financial assets measured at fair value

124,482

324,504

8,003

456,989

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

December 2019

£000

£000

£000

£000

Government and government agencies

180,970

7,060

-

188,030

Corporate bonds

342,538

2,758

-

345,296

Equities

10,991

-

-

10,991

Investment funds

-

15,646

-

15,646

Purchased reinsurance receivables

-

-

5,969

5,969

Total financial assets measured at fair value

534,499

25,464

5,969

565,932

The following table shows the movement on Level 3 assets measured at fair value: -

June

June

December

2020

2019

2019

£000

£000

£000

Opening balance

5,969

3,393

3,393

Total net gains recognised in the Consolidated Income Statement

351

1,178

(93)

Acquisitions

-

3,374

3,528

Disposals

(1,537)

-

(692)

Exchange adjustments

293

58

(167)

Closing balance

5,076

8,003

5,969

Level 3 investments (purchased reinsurance receivables) have been valued using detailed models outlining the anticipated timing and amounts of future receipts. During 2019 the Group purchased an outstanding interest in similar reinsurance receivables of £3,374k. Short term delays in the anticipated receipt of these investments are not likely to have a material impact on their valuation.

5. Investment income

Six months

Six months

Year ended

ended

ended

31 December

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

2019

£000

£000

£000

Interest income

9,218

7,175

15,391

Realised gains/(losses) on investments

(576)

2,514

4,581

Unrealised gains/(losses) on investments

(6,463)

6,341

2,021

2,179

16,030

21,993

6.

Income tax

Six months

Six months

Year ended

ended

ended

31 December

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

2019

£000

£000

£000

Tax credit/(charge)

140

(487)

(1,280)

The tax charge in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statement is calculated on an effective tax rate method.

7. Insurance contract provisions and reinsurance balances

Gross

Insurance contract provisions at 1 January Claims paid

Increase/(decrease) in provisions arising from acquisition and disposal of subsidiary undertakings and syndicate participations Increase in provisions arising from acquisition of reinsurance portfolios

Increase in claims provisions

Increase in unearned premium reserve Net exchange differences

As at period end

Reinsurance

Reinsurers' share of insurance contract provisions at 1 January

Proceeds from commutations and reinsurers' share of gross claims paid

Increase/(decrease) in provisions arising from acquisition and disposal of subsidiary undertakings and syndicate participations

Six months

Six months

Year

ended

ended

ended

30 June

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

2019

£000

£000

£000

1,072,208

699,078

699,078

(92,850)

(88,207)

(183,438)

(35,578)

106,649

174,551

260,767

71,519

132,234

131,864

97,256

177,182

39,065

55,755

94,315

26,380

200

(21,714)

1,401,856

942,250

1,072,208

Six months

Six months

Year

ended

ended

ended

30 June

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

2019

£000

£000

£000

471,412

300,357

300,357

(56,354)

(58,165)

(111,033)

(1,404)

18,644

18,644

Increase in provisions arising from acquisition of reinsurance

portfolios

-

-

-

Increase in claims provisions

117,143

90,325

166,260

Increase in unearned premium reserve

47,619

58,722

103,687

Net exchange differences

14,534

(24)

(6,503)

As at period end

592,950

409,859

471,412

Six months

Six months

Year

ended

ended

ended

30 June

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

2019

Net

£000

£000

£000

Net claims outstanding at 1 January

600,796

398,721

398,721

Net claims paid and proceeds from commutations

(36,496)

(30,042)

(72,405)

Increase/(decrease) in provisions arising from acquisition of

subsidiary undertakings and syndicate participations

(34,174)

88,005

155,907

Increase/(decrease) in provisions arising from acquisition of

reinsurance portfolios

260,767

71,519

132,234

Increase in claims provisions

14,722

6,931

10,922

Decrease in unearned premium reserve

(8,554)

(2,967)

(9,372)

Net exchange differences

11,845

224

(15,211)

As at period end

808,906

532,391

600,796

The assumptions used in the estimation of claims provisions relating to insurance contracts are intended to result in provisions which are sufficient to settle the net liabilities from insurance contracts.

Provision is made at the balance sheet date for the estimated ultimate cost of settling all claims incurred in respect of events and developments up to that date, whether reported or not. The source of data used as inputs for the assumptions is primarily internal.

Significant uncertainty exists as to the likely outcome of any claim and the ultimate costs of completing the run off of the Group's owned insurance operations.

The Group owns several insurance companies in run-off. Significant uncertainty arises in the quantification of technical provisions for all insurance entities under the Group's control due to the long tail nature of the business underwritten by those entities. The business written by the insurance company subsidiaries consists in part of long tail liabilities, including asbestos, pollution, health hazard and other US liability insurance. The claims for this type of business are typically not settled until several years after policies have been written. Furthermore, much of the business written by these companies is reinsurance and retrocession of other insurance companies, which lengthens the settlement period.

The provisions carried by the Group's owned insurance companies are calculated using a variety of actuarial techniques. The provisions are calculated and reviewed by the Group's internal actuarial team; in addition, the Group periodically commissions independent external actuarial reviews. The use of external advisers provides management with additional comfort that the Group's internally produced statistics and trends are consistent with observable market information and other published data.

When preparing these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, full provision is made in the aggregate for all costs of running off the business of the insurance entities to the extent that the provision exceeds the estimated future investment return expected to be earned by those entities deemed to be in run-off. When assessing the amount of any provision to be made, the future investment income and claims handling and all other costs of all the insurance company subsidiaries' and syndicates businesses in run-off are considered in aggregate. The quantum of the costs of running off the business and the future investment income has been determined through the preparation of cash flow forecasts over the anticipated period of the run offs. The gross costs of running off the business are estimated to be fully covered by investment income.

Provisions for outstanding claims and Incurred but Not Reported are initially estimated at a gross level and a separate calculation is carried out to estimate the size of reinsurance recoveries. Insurance companies within the Group are covered by a variety of treaty, excess of loss and stop loss reinsurance programmes.

8.

Earnings per share

Six months

Six months

Year ended

ended 30

ended 30

31 December

June 2020

June 2019

2019

No. 000's

No. 000's

No. 000's

Weighted average number of Ordinary shares

200,354

170,266

183,453

Effect of dilutive share options

4,473

-

-

Weighted average number of Ordinary shares for the purposes

of diluted earnings per share

204,827

170,266

183,453

£000

£000

£000

Earnings per share for profit from operations

Profit for the period attributable to Ordinary shareholders

877

32,704

37,298

Basic earnings per share

0.4p

19.2p

20.3p

Diluted earnings per share

0.4p

19.2p

20.3p

9. Insurance and other payables

Six months

Six months

Year ended

ended 30

ended 30

31 December

June 2020

June 2019

2019

£000

£000

£000

Structured liabilities

427,861

406,830

400,910

Structured settlements

(427,861)

(406,830)

(400,910)

-

-

-

Other creditors

246,589

195,111

255,823

246,589

195,111

255,823

Structured Settlements

No new structured settlement arrangements have been entered into during the period. The movement in these structured liabilities during the period is primarily due to exchange movements. Before their acquisition by the Group, two Group subsidiaries paid for annuities from third party life insurance companies for the benefit of certain claimants. The life companies will settle the liability directly with the claimants and no cash will flow through the Group. These annuities have been shown as reducing the subsidiaries' potential liabilities to reflect the substance of the transactions and to ensure that the disclosure of the balances does not detract from the users' ability to understand the Group's future cash flows. Depending on the original terms of settlement in each case, the relevant subsidiary may carry a degree of credit risk in the unlikely event that the life insurance company defaults on its obligations to pay the annuity amounts. In the event that any of these life insurance companies become unable to meet their obligations to those annuitants in part or in full, and if no other arrangements are established, any remaining liability may fall upon the respective subsidiaries. The Directors believe that, having regard to the quality of the security of the life insurance companies together with the reinsurance available to the relevant subsidiaries, the possibility of a material liability arising in this way is very unlikely.

10. Borrowings

The total amounts owed to credit institutions at 30 June 2020 was £111,668k (31 December 2019: £142,693k).

The Group has issued the following debt:

Issuer

Principal

Rate

Maturity

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

$70,000k

6.35% above USD LIBOR

2028

Accredited Insurance (Europe) Limited

€20,000k

6.7% above EURIBOR

2025

Accredited Insurance (Europe) Limited

€5,000k

6.7% above EURIBOR

2027

R&Q Re (Bermuda) Limited

$20,000k

7.75% above USD LIBOR

2023

  1. Issued share capital
    Issued share capital as at 30 June 2020 amounted to £4,260k (31 December 2019: £3,918k). During the period, the Group issued 11,902,318 ordinary shares at £1.35 per share.
    During the period, a Group subsidiary issued 47,609,270 $0.01 convertible preference shares for cash consideration of $80,000k. These preference shares are convertible into ordinary share capital of the Company upon certain regulatory conditions being met. The convertible preference share are entirely accounted for within equity in accordance with IAS 32 as the conversion to ordinary share capital is at a fixed amount.
    In the period, the Group commenced a share repurchase programme and purchased 111,525 of its ordinary shares for total consideration of £150k. These ordinary shares are held in treasury.
  2. Guarantees and Indemnities in the Ordinary Course of Business
    The Group has given various customary warranties and indemnities in connection with the disposals of R&Q Managing Agency and various Insurance service entities.
    The Group also gives various guarantees in the ordinary course of business.
  3. Goodwill
    When testing for impairment of goodwill, the recoverable amount of each relevant cash generating unit is determined based on cash flow projections. These cash flow projections are based on the financial forecasts approved by management. Management also consider the current net asset value and earnings of each cash generating unit.
    No changes to the underlying assumptions have been made in the interim review.
  4. Business combinations
    The Group made four business combinations during the first six months of 2020, all of which involved legacy transactions and have been accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting.
    Legacy entities and businesses
    The following table shows the fair value of assets and liabilities included in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements at the date of acquisition of the legacy businesses:

Tax &

Net

Intangible

Other

Cash &

Other

Technical

deferred

assets

Gross Deal

assets

receivables

Investments

payables

provisions

tax

acquired

Consideration

Contribution

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Vigneron

103

-

1,479

-

(1,041)

-

541

-

541

Anglo French

1,304

-

5,670

-

(5,670)

-

1,304

-

1,304

ICIICL

103

-

9,705

-

(2,342)

-

7,466

5,213

2,253

Citadel

4

3

1,042

(64)

(33)

(2)

950

741

209

1,514

3

17,896

(64)

(9,086)

(2)

10,261

5,954

4,307

In all instances, goodwill on bargain purchase was recorded on the transactions. Goodwill on bargain purchase arises when the consideration is less than the fair value of the net assets acquired. It is calculated after the alignment of accounting policies and other adjustments to the valuation of assets and liabilities to reflect their fair value at acquisition.

M&A transactions can arise as legacy business can give rise to onerous capital and reporting obligations for insurers, even though they no longer actively participate in such business.

In order to disclose the impact on the Group as if the legacy entities had been owned for the whole year, assumptions would have to be made about the Group's ability to manage efficiently the run-off of the legacy liabilities prior to the

acquisition. As a result, and in accordance with IAS 8, the Directors believe it is not practicable to disclose revenue and profit before tax as if the entities had been owned for the whole period.

Where significant uncertainties arise in the quantification of the liabilities, the Directors have estimated the fair value based on the currently available information and on assumptions which they believe to be reasonable.

The Group completed the following business combination during 2020:

Vigneron

On 22 January 2020, the Group completed the acquisition of the entire issued ordinary shares of Vigneron Insurance Company Inc ("Vigneron"), a Montana, USA domiciled captive insurance company. Vigneron provided workers' compensation, auto and general liability coverage to affiliates from 2004 to 2018.

Anglo French

Effective 5 March 2020, the Group completed the Part VII transfer of policies underwritten by Anglo French Insurance Company Limited on or prior to 31 December 1969 to R&Q Gamma Company Limited.

ICIICL

On 9 April 2020, the Group completed the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of ICI Insurance Company Limited ("ICIICL"), a Cayman domiciled captive insurance company. ICIICL's remaining liabilities relate to general liability and workers' compensation claims arising from policies written from 1974 to 2009.

Citadel

On 16th June 2020, the Group completed the acquisition of the entire issued ordinary shares of Citadel Assurance Company ("Citadel"), a Vermont, USA domiciled captive insurance company. Citadel provided workers' compensation, auto and general liability coverage from 2002 to 2015.

15. Related party transactions

The following Officers and connected parties received distributions during the period as follows:

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

Year ended

30 June

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

2019

£000

£000

£000

K E Randall and family

-

728

1,222

A K Quilter and family

-

204

328

W Spiegel

-

-

-

16. Foreign exchange rates

The Group used the following exchange rates to translate foreign currency assets, liabilities, income and expenses into Sterling, being the Group's presentational currency:

Six months

Six months

Year ended

ended 30

ended 30

31 December

June 2020

June 2019

2019

£000

£000

£000

Average

US dollar

1.26

1.29

1.28

Euro

1.14

1.14

1.14

Spot

US dollar

1.24

1.27

1.31

Euro

1.11

1.12

1.17

17. Events after the reporting date

On 15 July 2020, the Group announced the admission of 9,676,495 new ordinary shares to trading on AIM. This was in accordance with a Bonus Share Issue approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 9th July 2020.

On 10 September 2020, the Group announced the completion of the combination of its wholly owned subsidiary, Sandell Re Ltd, with Tradesman Program Managers, LLC, in return for a 35% interest in the combined entity.

Disclaimer

R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 07:49:05 UTC

