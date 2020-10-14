Randall & Quilter Investment : Interim Report 2020 0 10/14/2020 | 03:50am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 30% increase in Pre-Tax Operating Profit driven by strong growth across both business lines with the Group well positioned to capitalise on favourable market conditions Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (AIM-RQIH), the non-life global specialty insurance company focusing on the Program Management and Legacy Insurance businesses, announces the Group's results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 ("H1 2020"). H1 2020 Highlights Group Pre-Tax Operating Profit increased 30% to £10.4m ( H1 2019: £8.0m)

Operating Profit increased 30% to £10.4m ( Profit Before Tax of £0.6m (H1 2019: £33.1m)

Proposed Interim Distribution per Share of 3.8p (H1 2019: 3.8p) Program Management Contracted Premium increased 95% to $925m (30 June 2019: $475m)

Economic Commissions Revenue grew 88% to $10.7m (H1 2019: $5.7m)

Economic EBITDA gain (loss) of $0.8m (H1 2019: $(0.3)m)

10 new programs added, increasing total active programs to 36 at period end Legacy Net Reserves Acquired increased 81% to £267m (H1 2019: £148m)

Operating Return on Tangible Capital of 17.7% (H1 2019: 14.1%)

Operating Return on Tangible Equity of 23.3% (H1 2019: 16.4%)

Completed nine transactions across seven different jurisdictions Balance Sheet Cash and Investments increased 5% to £772m (YE 2019: £737m)

Net Asset Value per Share increased 3% to 151.5p (YE 2019: 147.2p) Franchise and Platform Raised $100m of new equity, strengthening our capital base and increasing our Group Solvency Ratio to 191%

Bolstered leadership with key hires: Deputy Executive Chairman, Group CFO and CEO of US Excess & Surplus Lines (E&S)

Expanded our footprint and capabilities including launching a US E&S carrier, establishing new branches in the UK and Italy to strengthen our Program Management offering, and securing licenses to write third-party Legacy business in Bermuda

third-party Legacy business in Bermuda Invested in a growing MGA, Tradesman Program Managers, LLC, securing Program Management fees and adding valuable investment Summary Financial Performance (see Notes for definitions) (£m, except where noted) H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Group Results Pre-Tax Operating Profit 10.4 8.0 30.0% Profit Before Tax 0.6 33.1 (98.2)% Investment Portfolio Book Yield 1.8% 2.2% (0.4)% Earnings per Share 0.4p 19.2p (18.8)p Distribution per Share 3.8p 3.8p 0.0p Business Segment Metrics Program Management ($m) Contracted Premium (period end) 924.9 475.2 94.6% Gross Written Premium 247.2 173.4 42.6% Economic Commission Income 10.7 5.7 87.7% Economic EBITDA 0.8 (0.3) NM Legacy Net Reserves Acquired 267.3 147.5 81.2% Operating Return on Tangible Capital 17.7% 14.1% 3.6% Operating Return on Tangible Equity 23.3% 16.4% 6.9% 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Change Balance Sheet Items Cash and Investments 771.8 737.0 4.7% Total Equity 394.7 288.3 36.9% Net Asset Value per Share 151.5p 147.2p 2.9% Commenting on the results for the year, Ken Randall, Alan Quilter and William Spiegel, said: "Our first half 2020 financial results were impacted by Covid-19 due to the already announced reduction in total investment returns, delays in on-boarding new Program Management business and by a change in the mix of Legacy transactions, resulting in Profit Before Tax of £0.6 million. Nonetheless we continued to generate strong operating performance in both Program Management and Legacy translating into Group Pre-Tax Operating Profit of £10.4 million, a 30% increase compared with H1 2019. The Board expects that fiscal year 2020 results will be in line with market expectations. Our Program Management business achieved meaningful growth and generated record results across all key metrics. Over the past 12 months we have expanded our MGA relationships by adding 10 new programs, bringing the total number of active programs to 36 at 30 June 2020. Our Contracted Premium, an indicator of future annual Gross Written Premium, increased by 95% year-over-year to $925 million. In the first half of 2020, Gross Written Premium grew by 43% to $247.2 million, and Economic Commission Income increased by 88% to $10.7 million. This strong revenue performance enabled us to generate positive Economic EBITDA of $0.8 million and a margin of 7.5% compared with a loss in H1 2019. As we grow Gross Written Premium, we are beginning to witness the benefits of scale in our profit margin. We continued to grow in H2 2020, so far adding four new programs, increasing our total number of programs to 40 and Contracted Premium to $1.1 billion. We also agreed to take a 35% interest in one of our existing MGA partners, Tradesman Program Managers LLC, which not only solidified our partnership but should prove to be a valuable investment for the Group. Our Legacy business completed a record nine transactions in seven jurisdictions in H1 2020. From those nine deals we acquired Net Reserves of £267.3 million, an increase of 81% over H1 2019. Our mix of business in H1 2020 skewed towards larger reinsurance deals with counter-parties such as Renaissance Reinsurance, Allianz and Houston International Insurance Group, whereas our mix of business in H1 2019 was heavily influenced by the Global Re acquisition. We target returns of at least 15% in all Legacy transactions regardless of the accounting treatment of reinsurance and acquisitions. In H1 2020, we produced solid Operating Returns on Tangible Capital and Equity of 17.7% and 23.3%, respectively. Our growth has continued into the second half of the year with four additional transactions already signed and we have several other deals under exclusivity. Our investment portfolio is comprised almost entirely of high-qualityfixed-income investments. Only 3% of our portfolio is invested in below investment grade bonds, and the portfolio has a duration of 1.7 years. However, as a consequence of negative market reactions to the economic uncertainty that prevailed during the early months of the pandemic, we recognised £(7.1) million of net realised and unrealised Losses in H1 2020 compared with £8.8 million of gains in H1 2019. These losses in H1 2020 substantially reversed themselves in the second half of the year. We are pleased to announce that the Board has recommended an interim distribution to shareholders of 3.8p per share in cash. We are proud of R&Q's consistent record of distributions to our shareholders. In 2020 we have been active in continuing to build and develop our platform, bolstering our management team and expanding our footprint and capabilities. We recruited a Deputy Executive Chairman, a Group CFO and a CEO of US Excess & Surplus Lines. We also launched our US Excess & Surplus Lines company, set up new branches in the UK and Italy to strengthen our Program Management offering, and raised $100 million of equity for growth, including establishing these initiatives as well as for funding of Legacy transactions. Despite unprecedented challenges introduced by Covid-19, we have had minimal disruptions to our operations. Importantly, we are excited by the opportunities available to us in the current market. Covid-19 and other market events have generated significant losses for the insurance industry, creating a "hardening" insurance environment and increasing the demand for our Legacy and Program Management solutions. We have a strong balance sheet, expertise, relationships and the track-record to capture the additional growth in front of us. However, as is our tradition, we will be patient and disciplined as we continue to grow our business." A shareholders' presentation is available on our web site at: http://www.rqih.com/investors/shareholder-information/investor-presentations/ Enquiries to: Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. www.rqih.com Ken Randall +44 (0)7831 145440 William Spiegel +001 917 826 5877 Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0) 207260 1000 Stuart Skinner Charles Farquhar Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7408 4090 Stephane Auton James Thomas FTI Consulting +44 (0)20 3727 1046 Edward Berry Tom Blackwell Notes Pre-Tax Operating Profit for Group is a measure of how our core businesses performed adjusted for intangibles created in Legacy acquisitions and net realised and unrealised investment gains. Cash and Investments exclude funds withheld and off-balance sheet trusts, for which we do not earn investment income. Contracted Premium for Program Management is the Gross Premium that our existing distribution partners believe their programs will generate over a period of time. We expect a significant portion of Contracted Premium to become Gross Premium Written. Economic Commission Revenue for Program Management represents the commission revenue from insurance policies already bound (written), regardless of the length of the underlying policy period (earned). We believe Economic Commission Revenue is a more appropriate measure of the revenue of the business during periods of high growth, due to a larger than normal gap between Gross Written and Gross Earned (IFRS) Premium. Economic EBITDA for Program Management is equal to IFRS EBITDA plus unearned commission revenue and excludes net realised and unrealised investment gains. Economic EBITDA Margin for Program Management is our profit margin on Economic Commissions. Operating EBIT and Pre-Tax Operating Profit for Legacy are adjusted for intangibles created in acquisitions and net realised and unrealised investment gains. Average Operating Tangible Capital for Legacy is based on the Group's economic capital models, excluding intangible assets created in acquisitions, net unrealised investment gains and the impact of FX. Average Operating Tangible Equity for Legacy includes allocated debt. Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity for Legacy have been annualised for interim reporting periods. REPORT OF THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Financial Results Our first half 2020 financial results were impacted by Covid-19 due to the already announced reduction in total investment returns, delays in on-boarding new Program Management business and by a change in the mix of Legacy transactions, which lowered Profit Before Tax. Nonetheless we continued to generate strong operating performance and positioned our platform for the growth opportunities available in the current "hard" insurance market. The Board expects that fiscal year 2020 results will be in line with market expectations. Despite the impact of Covid-19 and the work from home environment, R&Q reported strong operating results across almost every metric we track in managing our business. We are witnessing increasing demand for our services as both of our businesses continue to become recognised as key components of the global insurance market. Legacy is an important element of capital management and Program Management is critical in facilitating the growth of independent insurance distribution. This demand has been enhanced by recent large insurance events and the decline in global interest rates. The supportive underlying trends we are seeing for both businesses are reflected in the strong operating results reported by each for H1 2020. In Program Management, we recorded record numbers for Contracted Premium ($925 million), Gross Written Premium ($494 million annualised), Economic Commission Revenue ($21.4 million annualised) and Economic EBITDA ($0.8 million). In Legacy we closed a record number of transactions in a half year period (9) and acquired substantial net reserves (£267 million), producing strong Operating Returns on Tangible Capital (17.7%) and Equity (23.3%). The successful results in both Program Management and Legacy translated into strong Group Pre-Tax Operating Profit (£10.4 million), which grew by 30% compared with H1 2019. Our Profit Before Tax (£0.6 million) fell relative to H1 2019 reflecting Covid-related net realised and unrealised investment losses (which have since recovered) and a mix of Legacy deals in favour of reinsurance over acquisitions. In H1 2020, we raised $100 million of equity to support our growth, including establishing our new UK and Italian branches as well as our US Excess & Surplus lines company and for funding of Legacy transactions. Program Management Our Program Management segment, which operates under the Accredited brand in the US, UK, and Europe, continued to grow rapidly in H1 2020. We started our Program Management business at the end of 2016 with two MGA relationships and as of the end of H1 2020, we had 36 active programs with $925 million in Contracted Premium. Our momentum has carried forward into H2 2020 as we signed up four new programs bringing our Contracted Premium to $1.1 billion. The Program Management business allows us to leverage our licenses and relationships with MGAs and reinsurers to earn predictable, recurring fee-based revenue with high margins. On average, R&Q receives annual recurring commissions of approximately 5% of Gross Written Premium. Our results are beginning to show the benefits of scale, as we earned positive Economic EBITDA in H1 2020 and a 7.5% margin, compared with a loss in H1 2019. Gross Written Premium grew 43% to $247.2 million in H1 2020. In the first half of 2020, Covid-19 caused delays in implementing new programs and slowed the ramp of some existing programs. We believe these issues are abating as we move into the second half of the year. Our Program Management business has several avenues of growth over the next few years. First, we have built-in growth from our existing programs as our Gross Written Premium ($494.4 million annualised) converges with our Contracted Premium ($1.1 billion), without any corresponding expenses. Second, we anticipate that the current "hard" insurance market will increase our existing Gross Written Premium as it re-prices higher on renewal, without any additional expenses. Third, we established a UK branch of our Maltese carrier enabling us to continue to underwrite and service our UK partners post Brexit. Fourth, in the summer of 2020 we opened a branch in Milan, Italy, enabling us to better address the needs of MGAs and other clients in that country. Finally, we formed a US Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines company in the third quarter of 2020, expanding our addressable market. The E&S market is large and growing, producing annual premium of approximately $55 billion. To lead our efforts, we recently announced the hiring of Pat Rastiello as CEO of Accredited Specialty Insurance Company, our newly formed E&S carrier. Pat joins us from Aon and brings with him senior program experience and MGA relationships. In the third quarter of 2020, we also announced we were deepening our financial and strategic partnership with one of our fast-growingUS-based MGA partners, Tradesman Program Managers LLC. The transaction not only strengthens our Program Management relationship with Tradesman, but our 35% strategic stake in the business should prove to be a valuable investment. Tradesman reported EBITDA of $8.1 million in 2019, the basis on which the valuation was agreed, and has grown rapidly in H1 2020. Legacy Our Legacy business continues to thrive and grow. Legacy has been at the core of R&Q since its founding and we have completed over 100 transactions in 35 regulatory jurisdictions since 2009. We had a very strong H1 2020, concluding nine transactions in seven jurisdictions and acquiring Cash and Investments of £320.3 million and Net Reserves of £267.3 million. Our larger transactions in the first half of 2020 were reinsurance deals with blue chip insurance companies such as Allianz, Houston International Insurance Group and Renaissance Reinsurance, all of whom worked with us as part of their capital management strategies. While we had a busy first half, traditionally our legacy business is more active in the second half of the year. So far in H2 2020, we have signed four additional transactions totalling £8.1 million of Net Reserves and our current pipeline of deals is robust. We remain keenly focused on pricing and risk and target returns of at least 15% in our Legacy transactions regardless of the accounting treatment of reinsurance and acquisitions. In the first half of 2020, we generated an Operating EBIT of £30.2 million and a Pre-Tax Operating Profit of £25.9 million, producing an Operating Return on Tangible Capital of 17.7% and Equity of 23.3%. When evaluating the performance of our Legacy business, we also focus on Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity over time. We are pleased that our five-year Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity are 16.3% and 21.4%, respectively, a testament to our disciplined approach to underwriting. The current market environment is giving rise to attractive opportunities. The impact from Covid-19 and other insurance events have eroded the capital position of many insurance market participants, who are also facing challenged returns in their investment portfolios. At the same time, the prospect of hardening rates is increasing the demand for Legacy solutions that free up capital, which insurers can subsequently redeploy. These factors should increase the supply of Legacy opportunities, which is estimated at $800 billion globally. We are uniquely positioned to capitalise on the increasing demand for Legacy solutions. At R&Q we possess a broad platform and offer a full range of solutions to clients. We have rated and fully licensed carriers in the US, UK and Europe, a Lloyd's platform, and have recently been approved to transact third party business in Bermuda. Importantly, we possess the expertise and track record to execute transactions across different types of structures and lines of business and our strong historical financial performance and recent equity raise provide us with the balance sheet and capital to pursue these very attractive opportunities. Cash and Investments Our cash and investment portfolio at 30 June 2020, excluding funds withheld and off-balance sheet trusts, was £772 million. We produced book yield of 1.8% in H1 2020, which was approximately 0.4% lower than our book yield in H1 2019, due to the impact of lower interest rates globally. The 2-Year US Treasury yield was 2.00% at 30 June 2019, and just 0.16% at 30 June 2020. We maintain a conservative, liquid investment portfolio so that we can produce consistent cash flows to meet our liability obligations, while also earning a reasonable risk-adjusted return. At 30 June 2020, 94% of our investments were rated investment grade, and another 3% of our portfolio was invested in money market and bond funds that maintain high average ratings. After cash, which comprised 31% of our portfolio, our largest allocations were to corporate bonds (22%), government and municipal securities (21%) and asset-backed securities (19%). 83% of our portfolio was US Dollar-denominated, and our portfolio had an average duration of 1.7 years. During H1 2020, financial markets witnessed heightened volatility arising out of Covid-19 concerns, and, despite the high quality and short duration nature of our portfolio, we were not immune from those impacts. Our investment portfolio incurred net realised and unrealised losses of £(7.1) million, and our total investment return, when including mark-to-market movements, was 0.3%. These losses have substantially reversed themselves in the second half of 2020. Capital and Liquidity As a result of our $100 million equity raise in H1 2020, we strengthened our balance sheet. At 30 June 2020 we had total capital of £506 million, an increase of £74 million relative to 31 December 2019. Our capital resources are comprised of equity (78%), senior and subordinated debt (19%), and bank debt (3%). Since year-end 2019, we have reduced our adjusted debt to capital ratio from 30% to 20%. Our Group Solvency ratio is very strong and increased from 177% at 31 December 2019 to 191% 30 June 2020. At 30 June 2020, we had holding company liquidity of £100 million, including the undrawn bank revolver capacity. Since 30 June 2020, we have utilised cash and capital to establish our new UK and Italian branches as well as our US Excess & Surplus lines company and to fund Legacy transactions. Return of Capital We are pleased to continue our long history of paying a return to our shareholders. The Board is recommending an interim distribution of 3.8p per share which will be payable in late November 2020. We are proud of R&Q's consistent record of distributions to our shareholders. Leadership and Management In our year-end 2019 note, we mentioned our plans to broaden and deepen our management team. We are pleased to report that we continue to recruit and attract exceptional talent. In addition to William Spiegel, who joined us as Executive Director and Deputy Group Chairman in January 2020, we recently added Tom Solomon as Group Chief Financial Officer and Pat Rastiello as CEO of Accredited Specialty. Tom and Pat arrived at R&Q after very successful careers at Bank of America and Aon, respectively. While we continue to successfully operate our business through the pandemic, Covid-19 has changed the way we work and interact as a Group. Our employees across the globe have worked exceedingly hard to keep the business running, and to all of them we want to extend our heartfelt thanks for their hard work and dedication in what are clearly unique circumstances. Outlook We believe the current "hard" market conditions and secular market trends in both Legacy and Program Management are very supportive of our strategy. Program Management is poised to continue its rapid growth and convert future fees to profits, while Legacy continues to develop as a valued partner to mainstream insurers. We believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities in front of us to drive further profitable growth for the Group. We are proud of what we have been able to achieve in the first half of 2020, and the value we have created for our shareholders and other stakeholders. We continue to be excited by the future of R&Q Ken Randall, Alan Quilter, William Spiegel Condensed Consolidated Income Statement for the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months Six months Year ended 30 ended 30 ended 31 June 2020 June 2019 December 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Note £000 £000 £000 restated Gross premiums written 512,147 226,062 450,187 Reinsurers' share of gross premiums (193,796) (138,262) (285,033) Premiums written, net of reinsurance 318,351 87,800 165,154 Change in gross provision for unearned premiums (39,065) (55,755) (94,315) Change in provision for unearned premiums, reinsurers' share 47,619 58,722 103,687 Net change in provision for unearned premiums 8,554 2,967 9,372 Earned premiums net of reinsurance 326,905 90,767 174,526 Investment income 5 2,179 16,030 21,993 Program earned fee income 6,526 3,728 8,147 Other income 2,833 4,412 6,780 11,538 24,170 36,920 Total income 3 338,443 114,937 211,446 Gross claims paid (92,850) (88,207) (183,438) Reinsurers' share of gross claims paid 56,354 58,165 111,033 Claims paid, net of reinsurance (36,496) (30,042) (72,405) Movement in gross technical provisions (299,781) (80,568) (125,978) Movement in reinsurers' share of technical provisions 60,789 32,160 55,227 Net change in provision for claims (238,992) (48,408) (70,751) Net insurance claims incurred (275,488) (78,450) (143,156) Operating expenses (58,694) (40,872) (86,798) Result of operating activities before goodwill on 3 4,261 (4,385) (18,508) bargain purchase and impairment of intangible assets Goodwill on bargain purchase 4,307 42,858 69,307 Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets (2,894) (805) (3,162) Result of operating activities 5,674 37,668 47,637 Finance costs (5,093) (4,581) (9,537) Profit from operations before income taxes 581 33,087 38,100 Income tax charge 6 140 (487) (1,280) Profit for the period 3 721 32,600 36,820 Attributable to equity holders of the parent:- Attributable to ordinary shareholders 877 32,704 37,298 Non-controlling interests (156) (104) (478) 721 32,600 36,820 Earnings per ordinary share from operations: - Basic 8 0.4p 19.2p 20.3p Diluted 8 0.4p 19.2p 20.3p The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months Six months Year ended ended 30 ended 30 1 December 2019 June 2020 June 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £000 £000 £000 Other comprehensive income: - restated Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Pension scheme actuarial (losses)/gains (886) (1,131) (1,698) Deferred tax on pension scheme actuarial losses/(gains) 313 192 51 (573) (939) (1,647) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: - Exchange gains/(losses) on consolidation 16,932 1,997 (8,147) Other comprehensive income 16,359 1,058 (9,794) Profit for the period 721 32,600 36,820 Total comprehensive income for the period 17,080 33,658 27,026 Attributable to: - Equity holders of the parent 17,237 33,769 27,526 Non-controlling interests (157) (111) (500) Total comprehensive income for the period 17,080 33,658 27,026 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 At beginning of period (restated) Profit for the period Other comprehensive income Exchange gains/(losses) on consolidation Pension scheme actuarial losses Deferred tax on pension scheme actuarial losses Total other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income for the period Transactions with owners Share based payments Issue of shares Issue of convertible debt Purchase of own shares Non-controlling interest in subsidiary acquired At end of period Attributable to equity holders of the Parent Foreign Treasury currency Non- Share Share Convertible share translation Retained controlling capital premium debt reserve reserve earnings Total interests Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 3,918 134,905 - - 1,148 148,361 288,332 443 288,775 - - - - - 877 877 (156) 721 - - - - 16,933 - 16,933 (1) 16,932 - - - - - (886) (886) - (886) - - - - - 313 313 - 313 - - - - 16,933 (573) 16,360 (1) 16,359 - - - - 16,933 304 17,237 (157) 17,080 - 8,738 - - - - 8,738 - 8,738 342 15,830 - - - - 16,172 - 16,172 - - 64,417 - - - 64,417 - 64,417 - - - (150) - - (150) - (150) - - - - - - - (743) (743) 4,260 159,473 64,417 (150) 18,081 148,665 394,746 (457) 394,289 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Attributable to equity holders of the parent Foreign currency Non- Share Share translation Retained controlling capital premium reserve earnings Total interests Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Six months ended 30 June 2019 At beginning of period 2,520 51,135 9,273 112,710 175,638 349 175,987 Profit for the period - - - 32,704 32,704 (104) 32,600 Other comprehensive income Exchange gains/(losses) on - - 2,004 - 2,004 (7) 1,997 consolidation Pension scheme actuarial losses - - - (1,131) (1,131) - (1,131) Deferred tax on pension scheme - - - 192 192 - 192 actuarial losses Total other comprehensive - - 2,004 (939) 1,065 (7) 1,058 income for the period Total comprehensive income for - - 2,004 31,765 33,769 (111) 33,658 the period Transactions with owners Share based payments - 138 - - 138 - 138 Issue of shares 1,398 102,047 - - 103,445 - 103,445 Issue of AB shares 10,971 (10,971) - - - - - Cancellation of AB shares (10,971) - - - (10,971) - (10,971) At end of period 3,918 142,349 11,277 144,475 302,019 238 302,257 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2019 restated Year ended 31 December 2019 (restated) At beginning of year Profit for the year Other comprehensive income Exchange losses on consolidation Pension scheme actuarial losses Deferred tax on pension scheme actuarial gains Total other comprehensive income for the year Total comprehensive income for the year Transactions with owners Share based payments Issue of shares Issue of AB & AC shares Cancellation of AB & AC shares Non-controlling interest in subsidiary acquired Foreign currency Non- Share Share translation Retained controlling capital premium reserve earnings Total interests Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 2,520 51,135 9,273 112,710 175,638 349 175,987 - - - 37,298 37,298 (478) 36,820 - - (8,125) - (8,125) (22) (8,147) - - - (1,698) (1,698) - (1,698) - - - 51 51 - 51 - - (8,125) (1,647) (9,772) (22) (9,794) - - (8,125) 35,651 27,526 (500) 27,026 - 138 - - 138 - 138 1,398 102,047 - - 103,445 - 103,445 18,415 (18,415) - - - - - (18,415) - - - (18,415) - (18,415) - - - - - 594 594 At end of year 3,918 134,905 1,148 148,361 288,332 443 288,775 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2020 Company number 47341 30 June 30 June 31 December Note 2020 2019 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £000 £000 £000 Assets restated Intangible assets 46,785 41,161 46,082 Property, plant and equipment 1,622 905 969 Right of use assets 4,830 2,690 3,191 Investment properties 1,480 1,520 1,480 Financial instruments 614,018 455,418 579,467 Reinsurers' share of insurance liabilities 7 592,950 409,859 471,412 Current tax assets 1,084 1,635 4,008 Deferred tax assets 4,200 5,351 1,988 Insurance and other receivables 646,620 370,222 419,535 Cash and cash equivalents 266,328 273,497 252,741 Total assets 2,179,917 1,562,258 1,780,873 Liabilities Insurance contract provisions 7 1,401,856 942,250 1,072,208 Financial liabilities 117,721 107,859 146,971 Deferred tax liabilities 9,216 7,645 9,465 Insurance and other payables 9 246,589 195,111 255,823 Current tax liabilities 2,347 452 294 Pension scheme obligations 7,899 6,684 7,337 Total liabilities 1,785,628 1,260,001 1,492,098 Equity Share capital 11 4,260 3,918 3,918 Share premium 159,473 142,349 134,905 Convertible debt 11 64,417 - - Treasury share reserve (150) - - Foreign currency translation reserve 18,081 11,277 1,148 Retained earnings 148,665 144,475 148,361 Attributable to equity holders of the parent 394,746 302,019 288,332 Non-controlling interests in subsidiary undertakings (457) 238 443 Total equity 394,289 302,257 288,775 Total liabilities and equity 2,179,917 1,562,258 1,780,873 The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 13 October 2020 and were signed on its behalf by: K E Randall A K Quilter The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement as at 30 June 2020 Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 31 December 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £000 £000 £000 Cash flows from operating activities restated Profit for the period 721 32,600 36,820 Tax included in consolidated income statement (140) 487 1,280 Finance costs 5,093 4,581 9,537 Depreciation and impairments 928 1,026 2,242 Share based payments 8,738 138 138 Loss on divestment - - - Goodwill on bargain purchase (4,307) (42,858) (71,332) Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets 2,894 805 3,162 Fair value (gain)/loss on financial assets 6,739 (8,855) (6,602) Loss on revaluation of investment property - - 40 Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment - 130 89 Contributions to pension scheme (397) (1,400) (1,400) Loss/(profit) on net assets of pension schemes 73 87 173 Increase in receivables (228,408) (115,650) (145,830) (Increase)/decrease in deposits with ceding undertakings (987) 765 1,294 (Decrease)/increase in payables (9,224) 19,385 74,245 Increase/(decrease) in net insurance technical provisions 230,438 45,441 61,379 Income tax paid - (2,330) (2,330) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities 12,161 (65,648) (37,095) Cash flows to investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (826) (613) (958) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment - - - Proceeds from disposal of investment property - 361 361 Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets - 1,936 1,952 Purchase of intangible assets (10) (102) (143) Sale of financial assets 86,967 139,515 68,997 Purchase of financial assets (104,195) (40,010) (94,364) Acquisition of subsidiary undertaking (offset by cash acquired) 6,273 (53,031) (1,615) Payments to acquire minority interest - - (221) Divestment (offset by cash disposed of) (743) - - Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (12,534) 48,056 (25,991) Net cash from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (44,138) (33,466) (34,966) New borrowing arrangements 7,000 - 41,751 Interest and other finance costs paid (5,093) (4,581) (9,537) Cancellation of shares - (10,971) (18,415) Receipts from issue of shares 16,172 103,445 103,445 Receipts from issue of convertible debt 32,208 - - Purchase of treasury shares (150) - - Net cash from financing activities 5,999 54,427 82,278 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,626 36,835 19,192 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 252,741 236,923 236,923 Foreign exchange movement on cash and cash equivalents 7,961 (261) (3,374) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 266,328 273,497 252,741 Share of Syndicates' cash restricted funds 17,388 19,886 15,320 Other funds 248,940 253,611 237,421 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 266,328 273,497 252,741 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Basis of preparation

The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards and in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2020 and 2019 half years are unaudited but have been subject to review by the Group's auditors.

These Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been restated for a prior year adjustment relating to the finalisation of the fair value review of the 2019 acquisition of Sandell Re, which was reported as provisional, and has been adjusted in accordance with IFRS 3.

The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared under the going concern basis of accounting. While there remain uncertainties as to its effect on the economy generally, in the last six months the impact of Covid- 19 on the Group has clarified to a significant extent and the assumptions adopted at the time of the approval of the 2019 Annual Report have proved appropriate. The Group's financial position and forecasts for 2020 and 2021 demonstrate that it has adequate cash resources to meet its liabilities as they fall due. Significant accounting policies

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. There have been no amendments to accounting policies or new International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the Group. Segmental information

The Group's segments represent the level at which financial information is reported to the Board, being the chief operating decision maker as defined in IFRS 8. The reportable segments have been identified as follows: - Program - the Group delegates underwriting authority to MGAs to provide program capacity through its licensed platforms in the US and Europe

Legacy - acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt and provides capital support to the Group's managed Lloyd's Syndicates

Other - primarily includes the holding company and other non- core subsidiaries which fall outside of the segments above Segment result for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (unaudited) Earned premiums, net of reinsurance Net investment income Program earned fee income External other income Internal other income Total income Claims paid, net of reinsurance Net change in provision for claims Net insurance claims increased Operating expenses Result of operating activities before goodwill on bargain purchase Goodwill on bargain purchase Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets Result of operating activities Finance costs Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before income taxes Income tax (charge)/credit Profit/(loss) for the period Non-controlling interests Consolidation Program Legacy Other adjustments Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 5,338 321,567 - - 326,905 595 4,822 1,961 (5,199) 2,179 6,526 - - - 6,526 4 (119) 2,948 - 2,833 - 1,070 13,049 (14,119) - 12,463 327,340 17,958 (19,318) 338,443 (2,946) (33,475) (75) - (36,496) (1,786) (237,281) 75 - (238,992) (4,732) (270,756) - - (275,488) (9,181) (36,009) (27,623) 14,119 (58,694) (1,450) 20,575 (9,665) (5,199) 4,261 - 4,307 - - 4,307 - (2,850) (44) - (2,894) (1,450) 22,032 (9,709) (5,199) 5,674 (159) (4,312) (5,821) 5,199 (5,093) (1,609) 17,720 (15,530) - 581 204 (257) 193 - 140 (1,405) 17,463 (15,337) - 721 - 150 6 - 156 Attributable to shareholders of parent (1,405) 17,613 (15,331) - 877 Segment assets 415,042 1,956,727 146,052 (337,904) 2,179,917 Segment liabilities 320,581 1,421,569 381,382 (337,904) 1,785,628 Segment result for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Earned premiums, net of reinsurance Net investment income Program earned fee income External other income Internal other income Total income Claims paid, net of reinsurance Net change in provision for claims Net insurance claims increased Operating expenses Result of operating activities before goodwill on bargain purchase Goodwill on bargain purchase Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets Result of operating activities Finance costs Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before income taxes Income tax (charge)/credit Profit/(loss) for the period Non-controlling interests Consolidation Program Legacy Other adjustments Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 2,076 88,443 248 - 90,767 2,955 15,031 5,165 (7,121) 16,030 3,728 - - - 3,728 - 1,009 3,403 - 4,412 - 8,198 15,001 (23,199) - 8,759 112,681 23,817 (30,320) 114,937 (873) (29,100) (69) - (30,042) (1,724) (44,811) (1,873) - (48,408) (2,597) (73,911) (1,942) - (78,450) (5,813) (33,374) (24,884) 23,199 (40,872) 349 5,396 (3,009) (7,121) (4,385) - 42,858 - - 42,858 - (752) (53) - (805) 349 47,502 (3,062) (7,121) 37,668 - (4,555) (7,147) 7,121 (4,581) 349 42,947 (10,209) - 33,087 (590) (2,389) 2,492 - (487) (241) 40,558 (7,717) - 32,600 92 397 (385) - 104 Attributable to shareholders of parent (149) 40,955 (8,102) - 32,704 Segment assets 358,682 1,400,663 152,368 (349,455) 1,562,258 Segment liabilities 281,866 918,313 409,277 (349,455) 1,260,001 Segment result for the year ended 31 December 2019 (unaudited) restated Earned premiums, net of reinsurance Gross investment income Program earned fee income External other income Internal other income Total income Claims paid, net of reinsurance Net change in provision for claims Net insurance claims released/(increased) Operating expenses Result of operating activities before goodwill on bargain purchase Goodwill on bargain purchase Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets Result of operating activities Finance costs Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before income taxes Income tax (charge)/credit Profit/(loss) for the period Non-controlling interests Consolidation Program Legacy Other adjustments Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 6,099 168,427 - - 174,526 4,603 22,699 7,918 (13,227) 21,993 8,147 - - - 8,147 1 58 6,721 - 6,780 - - 27,046 (27,046) - 18,850 191,184 41,685 (40,273) 211,446 (2,831) (69,390) (184) - (72,405) (3,444) (65,533) (1,774) - (70,751) (6,275) (134,923) (1,958) - (143,156) (14,472) (58,548) (40,824) 27,046 (86,798) (1,897) (2,287) (1,097) (13,227) (18,508) - 69,307 - - 69,307 - (2,579) (583) - (3,162) (1,897) 64,441 (1,680) (13,227) 47,637 (309) (8,906) (13,549) 13,227 (9,537) (2,206) 55,535 (15,229) - 38,100 (353) (10,734) 9,807 - (1,280) (2,559) 44,801 (5,422) - 36,820 - 515 (37) - 478 Attributable to shareholders of parent (2,559) 45,316 (5,459) - 37,298 Segment assets 412,130 1,586,860 93,420 (311,537) 1,780,873 Segment liabilities 318,011 1,094,584 391,040 (311,537) 1,492,098 Geographical analysis As at 30 June 2020 North UK America Europe Total £000 £000 £000 £000 Gross assets 511,207 1,433,300 573,314 2,517,821 Intercompany eliminations (142,195) (146,204) (49,505) (337,904) Segment assets 369,012 1,287,096 523,809 2,179,917 Gross liabilities 342,214 1,277,027 504,291 2,123,532 Intercompany eliminations (84,890) (247,898) (5,116) (337,904) Segment liabilities 257,324 1,029,129 499,175 1,785,628 Revenue from external customers 94,061 207,833 30,024 331,918 As at 30 June 2019 North UK America Europe Total £000 £000 £000 £000 Gross assets 419,432 1,088,721 403,560 1,911,713 Intercompany eliminations (137,630) (154,256) (57,569) (349,455) Segment assets 281,802 934,465 345,991 1,562,258 Gross liabilities 262,518 1,011,173 335,765 1,609,456 Intercompany eliminations (72,073) (271,026) (6,356) (349,455) Segment liabilities 190,445 740,147 329,409 1,260,001 Revenue from external customers 16,533 91,272 3,404 111,209 As at 31 December 2019 North UK America Europe Total £000 £000 £000 £000 Gross assets 460,617 1,153,071 478,722 2,092,410 Intercompany eliminations (128,640) (132,124) (50,773) (311,537) Segment assets 331,977 1,020,947 427,949 1,780,873 Gross liabilities 293,176 1,099,281 411,178 1,803,635 Intercompany eliminations (55,826) (250,150) (5,561) (311,537) Segment liabilities 237,350 849,131 405,617 1,492,098 Revenue from external customers 84,860 101,989 16,450 203,299 4. Fair Value The following table shows the fair values of financial assets using a valuation hierarchy; the fair value hierarchy has the following levels: - Level 1 - Valuations based on quoted prices in active markets for identical instruments. An active market is a market in which transactions for the instrument occur with sufficient frequency and volume on an ongoing basis such that quoted prices reflect prices at which an orderly transaction would take place between market participants at the measurement date. Level 2 - Valuations based on quoted prices in markets that are not active or based on pricing models for which significant inputs can be corroborated by observable market data. Level 3 - Valuations based on inputs that are unobservable or for which there is limited activity against which to measure fair value. Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total June 2020 £000 £000 £000 £000 Government and government agencies 159,020 624 - 159,644 Corporate bonds 287,117 87,356 - 374,473 Equities 5,752 - - 5,752 Investment funds - 53,658 - 53,658 Purchased reinsurance receivables - - 5,076 5,076 Total financial assets measured at fair value 451,889 141,638 5,076 598,603 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total June 2019 £000 £000 £000 £000 Government and government agencies - 80,705 - 80,705 Corporate bonds - 243,799 - 243,799 Equities 15,760 - - 15,760 Investment funds 108,722 - - 108,722 Purchased reinsurance receivables - - 8,003 8,003 Total financial assets measured at fair value 124,482 324,504 8,003 456,989 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total December 2019 £000 £000 £000 £000 Government and government agencies 180,970 7,060 - 188,030 Corporate bonds 342,538 2,758 - 345,296 Equities 10,991 - - 10,991 Investment funds - 15,646 - 15,646 Purchased reinsurance receivables - - 5,969 5,969 Total financial assets measured at fair value 534,499 25,464 5,969 565,932 The following table shows the movement on Level 3 assets measured at fair value: - June June December 2020 2019 2019 £000 £000 £000 Opening balance 5,969 3,393 3,393 Total net gains recognised in the Consolidated Income Statement 351 1,178 (93) Acquisitions - 3,374 3,528 Disposals (1,537) - (692) Exchange adjustments 293 58 (167) Closing balance 5,076 8,003 5,969 Level 3 investments (purchased reinsurance receivables) have been valued using detailed models outlining the anticipated timing and amounts of future receipts. During 2019 the Group purchased an outstanding interest in similar reinsurance receivables of £3,374k. Short term delays in the anticipated receipt of these investments are not likely to have a material impact on their valuation. 5. Investment income Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 31 December 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 2019 £000 £000 £000 Interest income 9,218 7,175 15,391 Realised gains/(losses) on investments (576) 2,514 4,581 Unrealised gains/(losses) on investments (6,463) 6,341 2,021 2,179 16,030 21,993 6. Income tax Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 31 December 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 2019 £000 £000 £000 Tax credit/(charge) 140 (487) (1,280) The tax charge in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statement is calculated on an effective tax rate method. 7. Insurance contract provisions and reinsurance balances Gross Insurance contract provisions at 1 January Claims paid Increase/(decrease) in provisions arising from acquisition and disposal of subsidiary undertakings and syndicate participations Increase in provisions arising from acquisition of reinsurance portfolios Increase in claims provisions Increase in unearned premium reserve Net exchange differences As at period end Reinsurance Reinsurers' share of insurance contract provisions at 1 January Proceeds from commutations and reinsurers' share of gross claims paid Increase/(decrease) in provisions arising from acquisition and disposal of subsidiary undertakings and syndicate participations Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2019 £000 £000 £000 1,072,208 699,078 699,078 (92,850) (88,207) (183,438) (35,578) 106,649 174,551 260,767 71,519 132,234 131,864 97,256 177,182 39,065 55,755 94,315 26,380 200 (21,714) 1,401,856 942,250 1,072,208 Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2019 £000 £000 £000 471,412 300,357 300,357 (56,354) (58,165) (111,033) (1,404) 18,644 18,644 Increase in provisions arising from acquisition of reinsurance portfolios - - - Increase in claims provisions 117,143 90,325 166,260 Increase in unearned premium reserve 47,619 58,722 103,687 Net exchange differences 14,534 (24) (6,503) As at period end 592,950 409,859 471,412 Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2019 Net £000 £000 £000 Net claims outstanding at 1 January 600,796 398,721 398,721 Net claims paid and proceeds from commutations (36,496) (30,042) (72,405) Increase/(decrease) in provisions arising from acquisition of subsidiary undertakings and syndicate participations (34,174) 88,005 155,907 Increase/(decrease) in provisions arising from acquisition of reinsurance portfolios 260,767 71,519 132,234 Increase in claims provisions 14,722 6,931 10,922 Decrease in unearned premium reserve (8,554) (2,967) (9,372) Net exchange differences 11,845 224 (15,211) As at period end 808,906 532,391 600,796 The assumptions used in the estimation of claims provisions relating to insurance contracts are intended to result in provisions which are sufficient to settle the net liabilities from insurance contracts. Provision is made at the balance sheet date for the estimated ultimate cost of settling all claims incurred in respect of events and developments up to that date, whether reported or not. The source of data used as inputs for the assumptions is primarily internal. Significant uncertainty exists as to the likely outcome of any claim and the ultimate costs of completing the run off of the Group's owned insurance operations. The Group owns several insurance companies in run-off. Significant uncertainty arises in the quantification of technical provisions for all insurance entities under the Group's control due to the long tail nature of the business underwritten by those entities. The business written by the insurance company subsidiaries consists in part of long tail liabilities, including asbestos, pollution, health hazard and other US liability insurance. The claims for this type of business are typically not settled until several years after policies have been written. Furthermore, much of the business written by these companies is reinsurance and retrocession of other insurance companies, which lengthens the settlement period. The provisions carried by the Group's owned insurance companies are calculated using a variety of actuarial techniques. The provisions are calculated and reviewed by the Group's internal actuarial team; in addition, the Group periodically commissions independent external actuarial reviews. The use of external advisers provides management with additional comfort that the Group's internally produced statistics and trends are consistent with observable market information and other published data. When preparing these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, full provision is made in the aggregate for all costs of running off the business of the insurance entities to the extent that the provision exceeds the estimated future investment return expected to be earned by those entities deemed to be in run-off. When assessing the amount of any provision to be made, the future investment income and claims handling and all other costs of all the insurance company subsidiaries' and syndicates businesses in run-off are considered in aggregate. The quantum of the costs of running off the business and the future investment income has been determined through the preparation of cash flow forecasts over the anticipated period of the run offs. The gross costs of running off the business are estimated to be fully covered by investment income. Provisions for outstanding claims and Incurred but Not Reported are initially estimated at a gross level and a separate calculation is carried out to estimate the size of reinsurance recoveries. Insurance companies within the Group are covered by a variety of treaty, excess of loss and stop loss reinsurance programmes. 8. Earnings per share Six months Six months Year ended ended 30 ended 30 31 December June 2020 June 2019 2019 No. 000's No. 000's No. 000's Weighted average number of Ordinary shares 200,354 170,266 183,453 Effect of dilutive share options 4,473 - - Weighted average number of Ordinary shares for the purposes of diluted earnings per share 204,827 170,266 183,453 £000 £000 £000 Earnings per share for profit from operations Profit for the period attributable to Ordinary shareholders 877 32,704 37,298 Basic earnings per share 0.4p 19.2p 20.3p Diluted earnings per share 0.4p 19.2p 20.3p 9. Insurance and other payables Six months Six months Year ended ended 30 ended 30 31 December June 2020 June 2019 2019 £000 £000 £000 Structured liabilities 427,861 406,830 400,910 Structured settlements (427,861) (406,830) (400,910) - - - Other creditors 246,589 195,111 255,823 246,589 195,111 255,823 Structured Settlements No new structured settlement arrangements have been entered into during the period. The movement in these structured liabilities during the period is primarily due to exchange movements. Before their acquisition by the Group, two Group subsidiaries paid for annuities from third party life insurance companies for the benefit of certain claimants. The life companies will settle the liability directly with the claimants and no cash will flow through the Group. These annuities have been shown as reducing the subsidiaries' potential liabilities to reflect the substance of the transactions and to ensure that the disclosure of the balances does not detract from the users' ability to understand the Group's future cash flows. Depending on the original terms of settlement in each case, the relevant subsidiary may carry a degree of credit risk in the unlikely event that the life insurance company defaults on its obligations to pay the annuity amounts. In the event that any of these life insurance companies become unable to meet their obligations to those annuitants in part or in full, and if no other arrangements are established, any remaining liability may fall upon the respective subsidiaries. The Directors believe that, having regard to the quality of the security of the life insurance companies together with the reinsurance available to the relevant subsidiaries, the possibility of a material liability arising in this way is very unlikely. 10. Borrowings The total amounts owed to credit institutions at 30 June 2020 was £111,668k (31 December 2019: £142,693k). The Group has issued the following debt: Issuer Principal Rate Maturity Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. $70,000k 6.35% above USD LIBOR 2028 Accredited Insurance (Europe) Limited €20,000k 6.7% above EURIBOR 2025 Accredited Insurance (Europe) Limited €5,000k 6.7% above EURIBOR 2027 R&Q Re (Bermuda) Limited $20,000k 7.75% above USD LIBOR 2023 Issued share capital

Issued share capital as at 30 June 2020 amounted to £4,260k (31 December 2019: £3,918k). During the period, the Group issued 11,902,318 ordinary shares at £1.35 per share.

During the period, a Group subsidiary issued 47,609,270 $0.01 convertible preference shares for cash consideration of $80,000k. These preference shares are convertible into ordinary share capital of the Company upon certain regulatory conditions being met. The convertible preference share are entirely accounted for within equity in accordance with IAS 32 as the conversion to ordinary share capital is at a fixed amount.

In the period, the Group commenced a share repurchase programme and purchased 111,525 of its ordinary shares for total consideration of £150k. These ordinary shares are held in treasury. Guarantees and Indemnities in the Ordinary Course of Business

The Group has given various customary warranties and indemnities in connection with the disposals of R&Q Managing Agency and various Insurance service entities.

The Group also gives various guarantees in the ordinary course of business. Goodwill

When testing for impairment of goodwill, the recoverable amount of each relevant cash generating unit is determined based on cash flow projections. These cash flow projections are based on the financial forecasts approved by management. Management also consider the current net asset value and earnings of each cash generating unit.

No changes to the underlying assumptions have been made in the interim review. Business combinations

The Group made four business combinations during the first six months of 2020, all of which involved legacy transactions and have been accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting.

Legacy entities and businesses

The following table shows the fair value of assets and liabilities included in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements at the date of acquisition of the legacy businesses: Tax & Net Intangible Other Cash & Other Technical deferred assets Gross Deal assets receivables Investments payables provisions tax acquired Consideration Contribution £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Vigneron 103 - 1,479 - (1,041) - 541 - 541 Anglo French 1,304 - 5,670 - (5,670) - 1,304 - 1,304 ICIICL 103 - 9,705 - (2,342) - 7,466 5,213 2,253 Citadel 4 3 1,042 (64) (33) (2) 950 741 209 1,514 3 17,896 (64) (9,086) (2) 10,261 5,954 4,307 In all instances, goodwill on bargain purchase was recorded on the transactions. Goodwill on bargain purchase arises when the consideration is less than the fair value of the net assets acquired. It is calculated after the alignment of accounting policies and other adjustments to the valuation of assets and liabilities to reflect their fair value at acquisition. M&A transactions can arise as legacy business can give rise to onerous capital and reporting obligations for insurers, even though they no longer actively participate in such business. In order to disclose the impact on the Group as if the legacy entities had been owned for the whole year, assumptions would have to be made about the Group's ability to manage efficiently the run-off of the legacy liabilities prior to the acquisition. As a result, and in accordance with IAS 8, the Directors believe it is not practicable to disclose revenue and profit before tax as if the entities had been owned for the whole period. Where significant uncertainties arise in the quantification of the liabilities, the Directors have estimated the fair value based on the currently available information and on assumptions which they believe to be reasonable. The Group completed the following business combination during 2020: Vigneron On 22 January 2020, the Group completed the acquisition of the entire issued ordinary shares of Vigneron Insurance Company Inc ("Vigneron"), a Montana, USA domiciled captive insurance company. Vigneron provided workers' compensation, auto and general liability coverage to affiliates from 2004 to 2018. Anglo French Effective 5 March 2020, the Group completed the Part VII transfer of policies underwritten by Anglo French Insurance Company Limited on or prior to 31 December 1969 to R&Q Gamma Company Limited. ICIICL On 9 April 2020, the Group completed the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of ICI Insurance Company Limited ("ICIICL"), a Cayman domiciled captive insurance company. ICIICL's remaining liabilities relate to general liability and workers' compensation claims arising from policies written from 1974 to 2009. Citadel On 16th June 2020, the Group completed the acquisition of the entire issued ordinary shares of Citadel Assurance Company ("Citadel"), a Vermont, USA domiciled captive insurance company. Citadel provided workers' compensation, auto and general liability coverage from 2002 to 2015. 15. Related party transactions The following Officers and connected parties received distributions during the period as follows: Six months Six months ended ended Year ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2019 £000 £000 £000 K E Randall and family - 728 1,222 A K Quilter and family - 204 328 W Spiegel - - - 16. Foreign exchange rates The Group used the following exchange rates to translate foreign currency assets, liabilities, income and expenses into Sterling, being the Group's presentational currency: Six months Six months Year ended ended 30 ended 30 31 December June 2020 June 2019 2019 £000 £000 £000 Average US dollar 1.26 1.29 1.28 Euro 1.14 1.14 1.14 Spot US dollar 1.24 1.27 1.31 Euro 1.11 1.12 1.17 17. Events after the reporting date On 15 July 2020, the Group announced the admission of 9,676,495 new ordinary shares to trading on AIM. This was in accordance with a Bonus Share Issue approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 9th July 2020. On 10 September 2020, the Group announced the completion of the combination of its wholly owned subsidiary, Sandell Re Ltd, with Tradesman Program Managers, LLC, in return for a 35% interest in the combined entity. Attachments Original document

