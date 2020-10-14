Randall & Quilter Investment : Interim results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 0 10/14/2020 | 03:50am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation First Half 2020 PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE A history of success A future of opportunity A leading non-life global specialty insurance company | WWW.RQIH.COM | WE ARE A UNIQUE GLOBAL SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY Program Management and Legacy insurance businesses are both well positioned to capitalise on favorable market dynamics STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE Strongbalance sheet and 8 1 Market leader in both Program Management financial track record and Legacy businesses Sizeable opportunity to Strong secular growth in each business, grow fee income by accelerating post COVID- managing third party capital 7 2 19 Conservative investment 6 3 High barriers to entry in strategy both businesses Growing fee-based 5 4 Consistent and high Program Management returns on capital in business (similar to an Legacy business (a insurance broker) specialty insurer) | WWW.RQIH.COM | 1 STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE H1 2020 RESULTS 2 | WWW.RQIH.COM | IN 2020 WE STRENGTHENED OUR PLATFORM AND GREW OUR BUSINESS Strengthened Capital Base Bolstered Management Team Expanded Footprint & Capabilities Platform Raised $100m of equity, increasing group solvency

Capital used for new branches, E&S platform and Legacy transactions

Strengthened management team

Deputy Executive Chairman Group CFO CEO of US E&S Lines

Launched US E&S program company

Invested in growing MGA, securing program fees and adding EBITDA

Opened UK branch as a Brexit solution and an Italian branch

Licensed to write third party reinsurance in Bermuda Group Program Management Legacy STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE Business • Pre-Tax Operating Profit up 30% • Profit Before Tax of £0.6m • Interim distribution of 3.8p per share in cash; distributions paid every period since our listing • Contracted Premium and GWP grew to a record of $924.9m and $494.4m (annualised) • Economic Commission Revenue of $10.7m and Economic EBITDA of $0.8m, both highest ever • Added 4 new programs with ~$200m of Contracted Premium post H1 • Capturing benefit of rate hardening • Record number of deals (9) and acquired Net Reserves (£267.3m) • Operating Return on Tangible Capital/Equity of 17.7%/23.3% (5-year Returns of 16.3%/21.4%) • Completed deals with blue-chip counter- parties: RenRe, Allianz, Houston International Minimal disruptions in operations Resilience Through • Delays in completing and implementing some COVID transactions Investments • Seeing increased demand for legacy solutions • Continued focus on high quality, short duration, liquid fixed income portfolio 3 | WWW.RQIH.COM | GROUP PRE-TAX OPERATING PROFIT GREW 30% IN H1 2020 STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE H1 2020 exhibited strength in both businesses but Legacy transaction mix, investment portfolio volatility and our capital raise impacted our IFRS results (£m) H1 H1 Management Discussion & Analysis 2020 2019 Change • Pre-Tax Operating Profit increased 30% over H1 2019 Income Statement • Adjusts for legacy transaction mix and net realised Pre-Tax Operating Profit 10.4 8.0 30% and unrealised investment gains Profit Before Tax 0.6 33.1 (98)% • Legacy acquisitions produce larger upfront earnings Investment Portfolio Book Yield 1.8% 2.2% (0.4)% with slower emergence of profit thereafter than reinsurance Total Investment Return 0.3% 2.3% (2.0)% • Profit Before Tax of £0.6m fell vs. H1 2019, due to mix of Earnings Per Share 0.4p 19.2p (18.8)p legacy transaction and the volatility in net realised and Distributions per Share 3.8p(1) 3.8p 0.0p unrealised gains / (losses) in the investment portfolio • Net intangibles created a loss of £(1.3)m in H1 (£m) 30 Jun 31 Dec 2020 compared with a gain of £20.4m in H1 2019 due to Global Re acquisition 2020 2019 Change • Net realised and unrealised losses of £(7.1)m in Balance Sheet H1 2020 compared with gains of £8.8m in H1 Cash and Investments(2) 771.8 737.0 5% 2019 Total Equity 394.7 288.3 37% • Earnings per Share and Net Asset Value per Share NAV per Share 151.5p 147.2p 3% impacted by $100m equity raise in late H1 2020 Note: See End Notes in Financial Information section of the presentation for definitions To be paid in November 2020 Excludes funds withheld and off-balance sheet trusts | WWW.RQIH.COM | 4 PROGRAM MANAGEMENT EXHIBITED STRONG PROFITABLE GROWTH IN H1 2020 Our program business continues to grow in all key metrics STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE ($m) H1 H1 2020 2019 Change Number of Programs (period end) 36 26 38% Contracted Premium (period end) 924.9 475.2 95% Gross Written Premium 247.2 173.4 43% Economic Commission Income 10.7 5.7 88% Economic Commissions Margin 4.4% 3.3% 1.1% Economic EBITDA 0.8 (0.3) NM Economic EBITDA Margin 7.5% NM NM Post H1 2020 Updates Added four new programs w/$195m of Contracted Premium; total of $1.1b 35% strategic stake in Tradesman is a valuable asset; EBITDA of $8.1m in 2019 (the basis of the transaction) and further strong growth in H1 2020 Note: See End Notes in Financial Information section of the presentation for definitions Management Discussion & Analysis 36 programs at 30 June 2020, an increase of 10 over 30 June 2019

Contracted Premium, an indicator of future Gross Premium Written, grew by 95% to $924.9m

Gross Written Premium grew by 43% to $247.2m or $494.4m annualized

Economic Commission Revenue grew by 88% to $10.7m

Economic Commission margin increased from 3.3% to 4.4%, principally from higher fees in our European business

Economic EBITDA grew by $1.1m from a loss of ($0.3m) as business benefits from scale | WWW.RQIH.COM | 5 LEGACY PRODUCED 17.7%/23.3% OPERATING RoTC/RoTE IN H1 2020 Historically more deals close in H2 than H1; dislocation from Covid-19 has increased the demand for legacy solutions STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE (£m) H1 H1 2020 2019 Change Deals Completed 9 8 13% Cash and Investments Acquired 320.3 174.9 83% Net Reserves Acquired 267.3 147.5 81% Operating EBIT 30.2 20.6 47% Average Operating Tangible Capital 341.2 293.3 16% Pre-Tax Operating Profit 25.9 16.1 61% Average Operating Tangible Equity 221.5 196.2 13% Operating Return on Tangible Capital 17.7% 14.1% 4% Operating Return on Tangible Equity 23.3% 16.4% 7% Post H1 2020 Events Management Discussion & Analysis Completed nine deals; pricing transactions at >=15% IRR

Added £267.3m of Net Reserves; an increase of £119.8m relative to H1 2019

Deals completed in seven jurisdictions; one novation, four LPTs (reinsurance) and four company acquisitions

Operating EBIT and Pre-Tax Operating Profit grew by 47% and 61%

Pre-Tax Operating Profit grew by 47% and 61% Annualized Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity of 17.7% and 23.3%

5-year Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity of 16.3% and 21.4% Signed four transactions with £8.1m of net reserves Note: See End Notes in Financial Information section of the presentation for definitions | WWW.RQIH.COM | 6 NET INVESTMENT RETURN OF 0.3%, BOOK YIELD OF 1.8% IN H1 2020 We maintain a conservative, liquid investment portfolio Credit Rating and Asset Class (30 Jun 2020) Credit Rating 3% 3% Total: £772m 12% 15% 56% 10% AAA / Cash 56% AA 10% A 15% BBB 12% BB or lower 3% NR 3% Asset Class 5% 1% 14% 7% Total: £772m 21% 31% 22% Cash 31% Corporates 22% Gov't & Muni's 21% MBS 5% ABS 14% Equity 1% Other 7% (1) Excludes funds withheld and off-balance sheet trusts STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE H1 2020 Results Cash and investments of £772m (YE 2019: £737m) (1)

Annualized book yield of 1.8% in H1 2020 (H1 2019: 2.2%)

Total investment return including realised and unrealised gains/(losses) of 0.3% in H1 2020 (H1 2019: 2.3%)

Average duration of 1.7 years

83% US dollars; 94% BBB or above

3% 'Non-Rated' is primarily select money market and corporate bond funds

'Non-Rated' is primarily select money market and corporate bond funds 31% Cash; 43% corporate and government bonds; 19% structured securities

7% 'Other' is primarily corporate bond funds | WWW.RQIH.COM | 7 WE STRENGTHENED OUR BALANCE SHEET IN H1 2020 Financial leverage has decreased and solvency capital is well above targets Capitalization (£m) 506 STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE Capital and Liquidity 432 53 90 17 95 • Total IFRS capital of £506m at 30 June 2020 • Excess capital over 150% BMA Enhanced Capital of £81m at 30 June 2020 • £266m of cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2020 394 289 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-20 Equity Senior & Bank Debt Subordinated Debt 31 Dec 2019 30 Jun 2020 Adjusted debt to capital 30% 20% Group Solvency Ratio 177% 191% • Total holding company liquidity of £100m at 30 June 2020, including undrawn bank revolver capacity • Cash and capital used for new branches, E&S platform and Legacy transactions after 30 June 2020 Note: Adjusted debt to capital includes equity credit for subordinated debt. BMA Enhanced Capital Ratio at H1 2020 is an internal estimate. | WWW.RQIH.COM | 8 WE MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ACROSS DEFINED STRATEGIC GOALS Program Management Legacy Investments Capital and Liquidity Group STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE Objective H1 2020 Commentary Gross Written Premium (GWP) of $1.5 - 2b by $924.9m Contracted ~$1.1b of Contracted Premium post 30 June 2020 2022/2023 $494.4 GWP (annualised) Growth prospects are high; beginning to see Economic EBITDA of $50m by 2022/2023 $0.8m through H1 2020 benefits of scale IRR of >= 15% 16.3% 5yr ORoTC Returns well above the cost of capital 21.4% 5yr ORoTE Grow fee-based income 0% Alternative capital being explored > 60% in investment grade fixed income 97% investment grade/ Redeploying cash in high grade investments money market/bond funds including asset-backed securities No negative duration imbalance Asset duration of ~2 Limiting interest rate risk Reserve duration of ~6 Adjusted debt to capital < 30% 20% Headroom to debt/cap target provides non-dilutive financing flexibility for growth opportunities Group Solvency Ratio > 150% 191% Strong solvency capital position supported by retained earnings and equity capital raises Consistently reward shareholders with distributions Interim distribution of 3.8p Distribution paid every period since our public per share listing Note: See End Notes in Financial Information section of the presentation for definitions | WWW.RQIH.COM | 9 WE ARE POSITIONED FOR SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN THE CURRENT "HARD" MARKET Insurance capital dislocation from Covid-19 will accelerate opportunities STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE Program Management Market Size $100b of MGA/broker premium across the US, UK and Europe Industry Post COVID Growth Outlook Premium and commission revenue renewing at higher prices due to

"hardening" insurance market

"hardening" insurance market Growing pipeline due to reduced capital support for existing MGAs from their current capital providers

Increasing demand by MGA's for US non- admitted capacity ($55b Excess & Surplus Lines market) R&Q Positioning Significant embedded growth between written and contracted premium from 40 existing MGA partners

Large current pipeline of new MGA's

Strategic minority investments in MGA's

(35% of Tradesman Program Managers)

(35% of Tradesman Program Managers) Entering US E&S market in Q4 2020 Legacy $800b of run-off liabilities globally COVID-19 negatively impacting reserves of certain product lines

negatively impacting reserves of certain product lines Monetary policy is expected to keep interest rates low, pressuring ROEs

Direct writers seek to free up capital backing run-off businesses in order to take advantage of the hard market

run-off businesses in order to take advantage of the hard market Cash strapped self insurers need access to liquidity Robust pipeline of transactions across

U.S. Lloyd's and Europe, including acquisitions and reinsurance

U.S. Lloyd's and Europe, including acquisitions and reinsurance Pipeline opportunity to convert $1b R&Q managed Excess Casualty Reinsurance

Association ("ECRA") into legacy acquisitions

Association ("ECRA") into legacy acquisitions Exploring sidecar/partnerships to leverage interest from 3 rd party capital Source: Program US MGA premiums (2010-2018) from TMPAA; Legacy global market runoff liabilities (2018-2019) PwC. | WWW.RQIH.COM | 10 STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 11 | WWW.RQIH.COM | PROGRAM MANAGEMENT HAS SHOWN SUSTAINED YEAR OVER YEAR GROWTH Premium and Commission Revenue are growing; high percentage of future Commission Revenue should convert to profit STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE Contracted Premium At Period End ($m) 925 842 413 119 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Annual Recurring Written Commissions ($m) 13 11 5 1 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Gross Written Premium ($m) 369 247 149 37 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Economic EBITDA ($m) 1.8 0.8 (1.2) 2019 2019 H1 2020 (incl. realised and unrealised (excl. realised and unrealised (excl. realised and unrealised investment gains) investment gains) investment gains) Note: 2019 Economic EBITDA has been restated to exclude realised and unrealised investment gains. See End Notes in Financial Information section of the presentation for definitions | WWW.RQIH.COM | 12 PROGRAM MANAGEMENT IS DIVERSIFIED BY EXPOSURE, REGION AND MGA Reinsurance counterparties are highly rated or provide full collateral protection STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE H1 2020 GPW by Product H1 2020 GPW by Region 2%, Fid & Sur 8%, Personal Ireland, 3% Netherlands, 25%, Motor /Fin. Guar Property Greece, 1% 1% Phys 18%, Spain, 1% Damage Personal Motor 3%, US, 46% Commercial Motor 13%, UK, 47% Occupational 26%, Other Accident 1%, Marine, Liab Aviation, 4%, Legal (Occurrence) Transport expenses H1 2020 GPW by Program 30 Jun 2020 Reinsurance Recoverable by Credit Rating AA/A++ , Program 1 26% 23% A+ , 1% All Other Not rated , 32% (Fully 40% Collateralized) Program 2 13% A , 38% Program 3 BBB , 1% Program 5 Program 4 A- , 2% 11% 6% 7% | WWW.RQIH.COM | 13 LEGACY 5-YEAR OPERATING RoTC/ RoTE IS 16.3% / 21.4% In H1 2020, we generated an annualized Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity of 17.7% and 23.3%, respectively STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE Cum. Cash & Investments and Net Reserves Acquired (£m) Operating EBIT and Pre-Tax Operating Profit (£m) 1,210 40 35.3 31.7 889 891 35 29.2 30.2 30 25.9 22.8 620 25 19.8 537 518 20 14.5 15 329 344 10 5 0 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Cash & Investments Net Reserves Operating EBIT Pre-Tax Operating Profit Average Operating Tangible Capital and Equity (£m) 341 304 192 204 222 126123 72 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Avg. Operating Tangible Capital Avg. Operating Tangible Equity Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity (%) 23.7% 23.3% 5yr ORoTE 20.2% 18.4% 21.4% 17.7% 15.7% 5yr ORoTC 10.4% 11.2% 16.3% 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 Annualized ORoTC ORoTE Note: Historical Operating EBIT, Pre-Tax Operating Profit, Average Operating Tangible Capital / Equity and Operating Return on Tangible Capital / Equity exclude realised and unrealised investment gains and FX. See End Notes in Financial Information section of the presentation for definitions | WWW.RQIH.COM | 14 OUR LEGACY PLATFORM ALLOWS FOR A WIDE RANGE OF LEGACY SOLUTIONS Since 2009 R&Q has completed over 100 transactions in 35 regulatory jurisdictions representing ~£800m of net reserves STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE # of Deals by Type (2009-30 Jun 2020) Net Reserves by Product (30 Jun 2020) # of Deals by Region (2009-30 June 2020) ReinsuranceAcquisitions Arrangements(39%) (61%) 12 7 42 21 27 Acquisition Novation Reinsurance Business Transfer Other Property 10% Lloyd's, 7 6% Continental 4% Casualty Europe, 16 4% 90% 30% 9% U.S.A., 58(1) 23% U.K. & Ireland, 28 24% Professional Liability Occupational & Personal General Liability Accident U.S.A. U.K. & Ireland Continental Europe Lloyd's Other A&E Property Auto (1) Includes offshore transactions in Bermuda, Cayman and Barbados | WWW.RQIH.COM | 15 STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE MARKET POSITIONING 16 | WWW.RQIH.COM | OUR SPECIALTY BUSINESSES ARE KEY COMPONENTS OF THE INSURANCE MARKETS STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE Program Management is a fee-based broker/intermediary business while Legacy is a balance sheet specialty insurance business Program Management Legacy Counter- Parties R&Q 3rd Party Capital Managing General Agents / Brokers Underwrite and service the insured

Require a licensed rated insurance company to place business Program Management Insurance Companies Provide A- rating and licenses

Proprietary underwriting and credit review process

Reinsure most risk to high quality third parties

Annual recurring commissions of ~5% of GWP Reinsurance Capital Providers Significant capital available from both traditional reinsurers and alternative capital providers

Seek direct access to premiums from MGA's/brokers P&C Insurance Companies Exit non-core businesses and/or businesses with low returns or seek reinsurance solutions

non-core businesses and/or businesses with low returns or seek reinsurance solutions Transfer/reinsure reserves to free up capital Run-off Insurance Companies Acquire/reinsure non-life insurance liabilities at a discount to net assets

non-life insurance liabilities at a discount to net assets Generate profit through claims management and loss reserve savings (quantum and speed)

Create income by investing reserves and capital

Re-underwrite with 'more information' on claims/losses Grow Fee Income to Improve Returns on Capital Alternative investor demand for non-correlated and higher yielding securities | WWW.RQIH.COM | 17 OUR TWO SPECIALTY INSURANCE BUSINESSES COMPLEMENT EACH OTHER Our Legacy business infrastructure has supported the growth of our growing fee-based Program Management business STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE Program Management Shared Strengths Legacy Only A- rated program manager in Europe, UK and

US

US Fee-based business with recurring annual commissions (~5%) and high margins at scale

business with recurring annual commissions (~5%) and high margins at scale Limited retained risk

Significant secular growth Utilise the capital supporting the Legacy business to grow Program Management

Financial strength for A- rating

Shared financial, actuarial, and diligence resources

Access to the same forms of alternative capital to enhance returns Established player in run-off insurance solutions

run-off insurance solutions Capital intensive business with high and stable returns on tangible capital (>15%)

Grow fee income by managing third party capital

Significant secular growth | WWW.RQIH.COM | 18 WE HAVE BENEFITTED FROM SECULAR GROWTH IN OUR MARKET SEGMENTS Demand for Program Management and Legacy services has grown faster than the overall P&C industry STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE Industry Growth over Underwriting Cycle 11% 8% 4% Program Management Rise of MGAs seeking reinsurance capacity and reinsurers seeking strong underwriting

Increasing number of MGA specialization, including InsurTech

Growing demand for consistent and reliable coverage from fronting partner

No conflict between fronting partner and underlying MGA clients Legacy Higher regulatory capital charges (Solvency II, Lloyd's, etc.) diluting solvency ratios

Low interest rates pressuring ROEs

De-risking of under-reserved / volatile casualty lines

of under-reserved / volatile casualty lines Need for capital to finance M&A transactions Program Legacy P&C Industry Source: Program US MGA premiums (2010-2018) from TMPAA; Legacy global market runoff liabilities (2018-2019) PwC; P&C net premiums (2010-2019) from SNL. | WWW.RQIH.COM | 19 THERE ARE HIGH BARRIERS TO ENTERING OUR BUSINESSES We are well established in high growth markets which require meaningful infrastructure to compete STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE Program Management "A-" A.M. Best rating 1 High switching costs - Strong capital base "sticky" business 5 Program 2 Mgmt 4 3 Proven operational capabilities (critical for Global Licences and both reinsurers and regulatory approvals MGAs) Legacy Conflict of interest for live players 1 Strong capital 5 2 Ability to deliver base Legacy transaction certainty 4 3 Ability to offer flexible Significant technical and innovative global expertise solutions Our Positioning - Only Program Manager providing A-rated Our Positioning - Broad platform including rated and fully licensed insurers in US, UK, Europe as well as Lloyd's and capacity in each of US, UK and Europe Bermuda capabilities | WWW.RQIH.COM | 20 OUR BUSINESS IS A COMBINATION OF AN INSURANCE BROKER AND A SPECIALTY INSURER Program Management is a recurring fee business while Legacy is currently a balance sheet business STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE The Program Management business is most similar to global Insurance Brokerage businesses

business is most similar to global businesses Annual recurring fee-based business Strong pre-tax margins Scalable with limited incremental capital required for growth

Key performance indicators for Insurance Brokers are growth in Revenue and EBITDA as well as EBITDA margin

are growth in Revenue and EBITDA as well as EBITDA margin Over the past 5-years, publicly traded insurance brokers have traded at 3.7x Revenue and 16.6x EBITDA (1)

The Legacy business is most similar to global Specialty Insurance companies

business is most similar to global companies High and stable returns on capital and equity Strong, non-cyclical growth

Key performance indicator for Specialty Insurance companies is Return on Net Asset Value

companies is Return on Net Asset Value Over the past 5-years, Specialty Insurance companies have traded at 2.32x Tangible Net Asset Value (2)

R&Q's unique business segments support a sum of the parts valuation Source: FactSet , SNL Notes: (1) Brokers include Marsh & McLennan, Aon, WTW, AJ Gallagher, B&B; (2) Specialty Insurers include Hiscox, Beazley, Lancashire, WR Berkeley, Markel, RLI, Argo, James River, ProAssuance and Kinsale | WWW.RQIH.COM | 21 WE ARE A UNIQUE GLOBAL SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY Program Management and Legacy insurance businesses are both well positioned to capitalise on favorable market dynamics STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE Strongbalance sheet and 8 1 Market leader in both Program Management financial track record and Legacy businesses Sizeable opportunity to Strong secular growth in each business, grow fee income by accelerating post COVID- managing third party capital 7 2 19 Conservative investment 6 3 High barriers to entry in strategy both businesses Growing fee-based 5 4 Consistent and high Program Management returns on capital in business (similar to an Legacy business (a insurance broker) specialty insurer) | WWW.RQIH.COM | 22 STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE FINANCIAL INFORMATION 23 | WWW.RQIH.COM | RECONCILIATION OF MANAGEMENT BASIS TO IFRS REPORTED STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE £m H1 2020 H1 2019 Program Economic EBITDA (US$) 0.8 (0.3) Impact of earned commissions (2.6) (1.5) Unrealised investment gains (losses) 0.3 2.2 Realised investment gains (losses) (0.3) 0.3 Interest expense (0.1) (0.3) US$ to £ impact 0.3 (0.1) IFRS Profit before tax £m (1.6) 0.3 Legacy Operating EBIT 30.1 20.6 Net intangibles (1.3) 20.4 Unrealised investment gains (losses) (6.5) 4.5 Realised investment gains (losses) (0.3) 2.0 Interest expense (4.3) (4.6) IFRS Profit before tax 17.7 42.9 Corporate / Other Corporate (13.8) (6.3) Non-core operations (1.4) (4.1) Unrealised investment gains (losses) (0.3) 0.1 Realised investment gains (losses) (0.0) 0.2 IFRS Profit before tax (15.5) (10.1) Group Pre-Tax Operating Profit 10.4 8.0 Net intangibles (1.3) 20.4 Unrealised investment gains (losses) (6.5) 6.3 Realised investment gains (losses) (0.6) 2.5 Non-core operations (1.4) (4.1) IFRS Profit before tax 0.6 33.1 | WWW.RQIH.COM | 24 END NOTES STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE Pre-Tax Operating Profit for Group is a measure of how our core businesses performed adjusted for intangibles created in Legacy acquisitions, net realised and unrealised investment gains and Non-Core Operations

Operating Profit for Group is a measure of how our core businesses performed adjusted for intangibles created in Legacy acquisitions, net realised and unrealised investment gains and Non-Core Operations Cash and Investments exclude funds withheld and off-balance sheet trusts, for which we do not earn investment income

off-balance sheet trusts, for which we do not earn investment income Non-Core Operations include businesses that have been discontinued or not otherwise included in our Program Management and Legacy segments

Operations include businesses that have been discontinued or not otherwise included in our Program Management and Legacy segments Contracted Premium for Program Management is the gross premium that our existing distribution partners believe their programs will generate over a period of time. We expect a significant portion of Contracted Premium to become Gross Premium Written

Economic Commission Revenue for Program Management represents the commission revenue from insurance policies already bound (written), regardless of the length of the underlying policy period (earned). We believe Economic Commission Revenue is a more appropriate measure of the revenue of the business during periods of high growth, due to a larger than normal gap between Gross Written and Gross Earned (IFRS) Premium

Economic Commission Margin for Program Management is a measure of average recurring commissions earned on Gross Written Premium

Economic EBITDA for Program Management is equal to IFRS EBITDA plus unearned commission revenue and excludes net realised and unrealised investment gains

Economic EBITDA Margin for Program Management is our profit margin on Economic Commissions

Operating EBIT and Pre-Tax Operating Profit for Legacy are adjusted for intangibles created in acquisitions and net realised and unrealised investment gains

Pre-Tax Operating Profit for Legacy are adjusted for intangibles created in acquisitions and net realised and unrealised investment gains Average Operating Tangible Capital for Legacy is based on the Group's economic capital models excluding intangible assets created in acquisitions and net unrealised investment gains and the impact of FX

Average Operating Tangible Equity for Legacy includes allocated debt

Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity for Legacy have been annualised for interim reporting periods | WWW.RQIH.COM | 25 DISCLAIMER STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE Important information The information provided in this presentation is for the sole use of those attending the presentation; it shall not and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to make an investment in Randall & Quilter Investment Limited's ("R&Q") securities. The information in this presentation is confidential and proprietary to R&Q and is being submitted to you solely for your confidential use and with the explicit understanding that, without the prior written permission of R&Q, you will not release or discuss this presentation, its existence, any of the information contained herein, or make any reproduction of or use this presentation for any purpose. By accepting delivery of and continuing to review this presentation, you agree to promptly return it and any other documents or information furnished to you by R&Q upon request of R&Q. Statements/opinions/views All opinions and estimates in this presentation constitute the reasonable belief of R&Q as of the date hereof but are subject to change without notice. R&Q is not rendering legal or accounting advice through this material; readers should contact their legal and accounting professionals for such information. Third party data Some information contained herein has been obtained from other third party sources and has not been independently verified by R&Q. R&Q makes no representations as to the accuracy or the completeness of any of the information herein. Neither R&Q nor any other party involved in or related to compiling, computing or creating the data makes any express or implied warranties or representations with respect to such data (or the results to be obtained by the use thereof) and all such parties hereby expressly disclaim, to the maximum extent permitted by law and regulation, any and all responsibility or liability as to the accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of the information provided. Information subject to change The information contained herein is subject to change, without notice, at the discretion of R&Q and R&Q does not undertake to revise or update this information in any way. Forward-looking statements This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, which are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the R&Q group. They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and accordingly you should not place undue reliance on such statements. General The distribution of this presentation may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about and observe any relevant restrictions. This presentation does not constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity. Similarly, this presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities of R&Q in any jurisdiction, nor shall it (nor any part of it) or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or investment decision in relation thereto. Recipients of this presentation who intend to purchase or subscribe for securities in R&Q are reminded that any such purchase or subscription must only be made solely on the basis of information contained in a formal offer document or circular relating to R&Q in its final form. R&Q's securities have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent a registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. By attending the presentation you agree to be bound by the limitations above. | WWW.RQIH.COM | 26 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 07:49:07 UTC

0 All news about RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD 03:50a RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT : Interim results for the 6 months ended 30 June 20.. PU 03:50a RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT : Interim Report 2020 PU 09/02 RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDING : half-yearly earnings release 08/20 Randall & Quilter to Acquire Insurance Subsidiary of BHP -- Deal Digest DJ 07/15 RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDING : 4.5454% Stock Dividend FA 07/09 RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT : 2020 agm PU 06/15 RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT : Annual Report 2019 PU 06/15 RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT : Form of Instruction July 2020 PU 06/05 Barclays poaches Citigroup's Chawla in latest insurance investment banker mov.. RE 06/01 RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT : 2020 gm PU