RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD

(RQIH)
Randall & Quilter Investment : Interim results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020

10/14/2020 | 03:50am EDT

Investor Presentation

First Half 2020

PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

A history of success

A future of opportunity

A leading non-life global specialty insurance company

WE ARE A UNIQUE GLOBAL SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY

Program Management and Legacy insurance businesses are both well positioned to capitalise on favorable market dynamics STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

Strongbalance sheet and

8

1

Market leader in both

Program Management

financial track record

and Legacy businesses

Sizeable opportunity to

Strong secular growth in

each business,

grow fee income by

accelerating post COVID-

managing third party capital 7

2

19

Conservative investment

6

3

High barriers to entry in

strategy

both businesses

Growing fee-based

5

4

Consistent and high

Program Management

returns on capital in

business (similar to an

Legacy business (a

insurance broker)

specialty insurer)

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

H1 2020 RESULTS

2

IN 2020 WE STRENGTHENED OUR PLATFORM AND GREW OUR BUSINESS

Strengthened

Capital Base

Bolstered

Management

Team

Expanded

Footprint &

Capabilities

Platform

  • Raised $100m of equity, increasing group solvency
  • Capital used for new branches, E&S platform and Legacy transactions
  • Strengthened management team
    • Deputy Executive Chairman
    • Group CFO
    • CEO of US E&S Lines
  • Launched US E&S program company
  • Invested in growing MGA, securing program fees and adding EBITDA
  • Opened UK branch as a Brexit solution and an Italian branch
  • Licensed to write third party reinsurance in Bermuda

Group

Program

Management

Legacy

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

Business

Pre-Tax Operating Profit up 30%

Profit Before Tax of £0.6m

Interim distribution of 3.8p per share in cash;

distributions paid every period since our listing

Contracted Premium and GWP grew to a record

of $924.9m and $494.4m (annualised)

Economic Commission Revenue of $10.7m and

Economic EBITDA of $0.8m, both highest ever

Added 4 new programs with ~$200m of

Contracted Premium post H1

Capturing benefit of rate hardening

Record number of deals (9) and acquired Net

Reserves (£267.3m)

Operating Return on Tangible Capital/Equity of

17.7%/23.3% (5-year Returns of 16.3%/21.4%)

Completed deals with blue-chip counter-

parties: RenRe, Allianz, Houston International

  • Minimal disruptions in operations

Resilience

Through

Delays in completing and implementing some

COVID

transactions

Investments

Seeing increased demand for legacy solutions

Continued focus on high quality, short duration,

liquid fixed income portfolio

3

GROUP PRE-TAX OPERATING PROFIT GREW 30% IN H1 2020

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

H1 2020 exhibited strength in both businesses but Legacy transaction mix, investment portfolio volatility and our capital raise impacted our IFRS results

(£m)

H1

H1

Management Discussion & Analysis

2020

2019

Change

Pre-Tax Operating Profit increased 30% over H1 2019

Income Statement

Adjusts for legacy transaction mix and net realised

Pre-Tax Operating Profit

10.4

8.0

30%

and unrealised investment gains

Profit Before Tax

0.6

33.1

(98)%

Legacy acquisitions produce larger upfront earnings

Investment Portfolio Book Yield

1.8%

2.2%

(0.4)%

with slower emergence of profit thereafter than

reinsurance

Total Investment Return

0.3%

2.3%

(2.0)%

Profit Before Tax of £0.6m fell vs. H1 2019, due to mix of

Earnings Per Share

0.4p

19.2p

(18.8)p

legacy transaction and the volatility in net realised and

Distributions per Share

3.8p(1)

3.8p

0.0p

unrealised gains / (losses) in the investment portfolio

Net intangibles created a loss of £(1.3)m in H1

(£m)

30 Jun

31 Dec

2020 compared with a gain of £20.4m in H1

2019 due to Global Re acquisition

2020

2019

Change

Net realised and unrealised losses of £(7.1)m in

Balance Sheet

H1 2020 compared with gains of £8.8m in H1

Cash and Investments(2)

771.8

737.0

5%

2019

Total Equity

394.7

288.3

37%

Earnings per Share and Net Asset Value per Share

NAV per Share

151.5p

147.2p

3%

impacted by $100m equity raise in late H1 2020

Note: See End Notes in Financial Information section of the presentation for definitions

  1. To be paid in November 2020
  2. Excludes funds withheld and off-balance sheet trusts

PROGRAM MANAGEMENT EXHIBITED STRONG PROFITABLE GROWTH IN H1 2020

Our program business continues to grow in all key metrics

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

($m)

H1

H1

2020

2019

Change

Number of Programs (period end)

36

26

38%

Contracted Premium (period end)

924.9

475.2

95%

Gross Written Premium

247.2

173.4

43%

Economic Commission Income

10.7

5.7

88%

Economic Commissions Margin

4.4%

3.3%

1.1%

Economic EBITDA

0.8

(0.3)

NM

Economic EBITDA Margin

7.5%

NM

NM

Post H1 2020 Updates

Added four new programs w/$195m of Contracted Premium; total of $1.1b

35% strategic stake in Tradesman is a valuable asset; EBITDA of $8.1m in 2019 (the basis of the transaction) and further strong growth in H1 2020

Note: See End Notes in Financial Information section of the presentation for definitions

Management Discussion & Analysis

  • 36 programs at 30 June 2020, an increase of 10 over 30 June 2019
  • Contracted Premium, an indicator of future Gross Premium Written, grew by 95% to $924.9m
  • Gross Written Premium grew by 43% to $247.2m or $494.4m annualized
  • Economic Commission Revenue grew by 88% to $10.7m
  • Economic Commission margin increased from 3.3% to 4.4%, principally from higher fees in our European business
  • Economic EBITDA grew by $1.1m from a loss of ($0.3m) as business benefits from scale

LEGACY PRODUCED 17.7%/23.3% OPERATING RoTC/RoTE IN H1 2020

Historically more deals close in H2 than H1; dislocation from Covid-19 has increased the demand for legacy solutions

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

(£m)

H1

H1

2020

2019

Change

Deals Completed

9

8

13%

Cash and Investments Acquired

320.3

174.9

83%

Net Reserves Acquired

267.3

147.5

81%

Operating EBIT

30.2

20.6

47%

Average Operating Tangible Capital

341.2

293.3

16%

Pre-Tax Operating Profit

25.9

16.1

61%

Average Operating Tangible Equity

221.5

196.2

13%

Operating Return on Tangible Capital

17.7%

14.1%

4%

Operating Return on Tangible Equity

23.3%

16.4%

7%

Post H1 2020 Events

Management Discussion & Analysis

  • Completed nine deals; pricing transactions at >=15% IRR
  • Added £267.3m of Net Reserves; an increase of £119.8m relative to H1 2019
  • Deals completed in seven jurisdictions; one novation, four LPTs (reinsurance) and four company acquisitions
  • Operating EBIT and Pre-Tax Operating Profit grew by 47% and 61%
  • Annualized Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity of 17.7% and 23.3%
  • 5-yearOperating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity of 16.3% and 21.4%

Signed four transactions with £8.1m of net reserves

Note: See End Notes in Financial Information section of the presentation for definitions

NET INVESTMENT RETURN OF 0.3%, BOOK YIELD OF 1.8% IN H1 2020

We maintain a conservative, liquid investment portfolio

Credit Rating and Asset Class (30 Jun 2020)

Credit Rating

3%

3%

Total: £772m

12%

15%

56%

10%

AAA / Cash 56%

AA 10%

A 15%

BBB 12%

BB or lower 3%

NR 3%

Asset Class

5%

1%

14%

7%

Total: £772m

21%

31%

22%

Cash 31%

Corporates 22%

Gov't & Muni's 21%

MBS 5%

ABS 14%

Equity 1%

Other 7%

(1) Excludes funds withheld and off-balance sheet trusts

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

H1 2020 Results

  • Cash and investments of £772m (YE 2019: £737m)(1)
  • Annualized book yield of 1.8% in H1 2020 (H1 2019: 2.2%)
  • Total investment return including realised and unrealised gains/(losses) of 0.3% in H1 2020 (H1 2019: 2.3%)
  • Average duration of 1.7 years
  • 83% US dollars; 94% BBB or above
  • 3% 'Non-Rated' is primarily select money market and corporate bond funds
  • 31% Cash; 43% corporate and government bonds; 19% structured securities
  • 7% 'Other' is primarily corporate bond funds

WE STRENGTHENED OUR BALANCE SHEET IN H1 2020

Financial leverage has decreased and solvency capital is well above targets

Capitalization (£m)

506

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

Capital and Liquidity

432

53

90

17

95

Total IFRS capital of £506m at 30 June 2020

Excess capital over 150% BMA Enhanced Capital of £81m

at 30 June 2020

£266m of cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2020

394

289

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-20

Equity

Senior &

Bank Debt

Subordinated Debt

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2020

Adjusted debt to capital

30%

20%

Group Solvency Ratio

177%

191%

Total holding company liquidity of £100m at 30 June

2020, including undrawn bank revolver capacity

Cash and capital used for new branches, E&S platform

and Legacy transactions after 30 June 2020

Note: Adjusted debt to capital includes equity credit for subordinated debt. BMA Enhanced Capital Ratio at H1 2020 is an internal estimate.

WE MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ACROSS DEFINED STRATEGIC GOALS

Program

Management

Legacy

Investments

Capital and

Liquidity

Group

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

Objective

H1 2020

Commentary

Gross Written Premium (GWP) of $1.5 - 2b by

$924.9m Contracted

~$1.1b of Contracted Premium post 30 June 2020

2022/2023

$494.4 GWP (annualised)

Growth prospects are high; beginning to see

Economic EBITDA of $50m by 2022/2023

$0.8m through H1 2020

benefits of scale

IRR of >= 15%

16.3% 5yr ORoTC

Returns well above the cost of capital

21.4% 5yr ORoTE

Grow fee-based income

0%

Alternative capital being explored

> 60% in investment grade fixed income

97% investment grade/

Redeploying cash in high grade investments

money market/bond funds

including asset-backed securities

No negative duration imbalance

Asset duration of ~2

Limiting interest rate risk

Reserve duration of ~6

Adjusted debt to capital < 30%

20%

Headroom to debt/cap target provides non-dilutive

financing flexibility for growth opportunities

Group Solvency Ratio > 150%

191%

Strong solvency capital position supported by

retained earnings and equity capital raises

Consistently reward shareholders with distributions

Interim distribution of 3.8p

Distribution paid every period since our public

per share

listing

Note: See End Notes in Financial Information section of the presentation for definitions

WE ARE POSITIONED FOR SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN THE CURRENT "HARD" MARKET

Insurance capital dislocation from Covid-19 will accelerate opportunities

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

Program

Management

Market Size

$100b of

MGA/broker

premium across the US, UK and Europe

Industry Post COVID Growth Outlook

  • Premium and commission revenue renewing at higher prices due to
    "hardening" insurance market
  • Growing pipeline due to reduced capital support for existing MGAs from their current capital providers
  • Increasing demand by MGA's for US non- admitted capacity ($55b Excess & Surplus Lines market)

R&Q Positioning

  • Significant embedded growth between written and contracted premium from 40 existing MGA partners
  • Large current pipeline of new MGA's
  • Strategic minority investments in MGA's
    (35% of Tradesman Program Managers)
  • Entering US E&S market in Q4 2020

Legacy

$800b of run-off

liabilities

globally

  • COVID-19negatively impacting reserves of certain product lines
  • Monetary policy is expected to keep interest rates low, pressuring ROEs
  • Direct writers seek to free up capital backing run-off businesses in order to take advantage of the hard market
  • Cash strapped self insurers need access to liquidity
  • Robust pipeline of transactions across
    U.S. Lloyd's and Europe, including acquisitions and reinsurance
  • Pipeline opportunity to convert $1b R&Q managed Excess Casualty Reinsurance
    Association ("ECRA") into legacy acquisitions
  • Exploring sidecar/partnerships to leverage interest from 3rd party capital

Source: Program US MGA premiums (2010-2018) from TMPAA; Legacy global market runoff liabilities (2018-2019) PwC.

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

BUSINESS SEGMENT

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

11

PROGRAM MANAGEMENT HAS SHOWN SUSTAINED YEAR OVER YEAR GROWTH

Premium and Commission Revenue are growing; high percentage of future Commission Revenue should convert to profit

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

Contracted Premium At Period End ($m)

925

842

413

119

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

Annual Recurring Written Commissions ($m)

13

11

5

1

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

Gross Written Premium ($m)

369

247

149

37

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

Economic EBITDA ($m)

1.8

0.8

(1.2)

2019

2019

H1 2020

(incl. realised and unrealised

(excl. realised and unrealised

(excl. realised and unrealised

investment gains)

investment gains)

investment gains)

Note: 2019 Economic EBITDA has been restated to exclude realised and unrealised investment gains. See End Notes in Financial Information section of the presentation for definitions

PROGRAM MANAGEMENT IS DIVERSIFIED BY EXPOSURE, REGION AND MGA

Reinsurance counterparties are highly rated or provide full collateral protection

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

H1 2020 GPW by Product

H1 2020 GPW by Region

2%, Fid & Sur 8%, Personal

Ireland, 3%

Netherlands,

25%, Motor

/Fin. Guar

Property

Greece, 1%

1%

Phys

18%,

Spain, 1%

Damage

Personal

Motor

3%,

US, 46%

Commercial

Motor

13%,

UK, 47%

Occupational

26%, Other

Accident

1%, Marine,

Liab

Aviation,

4%, Legal

(Occurrence)

Transport

expenses

H1 2020 GPW by Program

30 Jun 2020 Reinsurance Recoverable by Credit Rating

AA/A++ ,

Program 1

26%

23%

A+ , 1%

All Other

Not rated ,

32% (Fully

40%

Collateralized)

Program 2

13%

A , 38%

Program 3

BBB , 1%

Program 5

Program 4

A- , 2%

11%

6%

7%

LEGACY 5-YEAR OPERATING RoTC/ RoTE IS 16.3% / 21.4%

In H1 2020, we generated an annualized Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity of 17.7% and 23.3%, respectively

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

Cum. Cash & Investments and Net Reserves Acquired (£m)

Operating EBIT and Pre-Tax Operating Profit (£m)

1,210

40

35.3

31.7

889

891

35

29.2

30.2

30

25.9

22.8

620

25

19.8

537

518

20

14.5

15

329

344

10

5

0

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

Cash & Investments

Net Reserves

Operating EBIT

Pre-Tax Operating Profit

Average Operating Tangible Capital and Equity (£m)

341

304

192

204

222

126123

72

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020

Avg. Operating Tangible Capital

Avg. Operating Tangible Equity

Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity (%)

23.7%

23.3% 5yr ORoTE

20.2%

18.4%

21.4%

17.7%

15.7%

5yr ORoTC

10.4%

11.2%

16.3%

2017

2018

2019

H1 2020 Annualized

ORoTC

ORoTE

Note: Historical Operating EBIT, Pre-Tax Operating Profit, Average Operating Tangible Capital / Equity and Operating Return on Tangible Capital / Equity exclude realised and unrealised investment gains and FX. See End Notes in Financial Information section of the presentation for definitions

OUR LEGACY PLATFORM ALLOWS FOR A WIDE RANGE OF LEGACY SOLUTIONS

Since 2009 R&Q has completed over 100 transactions in 35 regulatory jurisdictions representing ~£800m of net reserves

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

# of Deals by Type (2009-30 Jun 2020)

Net Reserves by Product (30 Jun 2020)

# of Deals by Region (2009-30 June 2020)

ReinsuranceAcquisitions

Arrangements(39%)

(61%)

12

7

42

21

27

Acquisition

Novation

Reinsurance

Business Transfer

Other

Property

10%

Lloyd's, 7

6%

Continental

4%

Casualty

Europe, 16

4%

90%

30%

9%

U.S.A., 58(1)

23%

U.K. & Ireland, 28

24%

Professional Liability

Occupational & Personal

General Liability

Accident

U.S.A.

U.K. & Ireland

Continental Europe

Lloyd's

Other

A&E

Property

Auto

(1) Includes offshore transactions in Bermuda, Cayman and Barbados

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

MARKET POSITIONING

16

OUR SPECIALTY BUSINESSES ARE KEY COMPONENTS OF THE INSURANCE MARKETS

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

Program Management is a fee-based broker/intermediary business while Legacy is a balance sheet specialty insurance business

Program Management

Legacy

Counter-

Parties

R&Q

3rd Party

Capital

Managing General Agents / Brokers

  • Underwrite and service the insured
  • Require a licensed rated insurance company to place business

Program Management Insurance Companies

  • Provide A- rating and licenses
  • Proprietary underwriting and credit review process
  • Reinsure most risk to high quality third parties
  • Annual recurring commissions of ~5% of GWP

Reinsurance Capital Providers

  • Significant capital available from both traditional reinsurers and alternative capital providers
  • Seek direct access to premiums from MGA's/brokers

P&C Insurance Companies

  • Exit non-core businesses and/or businesses with low returns or seek reinsurance solutions
  • Transfer/reinsure reserves to free up capital

Run-off Insurance Companies

  • Acquire/reinsure non-life insurance liabilities at a discount to net assets
  • Generate profit through claims management and loss reserve savings (quantum and speed)
  • Create income by investing reserves and capital
  • Re-underwritewith 'more information' on claims/losses

Grow Fee Income to Improve Returns on Capital

  • Alternative investor demand for non-correlated and higher yielding securities

OUR TWO SPECIALTY INSURANCE BUSINESSES COMPLEMENT EACH OTHER

Our Legacy business infrastructure has supported the growth of our growing fee-based Program Management business

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

Program Management

Shared Strengths

Legacy

  • Only A- rated program manager in Europe, UK and
    US
  • Fee-basedbusiness with recurring annual commissions (~5%) and high margins at scale
  • Limited retained risk
  • Significant secular growth
  • Utilise the capital supporting the Legacy business to grow Program Management
  • Financial strength for A- rating
  • Shared financial, actuarial, and diligence resources
  • Access to the same forms of alternative capital to enhance returns
  • Established player in run-off insurance solutions
  • Capital intensive business with high and stable returns on tangible capital (>15%)
  • Grow fee income by managing third party capital
  • Significant secular growth

WE HAVE BENEFITTED FROM SECULAR GROWTH IN OUR MARKET SEGMENTS

Demand for Program Management and Legacy services has grown faster than the overall P&C industry

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

Industry Growth over Underwriting Cycle

11%

8%

4%

Program Management

  • Rise of MGAs seeking reinsurance capacity and reinsurers seeking strong underwriting
  • Increasing number of MGA specialization, including InsurTech
  • Growing demand for consistent and reliable coverage from fronting partner
  • No conflict between fronting partner and underlying MGA clients

Legacy

  • Higher regulatory capital charges (Solvency II, Lloyd's, etc.) diluting solvency ratios
  • Low interest rates pressuring ROEs
  • De-riskingof under-reserved / volatile casualty lines
  • Need for capital to finance M&A transactions

Program

Legacy

P&C Industry

Source: Program US MGA premiums (2010-2018) from TMPAA; Legacy global market runoff liabilities (2018-2019) PwC; P&C net premiums (2010-2019) from SNL.

THERE ARE HIGH BARRIERS TO ENTERING OUR BUSINESSES

We are well established in high growth markets which require meaningful infrastructure to compete

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

Program Management

"A-" A.M. Best rating

1

High switching costs -

Strong capital base

"sticky" business 5

Program

2

Mgmt

4

3

Proven operational

capabilities (critical for

Global Licences and

both reinsurers and

regulatory approvals

MGAs)

Legacy

Conflict of interest for live

players

1

Strong capital

5

2

Ability to deliver

base

Legacy

transaction certainty

4 3

Ability to offer flexible

Significant technical

and innovative global

expertise

solutions

Our Positioning - Only Program Manager providing A-rated

Our Positioning - Broad platform including rated and fully

licensed insurers in US, UK, Europe as well as Lloyd's and

capacity in each of US, UK and Europe

Bermuda capabilities

OUR BUSINESS IS A COMBINATION OF AN INSURANCE BROKER AND A SPECIALTY INSURER

Program Management is a recurring fee business while Legacy is currently a balance sheet business

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

  • The Program Management business is most similar to global Insurance Brokerage businesses
    • Annual recurring fee-based business
    • Strong pre-tax margins
    • Scalable with limited incremental capital required for growth
  • Key performance indicators for Insurance Brokers are growth in Revenue and EBITDA as well as EBITDA margin
    • Over the past 5-years, publicly traded insurance brokers have traded at 3.7x Revenue and 16.6x EBITDA(1)
  • The Legacy business is most similar to global Specialty Insurance companies
    • High and stable returns on capital and equity
    • Strong, non-cyclical growth
  • Key performance indicator for Specialty Insurance companies is Return on Net Asset Value
    • Over the past 5-years, Specialty Insurance companies have traded at 2.32x Tangible Net Asset Value(2)

R&Q's unique business segments support a sum of the parts valuation

Source: FactSet , SNL

Notes: (1) Brokers include Marsh & McLennan, Aon, WTW, AJ Gallagher, B&B; (2) Specialty Insurers include Hiscox, Beazley, Lancashire, WR Berkeley, Markel, RLI, Argo, James River, ProAssuance and Kinsale

WE ARE A UNIQUE GLOBAL SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY

Program Management and Legacy insurance businesses are both well positioned to capitalise on favorable market dynamics STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

Strongbalance sheet and

8

1

Market leader in both

Program Management

financial track record

and Legacy businesses

Sizeable opportunity to

Strong secular growth in

each business,

grow fee income by

accelerating post COVID-

managing third party capital 7

2

19

Conservative investment

6

3

High barriers to entry in

strategy

both businesses

Growing fee-based

5

4

Consistent and high

Program Management

returns on capital in

business (similar to an

Legacy business (a

insurance broker)

specialty insurer)

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

23

RECONCILIATION OF MANAGEMENT BASIS TO IFRS REPORTED

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

£m

H1 2020

H1 2019

Program

Economic EBITDA (US$)

0.8

(0.3)

Impact of earned commissions

(2.6)

(1.5)

Unrealised investment gains (losses)

0.3

2.2

Realised investment gains (losses)

(0.3)

0.3

Interest expense

(0.1)

(0.3)

US$ to £ impact

0.3

(0.1)

IFRS Profit before tax £m

(1.6)

0.3

Legacy

Operating EBIT

30.1

20.6

Net intangibles

(1.3)

20.4

Unrealised investment gains (losses)

(6.5)

4.5

Realised investment gains (losses)

(0.3)

2.0

Interest expense

(4.3)

(4.6)

IFRS Profit before tax

17.7

42.9

Corporate / Other

Corporate

(13.8)

(6.3)

Non-core operations

(1.4)

(4.1)

Unrealised investment gains (losses)

(0.3)

0.1

Realised investment gains (losses)

(0.0)

0.2

IFRS Profit before tax

(15.5)

(10.1)

Group

Pre-Tax Operating Profit

10.4

8.0

Net intangibles

(1.3)

20.4

Unrealised investment gains (losses)

(6.5)

6.3

Realised investment gains (losses)

(0.6)

2.5

Non-core operations

(1.4)

(4.1)

IFRS Profit before tax

0.6

33.1

END NOTES

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

  • Pre-TaxOperating Profit for Group is a measure of how our core businesses performed adjusted for intangibles created in Legacy acquisitions, net realised and unrealised investment gains and Non-Core Operations
  • Cash and Investments exclude funds withheld and off-balance sheet trusts, for which we do not earn investment income
  • Non-CoreOperations include businesses that have been discontinued or not otherwise included in our Program Management and Legacy segments
  • Contracted Premium for Program Management is the gross premium that our existing distribution partners believe their programs will generate over a period of time. We expect a significant portion of Contracted Premium to become Gross Premium Written
  • Economic Commission Revenue for Program Management represents the commission revenue from insurance policies already bound (written), regardless of the length of the underlying policy period (earned). We believe Economic Commission Revenue is a more appropriate measure of the revenue of the business during periods of high growth, due to a larger than normal gap between Gross Written and Gross Earned (IFRS) Premium
  • Economic Commission Margin for Program Management is a measure of average recurring commissions earned on Gross Written Premium
  • Economic EBITDA for Program Management is equal to IFRS EBITDA plus unearned commission revenue and excludes net realised and unrealised investment gains
  • Economic EBITDA Margin for Program Management is our profit margin on Economic Commissions
  • Operating EBIT and Pre-Tax Operating Profit for Legacy are adjusted for intangibles created in acquisitions and net realised and unrealised investment gains
  • Average Operating Tangible Capital for Legacy is based on the Group's economic capital models excluding intangible assets created in acquisitions and net unrealised investment gains and the impact of FX
  • Average Operating Tangible Equity for Legacy includes allocated debt
  • Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity for Legacy have been annualised for interim reporting periods

DISCLAIMER

STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE

Important information

The information provided in this presentation is for the sole use of those attending the presentation; it shall not and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to make an investment in Randall & Quilter Investment Limited's ("R&Q") securities.

The information in this presentation is confidential and proprietary to R&Q and is being submitted to you solely for your confidential use and with the explicit understanding that, without the prior written permission of R&Q, you will not release or discuss this presentation, its existence, any of the information contained herein, or make any reproduction of or use this presentation for any purpose. By accepting delivery of and continuing to review this presentation, you agree to promptly return it and any other documents or information furnished to you by R&Q upon request of R&Q.

Statements/opinions/views

All opinions and estimates in this presentation constitute the reasonable belief of R&Q as of the date hereof but are subject to change without notice. R&Q is not rendering legal or accounting advice through this material; readers should contact their legal and accounting professionals for such information.

Third party data

Some information contained herein has been obtained from other third party sources and has not been independently verified by R&Q.

R&Q makes no representations as to the accuracy or the completeness of any of the information herein. Neither R&Q nor any other party involved in or related to compiling, computing or creating the data makes any express or implied warranties or representations with respect to such data (or the results to be obtained by the use thereof) and all such parties hereby expressly disclaim, to the maximum extent permitted by law and regulation, any and all responsibility or liability as to the accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of the information

provided.

Information subject to change

The information contained herein is subject to change, without notice, at the discretion of R&Q and R&Q does not undertake to revise or update this information in any way.

Forward-looking statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, which are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the R&Q group. They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and accordingly you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

General

The distribution of this presentation may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about and observe any relevant restrictions.

This presentation does not constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity. Similarly, this presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities of R&Q in any jurisdiction, nor shall it (nor any part of it) or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or investment decision in relation thereto. Recipients of this presentation who intend to purchase or subscribe for securities in R&Q are reminded that any such purchase or subscription must only be made solely on the basis of information contained in a formal offer document or circular relating to R&Q in its final form.

R&Q's securities have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent a registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

By attending the presentation you agree to be bound by the limitations above.

Disclaimer

R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 07:49:07 UTC

