Randall & Quilter Investment : Interim results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020
Investor Presentation
First Half 2020
A history of success
A future of opportunity
A leading non-life global specialty insurance company
WE ARE A UNIQUE GLOBAL SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY
Program Management and Legacy insurance businesses are both well positioned to capitalise on favorable market dynamics STRATEGY I INNOVATION I EXPERTISE
Strongbalance sheet and
Market leader in both
Program Management
financial track record
and Legacy businesses
Sizeable opportunity to
Strong secular growth in
each business,
grow fee income by
accelerating post COVID-
managing third party capital 7
Conservative investment
High barriers to entry in
strategy
both businesses
Growing fee-based
Consistent and high
Program Management
returns on capital in
business (similar to an
Legacy business (a
insurance broker)
specialty insurer)
H1 2020 RESULTS
IN 2020 WE STRENGTHENED OUR PLATFORM AND GREW OUR BUSINESS
Strengthened
Capital Base
Bolstered
Management
Team
Expanded
Footprint &
Capabilities
Platform
Raised $100m of equity, increasing group solvency
Capital used for new branches, E&S platform and Legacy transactions
Strengthened management team
Deputy Executive Chairman
Group CFO
CEO of US E&S Lines
Launched US E&S program company
Invested in growing MGA, securing program fees and adding EBITDA
Opened UK branch as a Brexit solution and an Italian branch
Licensed to write third party reinsurance in Bermuda
Group
Program
Management
Legacy
Business
• Pre-Tax Operating Profit up 30%
• Profit Before Tax of £0.6m
• Interim distribution of 3.8p per share in cash;
distributions paid every period since our listing
• Contracted Premium and GWP grew to a record
of $924.9m and $494.4m (annualised)
• Economic Commission Revenue of $10.7m and
Economic EBITDA of $0.8m, both highest ever
• Added 4 new programs with ~$200m of
Contracted Premium post H1
•Capturing benefit of rate hardening
• Record number of deals (9) and acquired Net
Reserves (£267.3m)
• Operating Return on Tangible Capital/Equity of
17.7%/23.3% (5-year Returns of 16.3%/21.4%)
• Completed deals with blue-chip counter-
parties: RenRe, Allianz, Houston International
Minimal disruptions in operations
Resilience
Through
• Delays in completing and implementing some
COVID
transactions
Investments
•
Seeing increased demand for legacy solutions
•
Continued focus on high quality, short duration,
liquid fixed income portfolio
GROUP PRE-TAX OPERATING PROFIT GREW 30% IN H1 2020
H1 2020 exhibited strength in both businesses but Legacy transaction mix, investment portfolio volatility and our capital raise impacted our IFRS results
(£m)
H1
H1
Management Discussion & Analysis
2020
2019
Change
• Pre-Tax Operating Profit increased 30% over H1 2019
Income Statement
• Adjusts for legacy transaction mix and net realised
Pre-Tax Operating Profit
10.4
8.0
30%
and unrealised investment gains
Profit Before Tax
0.6
33.1
(98)%
• Legacy acquisitions produce larger upfront earnings
Investment Portfolio Book Yield
1.8%
2.2%
(0.4)%
with slower emergence of profit thereafter than
reinsurance
Total Investment Return
0.3%
2.3%
(2.0)%
• Profit Before Tax of £0.6m fell vs. H1 2019, due to mix of
Earnings Per Share
0.4p
19.2p
(18.8)p
legacy transaction and the volatility in net realised and
Distributions per Share
3.8p(1)
3.8p
0.0p
unrealised gains / (losses) in the investment portfolio
• Net intangibles created a loss of £(1.3)m in H1
(£m)
30 Jun
31 Dec
2020 compared with a gain of £20.4m in H1
2019 due to Global Re acquisition
2020
2019
Change
• Net realised and unrealised losses of £(7.1)m in
Balance Sheet
H1 2020 compared with gains of £8.8m in H1
Cash and Investments(2)
771.8
737.0
5%
2019
Total Equity
394.7
288.3
37%
• Earnings per Share and Net Asset Value per Share
NAV per Share
151.5p
147.2p
3%
impacted by $100m equity raise in late H1 2020
To be paid in November 2020
Excludes funds withheld and off-balance sheet trusts
PROGRAM MANAGEMENT EXHIBITED STRONG PROFITABLE GROWTH IN H1 2020
Our program business continues to grow in all key metrics
($m)
H1
H1
2020
2019
Change
Number of Programs (period end)
36
26
38%
Contracted Premium (period end)
924.9
475.2
95%
Gross Written Premium
247.2
173.4
43%
Economic Commission Income
10.7
5.7
88%
Economic Commissions Margin
4.4%
3.3%
1.1%
Economic EBITDA
0.8
(0.3)
NM
Economic EBITDA Margin
7.5%
NM
NM
Post H1 2020 Updates
Added four new programs w/$195m of Contracted Premium; total of $1.1b
35% strategic stake in Tradesman is a valuable asset; EBITDA of $8.1m in 2019 (the basis of the transaction) and further strong growth in H1 2020
Management Discussion & Analysis
36 programs at 30 June 2020, an increase of 10 over 30 June 2019
Contracted Premium, an indicator of future Gross Premium Written, grew by 95% to $924.9m
Gross Written Premium grew by 43% to $247.2m or $494.4m annualized
Economic Commission Revenue grew by 88% to $10.7m
Economic Commission margin increased from 3.3% to 4.4%, principally from higher fees in our European business
Economic EBITDA grew by $1.1m from a loss of ($0.3m) as business benefits from scale
LEGACY PRODUCED 17.7%/23.3% OPERATING RoTC/RoTE IN H1 2020
Historically more deals close in H2 than H1; dislocation from Covid-19 has increased the demand for legacy solutions
(£m)
H1
H1
2020
2019
Change
Deals Completed
9
8
13%
Cash and Investments Acquired
320.3
174.9
83%
Net Reserves Acquired
267.3
147.5
81%
Operating EBIT
30.2
20.6
47%
Average Operating Tangible Capital
341.2
293.3
16%
Pre-Tax Operating Profit
25.9
16.1
61%
Average Operating Tangible Equity
221.5
196.2
13%
Operating Return on Tangible Capital
17.7%
14.1%
4%
Operating Return on Tangible Equity
23.3%
16.4%
7%
Post H1 2020 Events
Management Discussion & Analysis
Completed nine deals; pricing transactions at >=15% IRR
Added £267.3m of Net Reserves; an increase of £119.8m relative to H1 2019
Deals completed in seven jurisdictions; one novation, four LPTs (reinsurance) and four company acquisitions
Operating EBIT and Pre-Tax Operating Profit grew by 47% and 61%
Annualized Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity of 17.7% and 23.3%
5-yearOperating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity of 16.3% and 21.4%
Signed four transactions with £8.1m of net reserves
NET INVESTMENT RETURN OF 0.3%, BOOK YIELD OF 1.8% IN H1 2020
We maintain a conservative, liquid investment portfolio
Credit Rating and Asset Class (30 Jun 2020)
Credit Rating
3%
3%
Total: £772m
12%
15%
56%
10%
AAA / Cash 56%
AA 10%
A 15%
BBB 12%
BB or lower 3%
NR 3%
Asset Class
5%
1%
14%
7%
Total: £772m
21%
31%
22%
Cash 31%
Corporates 22%
Gov't & Muni's 21%
MBS 5%
ABS 14%
Equity 1%
Other 7%
(1) Excludes funds withheld and off-balance sheet trusts
H1 2020 Results
Cash and investments of £772m (YE 2019: £737m)(1)
Annualized book yield of 1.8% in H1 2020 (H1 2019: 2.2%)
Total investment return including realised and unrealised gains/(losses) of 0.3% in H1 2020 (H1 2019: 2.3%)
Average duration of 1.7 years
83% US dollars; 94% BBB or above
3% 'Non-Rated' is primarily select money market and corporate bond funds
31% Cash; 43% corporate and government bonds; 19% structured securities
7% 'Other' is primarily corporate bond funds
WE STRENGTHENED OUR BALANCE SHEET IN H1 2020
Financial leverage has decreased and solvency capital is well above targets
Capitalization (£m)
506
Capital and Liquidity
432
53
90
17
95
• Total IFRS capital of £506m at 30 June 2020
•
Excess capital over 150% BMA Enhanced Capital of £81m
at 30 June 2020
•
£266m of cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2020
394
289
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-20
Equity
Senior &
Bank Debt
Subordinated Debt
31 Dec 2019
30 Jun 2020
Adjusted debt to capital
30%
20%
Group Solvency Ratio
177%
191%
• Total holding company liquidity of £100m at 30 June
2020, including undrawn bank revolver capacity
• Cash and capital used for new branches, E&S platform
and Legacy transactions after 30 June 2020
WE MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ACROSS DEFINED STRATEGIC GOALS
Program
Management
Legacy
Investments
Capital and
Liquidity
Group
Objective
H1 2020
Commentary
Gross Written Premium (GWP) of $1.5 - 2b by
$924.9m Contracted
~$1.1b of Contracted Premium post 30 June 2020
2022/2023
$494.4 GWP (annualised)
Growth prospects are high; beginning to see
Economic EBITDA of $50m by 2022/2023
$0.8m through H1 2020
benefits of scale
IRR of >= 15%
16.3% 5yr ORoTC
Returns well above the cost of capital
21.4% 5yr ORoTE
Grow fee-based income
0%
Alternative capital being explored
> 60% in investment grade fixed income
97% investment grade/
Redeploying cash in high grade investments
money market/bond funds
including asset-backed securities
No negative duration imbalance
Asset duration of ~2
Limiting interest rate risk
Reserve duration of ~6
Adjusted debt to capital < 30%
20%
Headroom to debt/cap target provides non-dilutive
financing flexibility for growth opportunities
Group Solvency Ratio > 150%
191%
Strong solvency capital position supported by
retained earnings and equity capital raises
Consistently reward shareholders with distributions
Interim distribution of 3.8p
Distribution paid every period since our public
per share
listing
WE ARE POSITIONED FOR SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN THE CURRENT "HARD" MARKET
Insurance capital dislocation from Covid-19 will accelerate opportunities
Program
Management
Market Size
$100b of
MGA/broker
premium across the US, UK and Europe
Industry Post COVID Growth Outlook
Premium and commission revenue renewing at higher prices due to
"hardening" insurance market
Growing pipeline due to reduced capital support for existing MGAs from their current capital providers
Increasing demand by MGA's for US non- admitted capacity ($55b Excess & Surplus Lines market)
R&Q Positioning
Significant embedded growth between written and contracted premium from 40 existing MGA partners
Large current pipeline of new MGA's
Strategic minority investments in MGA's
(35% of Tradesman Program Managers)
Entering US E&S market in Q4 2020
Legacy
$800b of run-off
liabilities
globally
COVID-19negatively impacting reserves of certain product lines
Monetary policy is expected to keep interest rates low, pressuring ROEs
Direct writers seek to free up capital backing run-off businesses in order to take advantage of the hard market
Cash strapped self insurers need access to liquidity
Robust pipeline of transactions across
U.S. Lloyd's and Europe, including acquisitions and reinsurance
Pipeline opportunity to convert $1b R&Q managed Excess Casualty Reinsurance
Association ("ECRA") into legacy acquisitions
Exploring sidecar/partnerships to leverage interest from 3rd party capital
BUSINESS SEGMENT
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
PROGRAM MANAGEMENT HAS SHOWN SUSTAINED YEAR OVER YEAR GROWTH
Premium and Commission Revenue are growing; high percentage of future Commission Revenue should convert to profit
Contracted Premium At Period End ($m)
925
842
413
119
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
Annual Recurring Written Commissions ($m)
13
11
5
1
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
Gross Written Premium ($m)
369
247
149
37
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
Economic EBITDA ($m)
1.8
0.8
(1.2)
2019
2019
H1 2020
(incl. realised and unrealised
(excl. realised and unrealised
(excl. realised and unrealised
investment gains)
investment gains)
investment gains)
PROGRAM MANAGEMENT IS DIVERSIFIED BY EXPOSURE, REGION AND MGA
Reinsurance counterparties are highly rated or provide full collateral protection
H1 2020 GPW by Product
H1 2020 GPW by Region
2%, Fid & Sur 8%, Personal
Ireland, 3%
Netherlands,
25%, Motor
/Fin. Guar
Property
Greece, 1%
1%
Phys
18%,
Spain, 1%
Damage
Personal
Motor
3%,
US, 46%
Commercial
Motor
13%,
UK, 47%
Occupational
26%, Other
Accident
1%, Marine,
Liab
Aviation,
4%, Legal
(Occurrence)
Transport
expenses
H1 2020 GPW by Program
30 Jun 2020 Reinsurance Recoverable by Credit Rating
AA/A++ ,
Program 1
26%
23%
A+ , 1%
All Other
Not rated ,
32% (Fully
40%
Collateralized)
Program 2
13%
A , 38%
Program 3
BBB , 1%
Program 5
Program 4
A- , 2%
11%
6%
7%
LEGACY 5-YEAR OPERATING RoTC/ RoTE IS 16.3% / 21.4%
In H1 2020, we generated an annualized Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity of 17.7% and 23.3%, respectively
Cum. Cash & Investments and Net Reserves Acquired (£m)
Operating EBIT and Pre-Tax Operating Profit (£m)
1,210
40
35.3
31.7
889
891
35
29.2
30.2
30
25.9
22.8
620
25
19.8
537
518
20
14.5
15
329
344
10
5
0
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
Cash & Investments
Net Reserves
Operating EBIT
Pre-Tax Operating Profit
Average Operating Tangible Capital and Equity (£m)
341
304
192
204
222
126123
72
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020
Avg. Operating Tangible Capital
Avg. Operating Tangible Equity
Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity (%)
23.7%
23.3%5yr ORoTE
20.2%
18.4%
21.4%
17.7%
15.7%
5yr ORoTC
10.4%
11.2%
16.3%
2017
2018
2019
H1 2020 Annualized
ORoTC
ORoTE
OUR LEGACY PLATFORM ALLOWS FOR A WIDE RANGE OF LEGACY SOLUTIONS
Since 2009 R&Q has completed over 100 transactions in 35 regulatory jurisdictions representing ~£800m of net reserves
# of Deals by Type (2009-30 Jun 2020)
Net Reserves by Product (30 Jun 2020)
# of Deals by Region (2009-30 June 2020)
ReinsuranceAcquisitions
Arrangements(39%)
(61%)
12
7
42
21
27
Acquisition
Novation
Reinsurance
Business Transfer
Other
Property
10%
Lloyd's, 7
6%
Continental
4%
Casualty
Europe, 16
4%
90%
30%
9%
U.S.A., 58(1)
23%
U.K. & Ireland, 28
24%
Professional Liability
Occupational & Personal
General Liability
Accident
U.S.A.
U.K. & Ireland
Continental Europe
Lloyd's
Other
A&E
Property
Auto
MARKET POSITIONING
OUR SPECIALTY BUSINESSES ARE KEY COMPONENTS OF THE INSURANCE MARKETS
Program Management is a fee-based broker/intermediary business while Legacy is a balance sheet specialty insurance business
Program Management
Legacy
Counter-
Parties
R&Q
3rd Party
Capital
Managing General Agents / Brokers
Underwrite and service the insured
Require a licensed rated insurance company to place business
Program Management Insurance Companies
Provide A- rating and licenses
Proprietary underwriting and credit review process
Reinsure most risk to high quality third parties
Annual recurring commissions of ~5% of GWP
Reinsurance Capital Providers
Significant capital available from both traditional reinsurers and alternative capital providers
Seek direct access to premiums from MGA's/brokers
P&C Insurance Companies
Exit non-core businesses and/or businesses with low returns or seek reinsurance solutions
Transfer/reinsure reserves to free up capital
Run-off Insurance Companies
Acquire/reinsure non-life insurance liabilities at a discount to net assets
Generate profit through claims management and loss reserve savings (quantum and speed)
Create income by investing reserves and capital
Re-underwritewith 'more information' on claims/losses
Grow Fee Income to Improve Returns on Capital
Alternative investor demand for non-correlated and higher yielding securities
OUR TWO SPECIALTY INSURANCE BUSINESSES COMPLEMENT EACH OTHER
Our Legacy business infrastructure has supported the growth of our growing fee-based Program Management business
Program Management
Shared Strengths
Legacy
Only A- rated program manager in Europe, UK and
US
Fee-basedbusiness with recurring annual commissions (~5%) and high margins at scale
Limited retained risk
Significant secular growth
Utilise the capital supporting the Legacy business to grow Program Management
Financial strength for A- rating
Shared financial, actuarial, and diligence resources
Access to the same forms of alternative capital to enhance returns
Established player in run-off insurance solutions
Capital intensive business with high and stable returns on tangible capital (>15%)
Grow fee income by managing third party capital
Significant secular growth
WE HAVE BENEFITTED FROM SECULAR GROWTH IN OUR MARKET SEGMENTS
Demand for Program Management and Legacy services has grown faster than the overall P&C industry
Industry Growth over Underwriting Cycle
11%
8%
4%
Program Management
Rise of MGAs seeking reinsurance capacity and reinsurers seeking strong underwriting
Increasing number of MGA specialization, including InsurTech
Growing demand for consistent and reliable coverage from fronting partner
No conflict between fronting partner and underlying MGA clients
Legacy
Higher regulatory capital charges (Solvency II, Lloyd's, etc.) diluting solvency ratios
THERE ARE HIGH BARRIERS TO ENTERING OUR BUSINESSES
We are well established in high growth markets which require meaningful infrastructure to compete
Program Management
"A-" A.M. Best rating
1
High switching costs -
Strong capital base
"sticky" business 5
Program
2
Mgmt
4
3
Proven operational
capabilities (critical for
Global Licences and
both reinsurers and
regulatory approvals
MGAs)
Legacy
Conflict of interest for live
players
1
Strong capital
5
2
Ability to deliver
base
Legacy
transaction certainty
4 3
Ability to offer flexible
Significant technical
and innovative global
expertise
solutions
Our Positioning - Only Program Manager providing A-rated
Our Positioning - Broad platform including rated and fully
licensed insurers in US, UK, Europe as well as Lloyd's and
capacity in each of US, UK and Europe
Bermuda capabilities
OUR BUSINESS IS A COMBINATION OF AN INSURANCE BROKER AND A SPECIALTY INSURER
Program Management is a recurring fee business while Legacy is currently a balance sheet business
TheProgram Management business is most similar to global Insurance Brokerage businesses
Annual recurring fee-based business
Strong pre-tax margins
Scalable with limited incremental capital required for growth
Key performance indicators forInsurance Brokers are growth in Revenue and EBITDA as well as EBITDA margin
Over the past 5-years, publicly traded insurance brokers have traded at 3.7x Revenue and 16.6x EBITDA(1)
TheLegacy business is most similar to global Specialty Insurance companies
High and stable returns on capital and equity
Strong, non-cyclical growth
Key performance indicator forSpecialty Insurance companies is Return on Net Asset Value
Over the past 5-years, Specialty Insurance companies have traded at 2.32x Tangible Net Asset Value(2)
R&Q's unique business segments support a sum of the parts valuation
WE ARE A UNIQUE GLOBAL SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY
Strongbalance sheet and
8
1
Market leader in both
Program Management
financial track record
and Legacy businesses
Sizeable opportunity to
Strong secular growth in
each business,
grow fee income by
accelerating post COVID-
managing third party capital 7
2
19
Conservative investment
6
3
High barriers to entry in
strategy
both businesses
Growing fee-based
5
4
Consistent and high
Program Management
returns on capital in
business (similar to an
Legacy business (a
insurance broker)
specialty insurer)
RECONCILIATION OF MANAGEMENT BASIS TO IFRS REPORTED
£m
H1 2020
H1 2019
Program
Economic EBITDA (US$)
0.8
(0.3)
Impact of earned commissions
(2.6)
(1.5)
Unrealised investment gains (losses)
0.3
2.2
Realised investment gains (losses)
(0.3)
0.3
Interest expense
(0.1)
(0.3)
US$ to £ impact
0.3
(0.1)
IFRS Profit before tax £m
(1.6)
0.3
Legacy
Operating EBIT
30.1
20.6
Net intangibles
(1.3)
20.4
Unrealised investment gains (losses)
(6.5)
4.5
Realised investment gains (losses)
(0.3)
2.0
Interest expense
(4.3)
(4.6)
IFRS Profit before tax
17.7
42.9
Corporate / Other
Corporate
(13.8)
(6.3)
Non-core operations
(1.4)
(4.1)
Unrealised investment gains (losses)
(0.3)
0.1
Realised investment gains (losses)
(0.0)
0.2
IFRS Profit before tax
(15.5)
(10.1)
Group
Pre-Tax Operating Profit
10.4
8.0
Net intangibles
(1.3)
20.4
Unrealised investment gains (losses)
(6.5)
6.3
Realised investment gains (losses)
(0.6)
2.5
Non-core operations
(1.4)
(4.1)
IFRS Profit before tax
0.6
33.1
END NOTES
Pre-TaxOperating Profit for Group is a measure of how our core businesses performed adjusted for intangibles created in Legacy acquisitions, net realised and unrealised investment gains and Non-Core Operations
Cash and Investments exclude funds withheld and off-balance sheet trusts, for which we do not earn investment income
Non-CoreOperations include businesses that have been discontinued or not otherwise included in our Program Management and Legacy segments
Contracted Premium for Program Management is the gross premium that our existing distribution partners believe their programs will generate over a period of time. We expect a significant portion of Contracted Premium to become Gross Premium Written
Economic Commission Revenue for Program Management represents the commission revenue from insurance policies already bound (written), regardless of the length of the underlying policy period (earned). We believe Economic Commission Revenue is a more appropriate measure of the revenue of the business during periods of high growth, due to a larger than normal gap between Gross Written and Gross Earned (IFRS) Premium
Economic Commission Margin for Program Management is a measure of average recurring commissions earned on Gross Written Premium
Economic EBITDA for Program Management is equal to IFRS EBITDA plus unearned commission revenue and excludes net realised and unrealised investment gains
Economic EBITDA Margin for Program Management is our profit margin on Economic Commissions
Operating EBIT and Pre-Tax Operating Profit for Legacy are adjusted for intangibles created in acquisitions and net realised and unrealised investment gains
Average Operating Tangible Capital for Legacy is based on the Group's economic capital models excluding intangible assets created in acquisitions and net unrealised investment gains and the impact of FX
Average Operating Tangible Equity for Legacy includes allocated debt
Operating Return on Tangible Capital and Equity for Legacy have been annualised for interim reporting periods
DISCLAIMER
Important information
The information provided in this presentation is for the sole use of those attending the presentation; it shall not and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to make an investment in Randall & Quilter Investment Limited's ("R&Q") securities.
The information in this presentation is confidential and proprietary to R&Q and is being submitted to you solely for your confidential use and with the explicit understanding that, without the prior written permission of R&Q, you will not release or discuss this presentation, its existence, any of the information contained herein, or make any reproduction of or use this presentation for any purpose. By accepting delivery of and continuing to review this presentation, you agree to promptly return it and any other documents or information furnished to you by R&Q upon request of R&Q.
Statements/opinions/views
All opinions and estimates in this presentation constitute the reasonable belief of R&Q as of the date hereof but are subject to change without notice. R&Q is not rendering legal or accounting advice through this material; readers should contact their legal and accounting professionals for such information.
Third party data
Some information contained herein has been obtained from other third party sources and has not been independently verified by R&Q.
R&Q makes no representations as to the accuracy or the completeness of any of the information herein. Neither R&Q nor any other party involved in or related to compiling, computing or creating the data makes any express or implied warranties or representations with respect to such data (or the results to be obtained by the use thereof) and all such parties hereby expressly disclaim, to the maximum extent permitted by law and regulation, any and all responsibility or liability as to the accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of the information
provided.
Information subject to change
The information contained herein is subject to change, without notice, at the discretion of R&Q and R&Q does not undertake to revise or update this information in any way.
Forward-looking statements
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, which are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the R&Q group. They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and accordingly you should not place undue reliance on such statements.
General
The distribution of this presentation may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about and observe any relevant restrictions.
This presentation does not constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity. Similarly, this presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities of R&Q in any jurisdiction, nor shall it (nor any part of it) or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or investment decision in relation thereto. Recipients of this presentation who intend to purchase or subscribe for securities in R&Q are reminded that any such purchase or subscription must only be made solely on the basis of information contained in a formal offer document or circular relating to R&Q in its final form.
R&Q's securities have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent a registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.
By attending the presentation you agree to be bound by the limitations above.
