Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Randgold & Exploration Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNG   ZAE000008819

RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED

(RNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-28
0.8300 ZAR   -14.43%
10:44aRandgold & Exploration : 2022 Annual Report
PU
10:34aRandgold & Exploration : sworn affidavit – B-BBEE qualifying small enterprise
PU
03/22Randgold & Exploration Lowers Loss Guidance for FY22
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Randgold & Exploration : 2022 Annual Report

03/30/2023 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED

The board of Randgold & Exploration

Company Limited (R&E) remains focused on the recovery of claims relating to assets allegedly misappropriated from it and frauds perpetrated against R&E, while simultaneously safeguarding the company's existing asset base.

2

Corporate information 2

Contents

Notice of annual general meeting 96

Form of proxy 103

Corporate information

RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED ("R&E")

(Registration number 1992/005642/06)

Share code: RNG

ISIN: ZAE000008819

Postal address

PO Box 202, Stellenbosch, 7600

Telephone: +27 71 580 3739 Facsimile: +27 86 235 9863 Website:www.randgoldexp.co.za

Registered ofﬁce

Suite 25, Third floor, Katherine & West Building 114 West Street, Sandown

Sandton, 2196

COMPANY SECRETARY

Statucor Proprietary Limited

6th Floor, 119 - 123 Hertzog Boulevard Foreshore

Cape Town, 8001 Telephone: +27 21 460 6477

SOUTH AFRICAN TRANSFER SECRETARIES TO R&E

Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited

(Registration number 2004/003647/07)

Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, 2196

(Private Bag X9000, Saxonwold, 2132)

Telephone: +27 86 11 00 933 or +27 11 370 5000

COMMUNICATIONS FOR R&E

Outsourced CFO Proprietary Limited

5th Floor

Vunani Chambers 33 Church Street Cape Town City Centre Cape Town 8000

Telephone: +27 (0) 21 201 2260 or +27 (0) 21 036 1458 Email:info@outsourcedcfo.co.za

SOUTH AFRICAN ATTORNEYS TO R&E

Van Hulsteyns Attorneys

Suite 25, Third floor, Katherine & West Building 114 West Street, Sandown

Sandton, 2196

(PO Box 783436, Sandton, 2146)

Telephone: +27 11 523 5300

Facsimile: +27 11 523 5326 Email:reception@vhlaw.co.za

2

Corporate information continued

UNITED STATES SOLICITORS TO R&E

Paul Hastings LLP (formerly known as Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker LLP) 75 East 55th Street, First Floor, New York, NY 10022

Telephone: +1 212 318 6000

Facsimile: +1 212 319 4090

Wilk Auslander LLP

1515 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Telephone: +1 212 318 6000

Facsimile: +1 212 752 6380

EUROPEAN SOLICITORS TO R&E

Fox Williams LLP

10 Finsbury Square, London, EC2A 1AF

Telephone: +44 20 7628 2000

Facsimile: +44 20 7628 2100

SPONSOR AND CORPORATE ADVISOR TO R&E

PSG Capital Proprietary Limited

(Registration number 2006/015817/07) First Floor, Ou Kollege Building

35 Kerk Street, Stellenbosch, 7600

(PO Box 7403, Stellenbosch, 7599) 2nd Floor, Building 3, 11 Alice Lane

Sandhurst, Sandton 2196

(PO Box 650957, Benmore 2010)

Telephone: +27 21 887 9602

Facsimile: +27 21 887 9624

UNITED STATES DEPOSITARY In the United States of America

The Bank of New York Mellon

101 Barclay Street

New York, NY 10286 Telephone: +1 212 815 2077

In the United Kingdom

The Bank of New York Mellon

41st Floor, 1 Canada Square, Canary Wharf London, E14 5AL

Telephone: +44 20 7964 6089

AUDITORS TO R&E

KPMG Inc.

(Registration number 1999/021543/21)

The Halyard, 4 Christiaan Barnard Street, Cape Town, 8001 (PO Box 4609, Cape Town, 8000)

Telephone: +27 21 408 7000

Facsimile: +27 21 408 7100

3

RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Disclaimer

Randgold and Exploration Company Limited published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 14:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED
10:44aRandgold & Exploration : 2022 Annual Report
PU
10:34aRandgold & Exploration : sworn affidavit – B-BBEE qualifying small enterprise
PU
03/22Randgold & Exploration Lowers Loss Guidance for FY22
MT
03/21Randgold & Exploration Company Limited Revised Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended Dec..
CI
2022Randgold & Exploration Company Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending D..
CI
2022Randgold & Exploration Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended..
CI
2022RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED : Half-year ..
CO
2022Randgold & Exploration : Trading Statement
PU
2022Randgold & Exploration : Update On Claims Brought Against The Company
PU
2022RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED : Proxy Stat..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,08 M -0,50 M -0,50 M
Net cash 2021 116 M 6,39 M 6,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,4 M 3,29 M 3,29 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Randgold & Exploration Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marais Steyn CEO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Patrick Ernest Burton Chairman
Tembani Samuel Dube Independent Non-Executive Director
Roderick John Fehrsen Independent Non-Executive Director
Hilton Gischen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED-17.00%3
NEWMONT CORPORATION3.09%38 407
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION9.52%32 506
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.54%23 645
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.23.40%21 766
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED28.92%15 864
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer