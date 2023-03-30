Randgold & Exploration : 2022 Annual Report

RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED

The board of Randgold & Exploration

Company Limited (R&E) remains focused on the recovery of claims relating to assets allegedly misappropriated from it and frauds perpetrated against R&E, while simultaneously safeguarding the company's existing asset base.

Corporate information 2

Contents

Notice of annual general meeting 96

Form of proxy 103

Corporate information

RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED ("R&E")

(Registration number 1992/005642/06)

Share code: RNG

ISIN: ZAE000008819

Postal address

PO Box 202, Stellenbosch, 7600

Telephone: +27 71 580 3739 Facsimile: +27 86 235 9863 Website:www.randgoldexp.co.za

Registered ofﬁce

Suite 25, Third floor, Katherine & West Building 114 West Street, Sandown

Sandton, 2196

COMPANY SECRETARY

Statucor Proprietary Limited

6th Floor, 119 - 123 Hertzog Boulevard Foreshore

Cape Town, 8001 Telephone: +27 21 460 6477

SOUTH AFRICAN TRANSFER SECRETARIES TO R&E

Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited

(Registration number 2004/003647/07)

Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, 2196

(Private Bag X9000, Saxonwold, 2132)

Telephone: +27 86 11 00 933 or +27 11 370 5000

COMMUNICATIONS FOR R&E

Outsourced CFO Proprietary Limited

5th Floor

Vunani Chambers 33 Church Street Cape Town City Centre Cape Town 8000

Telephone: +27 (0) 21 201 2260 or +27 (0) 21 036 1458 Email:info@outsourcedcfo.co.za

SOUTH AFRICAN ATTORNEYS TO R&E

Van Hulsteyns Attorneys

Suite 25, Third floor, Katherine & West Building 114 West Street, Sandown

Sandton, 2196

(PO Box 783436, Sandton, 2146)

Telephone: +27 11 523 5300

Facsimile: +27 11 523 5326 Email:reception@vhlaw.co.za

Corporate information continued

UNITED STATES SOLICITORS TO R&E

Paul Hastings LLP (formerly known as Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker LLP) 75 East 55th Street, First Floor, New York, NY 10022

Telephone: +1 212 318 6000

Facsimile: +1 212 319 4090

Wilk Auslander LLP

1515 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Telephone: +1 212 318 6000

Facsimile: +1 212 752 6380

EUROPEAN SOLICITORS TO R&E

Fox Williams LLP

10 Finsbury Square, London, EC2A 1AF

Telephone: +44 20 7628 2000

Facsimile: +44 20 7628 2100

SPONSOR AND CORPORATE ADVISOR TO R&E

PSG Capital Proprietary Limited

(Registration number 2006/015817/07) First Floor, Ou Kollege Building

35 Kerk Street, Stellenbosch, 7600

(PO Box 7403, Stellenbosch, 7599) 2nd Floor, Building 3, 11 Alice Lane

Sandhurst, Sandton 2196

(PO Box 650957, Benmore 2010)

Telephone: +27 21 887 9602

Facsimile: +27 21 887 9624

UNITED STATES DEPOSITARY In the United States of America

The Bank of New York Mellon

101 Barclay Street

New York, NY 10286 Telephone: +1 212 815 2077

In the United Kingdom

The Bank of New York Mellon

41st Floor, 1 Canada Square, Canary Wharf London, E14 5AL

Telephone: +44 20 7964 6089

AUDITORS TO R&E

KPMG Inc.

(Registration number 1999/021543/21)

The Halyard, 4 Christiaan Barnard Street, Cape Town, 8001 (PO Box 4609, Cape Town, 8000)

Telephone: +27 21 408 7000

Facsimile: +27 21 408 7100

RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT 2022