Randgold & Exploration : sworn affidavit – B-BBEE qualifying small enterprise

SWORN AFFIDAVIT - B-BBEE EXEMPTED MICRO ENTERPRISE - GENERAL

I, the undersigned,

Hereby declare under oath as follows:

2. I am a Member / Director / Owner (Select one) of the following enterprise and am duly authorised to act on its behalf:

1. The contents of this statement are to the best of my knowledge a true reflection of the facts.

(e) Black military veterans who qualifies to be called a military veteran in terms of the Military Veterans Act 18 of 2011;"

(c) Black people who are persons with disabilities as defined in the Code of Good Practice on employment of people with disabilities issued under the Employment Equity Act;

(b) Black people who are youth as defined in the National Youth Commission Act of 1996;

(a) unemployed black people not attending and not required by law to attend an educational institution and not awaiting admission to an educational institution;

ii. on or after 27 April 1994 and who would have been entitled to acquire citizenship by naturalization prior to that date;"

(b) who became citizens of the Republic of South Africa by naturalisation-

(a) who are citizens of the Republic of South Africa by birth or descent; or

As per the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003 as Amended by Act No 46 of 2013 "Black People" is a generic term which means Africans, Coloureds and Indians -

3.

I hereby declare under Oath that:

 The Enterprise is ______________% Black Owned using the flow-through principle as per Amended Code Series 100 of the Amended Codes of Good Practice issued under section 9 (1) of B-BBEE Act No 53 of 2003 as Amended by Act No 46 of 2013,

 The Enterprise is ______________% Black Female Owned as per Amended Code Series 100 of the Amended Codes of Good Practice issued under section 9 (1) of B-BBEE Act No 53 of 2003 as Amended by Act No 46 of 2013,

 The Enterprise is ______________% Black Designated Group Owned as per Amended Code Series 100 of the Amended Codes of Good Practice issued under section 9 (1) of B-BBEE Act No 53 of 2003 as Amended by Act No 46 of 2013,

 Black Designated Group Owned % Breakdown as per the definition stated above:  Black Youth % = ______________%

 Black Disabled % =______________%

 Black Unemployed % =______________%

 Black People living in Rural areas % = ______________%

 Black Military Veterans % =______________%

 Based on the Audited Financial Statements/Financial Statements and other information available on the latest financial year-end of _____________ (DD/MM/YYYY), the annual Total Revenue was R10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Rands) or less

 Please Confirm on the below table the B-BBEE Level Contributor, by ticking the applicable box. 100% Black Owned Level One (135% B-BBEE procurement recognition level) At least 51% Black Owned Level Two (125% B-BBEE procurement recognition level) Less than 51% Black Owned Level Four (100% B-BBEE procurement recognition level)

4. I know and understand the contents of this affidavit and I have no objection to take the prescribed oath and consider the oath binding on my conscience and on the Owners of the Enterprise which I represent in this matter.