Randolph Bancorp : VOTING AGREEMENT - Form 8-K 03/28/2022 | 04:54pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields VOTING AGREEMENT This Voting Agreement (this "Agreement"), dated as of March 28, 2022, is entered into by and between Hometown Financial Group, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation ("Hometown"), and the undersigned party (the "Shareholder"). WHEREAS, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (as the same may be amended, supplemented or modified (the "Merger Agreement")), dated as of the date hereof, by and among Hometown Financial Group, MHC, Hometown, Hometown Financial Acquisition Corp. and Randolph Bancorp, Inc. ("Randolph"), Hometown Financial Acquisition Corp. will merge with and into Randolph, with Randolph as the surviving corporation (the "Merger"), followed by the merger of the surviving corporation with and into Hometown; WHEREAS, as of the date of this Agreement, the Shareholder owns beneficially or of record, and has the power to vote or direct the voting of, certain shares of common stock issued by Randolph, $0.01 par value per share (all such shares, the "Existing Shares"); and WHEREAS, as a condition and inducement for Hometown and Randolph to enter into the Merger Agreement, Hometown requires that the Shareholder, in his or her capacity as a shareholder, enter into this Agreement, and the Shareholder has agreed to enter into this Agreement. NOW THEREFORE, in consideration of the foregoing, the mutual covenants and agreements set forth herein, and other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the parties hereto agree as follows: 1. Definitions . Capitalized terms not defined in this Agreement have the meaning assigned to those terms in the Merger Agreement. The following definition also applies to this Agreement: a. Beneficial Ownership . For purposes of this Agreement, the terms "beneficial owner" and "beneficially own" shall have the meaning set forth in Rule 13d-3 promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). 2. Effectiveness; Termination . This Agreement shall be effective upon signing. This Agreement shall automatically terminate and be null and void and of no effect upon the earlier of (i) the favorable vote of Randolph's shareholders with respect to the approval of the Merger Agreement and the Merger, or (ii) if the Merger Agreement is terminated for any reason in accordance with its terms, as of the date of the termination of the Merger Agreement; provided that (i) this Section 2 and Sections 8 through 13 hereof shall survive any such termination and (ii) such termination shall not relieve any party of any liability or damages resulting from any willful or material breach of any of his or her representations, warranties, covenants or other agreements set forth herein. 1 3. Voting Agreement . From the date hereof until the earlier of (a) the final adjournment of the Randolph shareholder meeting to vote upon the Merger Agreement or any related matter ("Randolph Shareholder Meeting"), (b) the termination of this Agreement in accordance with its terms or (c) the approval of the Merger Agreement at the Randolph Shareholder Meeting (such period of time, the "Support Period"), the Shareholder irrevocably and unconditionally hereby agrees, that at the Randolph Shareholder Meeting (whether annual or special and each adjourned or postponed meeting), however called, or in connection with any written consent of Randolph's shareholders to vote upon the Merger Agreement, the Shareholder shall (i) appear at the Randolph Shareholder Meeting or otherwise cause all of his or her Existing Shares and all other shares of Randolph Common Stock or voting securities of Randolph over which such Shareholder has acquired beneficial or record ownership after the date hereof and has the power to vote or direct the voting of (including any shares of Randolph Common Stock acquired by means of purchase, dividend or distribution, or issued upon the exercise of any stock options to acquire Randolph Common Stock or the conversion of any convertible securities, or pursuant to any other equity awards or derivative securities (including any Company Stock Options) or otherwise) (together with the Existing Shares, the "Shares"), to be counted as present thereat for purposes of calculating a quorum, and (ii) vote or cause to be voted (including by proxy or written consent, if applicable) all such Shares (A) in favor of the approval of the Merger Agreement and the approval of the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger, (B) in favor of any proposal to adjourn or postpone the Randolph Shareholder Meeting to a later date if there are not sufficient votes to approve the Merger Agreement, (C) against any action or proposal in favor of an Acquisition Proposal, and (D) against any action, proposal, transaction or agreement that would reasonably be likely to (1) result in a breach of any covenant, representation or warranty or any other obligation or agreement of Randolph contained in the Merger Agreement, or of the Shareholder contained in this Agreement, or (2) prevent, impede, interfere with, delay, postpone, discourage or frustrate the purposes of or adversely affect the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, including the Merger; provided , that the foregoing applies solely to the Shareholder in his or her capacity as a shareholder and the Shareholder makes no agreement or understanding in this Agreement in the Shareholder's capacity as a director or officer of Randolph or any of its Subsidiaries, and nothing in this Agreement: (a) will limit or affect any actions or omissions taken by the Shareholder in the Shareholder's capacity as such a director or officer, including in exercising rights under the Merger Agreement, and no such actions or omissions shall be deemed a breach of this Agreement; and (b) will be construed to prohibit, limit or restrict the Shareholder from exercising (i) the Shareholder's fiduciary duties as an officer or director to Randolph or its shareholders or (ii), if the Shareholder is serving as a trustee or fiduciary of any ERISA plan or trust, from exercising his or her duties and obligations as a trustee or fiduciary of such ERISA plan or trust. The Shareholder covenants and agrees that, except for this Agreement, such Shareholder (x) has not entered into, and shall not enter into during the Support Period, any voting agreement or voting trust with respect to the Shares and (y) has not granted, and shall not grant during the Support Period, a proxy, consent or power of attorney with respect to the Shares except any proxy to carry out the intent of this Agreement and any proxy granted for ordinary course proposals at an annual meeting. The Shareholder agrees not to enter into any agreement or commitment with any person the effect of which would be inconsistent with or otherwise violate the provisions and agreements set forth herein. 2 4. Transfer Restrictions . The Shareholder hereby agrees that such Shareholder will not, during the Support Period, without the prior written consent of Hometown, directly or indirectly, offer for sale, sell, transfer, assign, give, tender in any tender or exchange offer, pledge, encumber, hypothecate or similarly dispose of (by merger, by testamentary disposition, by operation of law or otherwise), enter into any swap or other hedging arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of, enter into any contract, option or other arrangement or understanding with respect to the sale, transfer, assignment, pledge, encumbrance, hypothecation or other disposition of (by merger, by testamentary disposition, by operation of law or otherwise) or otherwise convey or dispose of, any of the Shares, or any interest therein, including the right to vote any Shares, as applicable (a "Transfer"); provided , that the Shareholder may (i) Transfer Shares pursuant to any currently existing pledge agreement or for estate planning or philanthropic purposes so long as the transferee, prior to the date of Transfer, agrees in a signed writing to be bound by and comply with the provisions of this Agreement and the Shareholder provides at least two (2) days' prior written notice to Hometown (which shall include the written consent of the transferee agreeing to be bound by and comply with the provisions of this Agreement), in which case the Shareholder shall remain jointly and severally liable for any breach of this Agreement by such transferee, (ii) bequeath Shares by will or operation of law, in which case this Agreement shall bind the transferee, (iii) surrender Shares to Randolph in connection with the vesting, settlement or exercise of Company Equity Awards to satisfy any withholding for the payment of taxes incurred in connection with such vesting, settlement or exercise, or, in respect of Company Stock Options, the exercise price thereon, or (iv) Transfer Shares as is otherwise permitted in writing by Hometown in its sole discretion. 5. Representations of the Shareholder . The Shareholder represents and warrants to Hometown as follows: (a) the Shareholder has full legal right, capacity and authority to execute and deliver this Agreement, to perform the Shareholder's obligations hereunder and to consummate the transactions contemplated hereby; (b) this Agreement has been duly and validly executed and delivered by the Shareholder and, assuming the due authorization, execution and delivery of this Agreement by Hometown, constitutes a valid and legally binding agreement of the Shareholder, enforceable against the Shareholder in accordance with its terms, and no other action is necessary to authorize the execution and delivery of this Agreement by the Shareholder or the performance of his or her obligations hereunder; (c) the execution and delivery of this Agreement by the Shareholder does not, and the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby and the compliance with the provisions hereof will not, conflict with or violate any law or result in any breach of or violation of, or constitute a default (or an event that with notice or lapse of time or both would become a default) under, or give to others any rights of termination, amendment, acceleration or cancellation of, or result in the creation of a lien on any of the Shares pursuant to, any agreement or other instrument or obligation binding upon the Shareholder or the Shares (including under the articles of organization and bylaws of Randolph), nor require any authorization, consent or approval of, or filing with, any Governmental Entity; (d) the Shareholder beneficially owns (as such term is used in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act) and has the power to vote or direct the voting of the Shares, and the number of such Shares as of the date of this Agreement is identified on the signature page hereto; and (e) the Shareholder beneficially owns the Shares free and clear of any proxy, voting restriction, adverse claim or other lien (other than any restrictions created or permitted by this Agreement or under applicable federal or state securities laws). The Shareholder agrees that the Shareholder shall not take any action that would make any representation or warranty of the Shareholder contained herein untrue or incorrect or have the effect of preventing, impairing, delaying or adversely affecting the performance by the Shareholder of his or her obligations under this Agreement. The Shareholder agrees, without further consideration, to execute and deliver such additional documents and to take such further actions as are necessary or reasonably requested by Hometown to confirm and assure the rights and obligations set forth in this Agreement. The Shareholder understands and acknowledges that Hometown is entering into the Merger Agreement in reliance upon the execution and delivery of this Agreement by such Shareholder and the representations and warranties of such Shareholder contained herein. Such Shareholder understands and acknowledges that the Merger Agreement governs the terms of the Merger and the other transactions contemplated thereby. 3 6. Publicity . The Shareholder hereby authorizes Hometown and Randolph to publish and disclose in any announcement or disclosure in connection with the Merger, including in the Proxy Statement or any other filing with any Governmental Entity made in connection with the Merger, the Shareholder's identity and ownership of the Shares and the nature of the Shareholder's obligations under this Agreement. The Shareholder agrees to notify Hometown as promptly as practicable of any inaccuracies or omissions in any information relating to the Shareholder that is so published or disclosed. 7. Entire Agreement; Assignment . The recitals are incorporated as a part of this Agreement. This Agreement constitute the entire agreement among the parties with respect to the subject matter hereof and supersedes all other prior agreements and understandings, both written and oral, among the parties with respect to the subject matter hereof, other than, if the Shareholder is a director or officer of Randolph, with respect to any employment, change of control or settlement agreement between the Shareholder and either Hometown or Randolph, or its Affiliates. Nothing in this Agreement, express or implied, is intended to or shall confer upon any person not a party to this Agreement any right, benefit or remedy of any nature whatsoever under or by reason of this Agreement. This Agreement shall not be assigned by operation of law or otherwise and shall be binding upon and inure solely to the benefit of each party hereto; provided , however , that the rights under this Agreement are assignable by Hometown to a majority-owned affiliate or any successor-in-interest of Hometown, but no such assignment shall relieve Hometown of its obligations hereunder. 8. Remedies/Specific Enforcement . Each of the parties hereto agrees that this Agreement is intended to be legally binding and specifically enforceable pursuant to its terms and that Hometown would be irreparably harmed if any of the provisions of this Agreement are not performed in accordance with its specific terms and that monetary damages would not provide adequate remedy in such event. Accordingly, in the event of any breach or threatened breach by the Shareholder of any covenant or obligation contained in this Agreement, in addition to any other remedy to which Hometown may be entitled (including monetary damages), Hometown shall be entitled to seek injunctive relief to prevent breaches or threatened breaches of this Agreement and to specifically enforce the terms and provisions hereof, and the Shareholder hereby waives any defense in any action for specific performance or an injunction or other equitable relief that a remedy at law would be adequate. The Shareholder further agrees that neither Hometown nor any other person or entity shall be required to obtain, furnish or post any bond or similar instrument in connection with or as a condition to obtaining any remedy referred to in this paragraph, and the Shareholder irrevocably waives any right he or she may have to require the obtaining, furnishing or posting of any such bond or similar instrument. 4 9. Governing Law . This Agreement is governed by, and shall be interpreted in accordance with, the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, without regard to any applicable conflict of law principles. 10. Notice . All notices and other communications hereunder shall be in writing and shall be deemed given if delivered personally, electronic mail (with confirmation), mailed by registered or certified mail (return receipt requested) or delivered by an express courier (with confirmation) if to the Shareholder, to the address or e-mail address, as applicable, set forth in Schedule A hereto, and if to Hometown, in accordance with Section 8.7 of the Merger Agreement. 11. Severability . Whenever possible, each provision or portion of any provision of this Agreement shall be interpreted in such manner as to be effective and valid under applicable law, but if any provision or portion of any provision of this Agreement is held to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable in any respect under any applicable law or rule in any jurisdiction, such invalidity, illegality or unenforceability shall not affect any other provision or portion of any provision in such jurisdiction, and this Agreement shall be reformed, construed and enforced in such jurisdiction such that the invalid, illegal or unenforceable provision or portion thereof shall be interpreted to be only so broad as is enforceable. 12. Amendments; Waivers . Any provision of this Agreement may be amended or waived if, and only if, such amendment or waiver is in writing and signed (a) in the case of an amendment, by Hometown and the Shareholder, and (b) in the case of a waiver, by the party against whom the waiver is to be effective. No failure or delay by any party in exercising any right, power or privilege hereunder shall operate as a waiver thereof, nor shall any single or partial exercise thereof preclude any other or further exercise thereof or the exercise of any other right, power or privilege. 13. Waiver of Jury Trial . EACH PARTY ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES THAT ANY CONTROVERSY THAT MAY ARISE UNDER THIS AGREEMENT IS LIKELY TO INVOLVE COMPLICATED AND DIFFICULT ISSUES, AND THEREFORE EACH SUCH PARTY HEREBY IRREVOCABLY AND UNCONDITIONALLY WAIVES, TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW AT THE TIME OF INSTITUTION OF THE APPLICABLE LITIGATION, ANY RIGHT SUCH PARTY MAY HAVE TO A TRIAL BY JURY IN RESPECT OF ANY LITIGATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THIS AGREEMENT. EACH PARTY CERTIFIES AND ACKNOWLEDGES THAT: (I) NO REPRESENTATIVE, AGENT OR ATTORNEY OF ANY OTHER PARTY HAS REPRESENTED, EXPRESSLY OR OTHERWISE, THAT SUCH OTHER PARTY WOULD NOT, IN THE EVENT OF LITIGATION, SEEK TO ENFORCE THE FOREGOING WAIVER; (II) THE PARTY UNDERSTANDS AND HAS CONSIDERED THE IMPLICATIONS OF THIS WAIVER; (III) THE PARTY MAKES THIS WAIVER VOLUNTARILY; AND (IV) THE PARTY HAS BEEN INDUCED TO ENTER INTO THIS AGREEMENT BY, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE MUTUAL WAIVERS AND CERTIFICATIONS IN THIS SECTION 13 . 5 14. Counterparts . The parties may execute this Agreement in one or more counterparts, including by facsimile or other electronic signature. All the counterparts will be construed together and will constitute one Agreement. [Signature pages follow] 6 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have duly executed and delivered this Agreement as of the date first written above. HOMETOWN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. By: Name: Title: [Additional Signatures on Next Page] SHAREHOLDER: Name: Title: Number of Shares: Schedule A Shareholder Information Name, Address and E-Mail Address for Notices Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Randolph Bancorp Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 20:52:31 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about RANDOLPH BANCORP, INC. 04:54p RANDOLPH BANCORP : VOTING AGREEMENT - Form 8-K PU 04:38p RANDOLPH BANCORP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financi.. AQ 04:35p Hometown Financial Group, Inc. to Acquire Randolph Bancorp, Inc. AQ 03/10 RANDOLPH BANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and.. AQ 02/23 RANDOLPH BANCORP : ANNOUNCES 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS - Form 8-K PU 02/23 RANDOLPH BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 02/04 Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces Retirement of Janis E. Wentzell as Member of the Board.. CI 02/04 RANDOLPH BANCORP : AND ENVISION BANK ANNOUNCE DIRECTOR RETIREMENT - Form 8-K PU 02/04 RANDOLPH BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a.. AQ 01/27 Randolph Bancorp Downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point, Sets $25 Price Target MT Analyst Recommendations on RANDOLPH BANCORP, INC. 01/27 Randolph Bancorp Downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point, Sets $25 Price Target MT