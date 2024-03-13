Building Tomorrow

Institutional Presentation

4Q23

Safe Harbor Statement

We make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on beliefs and assumptions of our Management and information that the Company currently has access to.

Forward-looking statements include information about our intentions, beliefs or current expectations, as well as those of the Company's Board of Directors and Officers.

Disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements and information also include information about possible or assumed operating results, as well as statements that are preceded, followed by, or that include the words "believe", "may", "will", "continue", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they refer to future events, depending, therefore, on circumstances that may or may not occur. Future results and the creation of shareholder value could differ significantly from those expressed or suggested by forward-looking statements. Many of the factors that will determine these results and values ​​arebeyond our ability to control or predict.

We are Randoncorp

We develop transport solutions based on valuing people, generating profit with sustainability, in trust, innovation and technology.

In our more than 75 years of history, we have built a global and leadership presence in the sectors in which we operate.

Purpose

Principles

Conect people and

> Satisfied customer

riches to generate

> Ethics

prosperity.

> Innovation and technology

> Profit with sustainability

> People valued and respected

> Image and legacy preservation

> Safety and quality

> We are Randoncorp

Strategic Guidelines

ABSOLUTE FOCUS ON CUSTOMERS

DIVERSIFICATION WITH FOCUS

FINANCIAL STRENGHT

INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY AS DIFFERENTIATORS

LEVERAGING SINERGIES

COMPANY DESIRED TO WORK

SUSTAINABILITY | ESG PRIORITIZED

Main Figures

Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ billion)

10.5 12.0

10.9

2023

Foreign Market Revenues(US$ million)

520 570

466.7

2023

Investments (R$ million)

340 370

347.2

2023

EBITDA Margin (%)

13 16

14.4

2023

IPO

1974

MARKET CAP

R$ 4.1

BILLION

SHARES

RAPT3

RAPT4

EMPLOYESS

15.388

32

factories

13

Distribution

Centers

3

Advanced

Technology Units

Products

present in +120 Countries

Range Guidance 2023

2023 Data

Dynamism

1949 - 1999

Mecânica Randon

Air brakes

3rd axle for trucks

Trailers manufacturing

IPO

Freios Master

Randon Consórcios

Fras-le S/A and Fras-le

USA

JOST Brasil

Randon Argentina

Suspensys

2000 - 2009

Castertech Caxias do Sul

Centro Tecnológico Randon

Fras-le China

Banco Randon

Fras-le Europe

Fras-le México

2010 - 2019

Controil

Armetal, Farloc e Fanacif ASK Fras-le

Fremax

Jurid

Fras-le Panamericana

Randon Chapecó

Randon Araraquara

Randon Triel-HT

Suspensys México

Randon Linhares

2020...

Randon Ventures Nakata

Master Flores da Cunha Conexo

Castertech Usinagem Castertech Schroeder Castertech Indaiatuba Auttom

NIONE

Hercules Randon Venice Castertech Mogi Addiante Juratek

DB Server

Corporate Organization Chart Randoncorp

Randoncorp worldwide

Northern Ireland

United Kingdom

13 Distribution Centers

5 Brazil

1 Kenya

2 Argentina

1 Ivory Coast

1

China

1 Algeria

1

Colombia

1 Egypt

1

Netherlands

2 United Kingdom

1

Northern Ireland

Leader in the main segments

of activity

Strong brands

Governance Structure

Shareholders

Fiscal

Meeting

Council

Risk Management

and Compliance

Board of

People's

Directors

Committee¹

Corporate

Governance

Statutory

Board

Executive

Committee

Our Evolution in

FREE FLOAT

Corporate Governance

60.1%

71.7%

78.3%

78.3%

TAG ALONG

80%

2021

2022

2023

Adherence to the practices recommended by the Securities and Exchange Commission Resolution 80

¹ Non-statutory advisory body to the Board of Directors

Our Leadership

Board of Directors

Officers

Daniel Randon

Sergio L. Carvalho Paulo Prignolato

Daniel M. Ely

President

CEO

VP, CFO and IRO

VP and COO

Rands

  • David Abramo Randon - Chairman
  • Alexandre Randon - Vice-Chairman
  • Ana Carolina R. Strobel - Board Member
  • Pedro Ferro Neto - Board Member
  • Vicente F. Assis - Board Member

Sandro Trentin

Anderson Pontalti

Ricardo Escoboza

César A. Ferreira

COO OEM

COO Motion

CTIO - Chief

COO Auto Parts

Technology

(Trailers)

Control

Innovation Officer

Comitê Executivo

> Ademar Salvador

To learn more

Fiscal Council

> Maria Paula S. Aranha

about the

> Rosângela C. Süffert

governance

> Valmir P. Rossi

> Gilberto C. Monticelli

bodies, access

the QR-Code on

the side.

