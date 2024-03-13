Building Tomorrow
Institutional Presentation
4Q23
Safe Harbor Statement
We make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on beliefs and assumptions of our Management and information that the Company currently has access to.
Forward-looking statements include information about our intentions, beliefs or current expectations, as well as those of the Company's Board of Directors and Officers.
Disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements and information also include information about possible or assumed operating results, as well as statements that are preceded, followed by, or that include the words "believe", "may", "will", "continue", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates" or similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they refer to future events, depending, therefore, on circumstances that may or may not occur. Future results and the creation of shareholder value could differ significantly from those expressed or suggested by forward-looking statements. Many of the factors that will determine these results and values arebeyond our ability to control or predict.
We are Randoncorp
We develop transport solutions based on valuing people, generating profit with sustainability, in trust, innovation and technology.
In our more than 75 years of history, we have built a global and leadership presence in the sectors in which we operate.
Purpose
Principles
Conect people and
> Satisfied customer
riches to generate
> Ethics
prosperity.
> Innovation and technology
> Profit with sustainability
> People valued and respected
> Image and legacy preservation
> Safety and quality
> We are Randoncorp
Strategic Guidelines
ABSOLUTE FOCUS ON CUSTOMERS
DIVERSIFICATION WITH FOCUS
FINANCIAL STRENGHT
INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY AS DIFFERENTIATORS
LEVERAGING SINERGIES
COMPANY DESIRED TO WORK
SUSTAINABILITY | ESG PRIORITIZED
Main Figures
Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ billion)
10.5 12.0
10.9
2023
Foreign Market Revenues(US$ million)
520 570
466.7
2023
Investments (R$ million)
340 370
347.2
2023
EBITDA Margin (%)
13 16
14.4
2023
IPO
1974
MARKET CAP
R$ 4.1
BILLION
SHARES
RAPT3
RAPT4
EMPLOYESS
15.388
32
factories
13
Distribution
Centers
3
Advanced
Technology Units
Products
present in +120 Countries
Range Guidance 2023
2023 Data
Dynamism
1949 - 1999
Mecânica Randon
Air brakes
3rd axle for trucks
Trailers manufacturing
IPO
Freios Master
Randon Consórcios
Fras-le S/A and Fras-le
USA
JOST Brasil
Randon Argentina
Suspensys
2000 - 2009
Castertech Caxias do Sul
Centro Tecnológico Randon
Fras-le China
Banco Randon
Fras-le Europe
Fras-le México
2010 - 2019
Controil
Armetal, Farloc e Fanacif ASK Fras-le
Fremax
Jurid
Fras-le Panamericana
Randon Chapecó
Randon Araraquara
Randon Triel-HT
Suspensys México
Randon Linhares
2020...
Randon Ventures Nakata
Master Flores da Cunha Conexo
Castertech Usinagem Castertech Schroeder Castertech Indaiatuba Auttom
NIONE
Hercules Randon Venice Castertech Mogi Addiante Juratek
DB Server
Corporate Organization Chart Randoncorp
Randoncorp worldwide
Northern Ireland
United Kingdom
13 Distribution Centers
5 Brazil
1 Kenya
2 Argentina
1 Ivory Coast
1
China
1 Algeria
1
Colombia
1 Egypt
1
Netherlands
2 United Kingdom
1
Northern Ireland
Leader in the main segments
of activity
Strong brands
Governance Structure
Shareholders
Fiscal
Meeting
Council
Risk Management
and Compliance
Board of
People's
Directors
Committee¹
Corporate
Governance
Statutory
Board
Executive
Committee
Our Evolution in
FREE FLOAT
Corporate Governance
60.1%
71.7%
78.3%
78.3%
TAG ALONG
80%
2021
2022
2023
Adherence to the practices recommended by the Securities and Exchange Commission Resolution 80
¹ Non-statutory advisory body to the Board of Directors
Our Leadership
Board of Directors
Officers
Daniel Randon
Sergio L. Carvalho Paulo Prignolato
Daniel M. Ely
President
CEO
VP, CFO and IRO
VP and COO
Rands
- David Abramo Randon - Chairman
- Alexandre Randon - Vice-Chairman
- Ana Carolina R. Strobel - Board Member
- Pedro Ferro Neto - Board Member
- Vicente F. Assis - Board Member
Sandro Trentin
Anderson Pontalti
Ricardo Escoboza
César A. Ferreira
COO OEM
COO Motion
CTIO - Chief
COO Auto Parts
Technology
(Trailers)
Control
Innovation Officer
Comitê Executivo
> Ademar Salvador
To learn more
Fiscal Council
> Maria Paula S. Aranha
about the
> Rosângela C. Süffert
governance
> Valmir P. Rossi
> Gilberto C. Monticelli
bodies, access
the QR-Code on
the side.
