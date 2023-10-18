RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

Listed Company

Minutes No 979 of the Board of Directors Meeting

  1. DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On October 18, 2023, at 10 am, , through the Governance Portal, being the Company's headquarters, located at Abramo Randon Ave., nº 770, Caxias do Sul, RS.
  2. ATTENDANCE: All members of Randoncorp's Board of Directors.
  3. PRESIDING BOARD: David Abramo Randon - President, and Claudia Onzi Ide - Secretary.
  4. RESOLUTIONS: In accordance with the agenda known to all, and in line with the statutory provisions, by unanimous vote, the Directors authorized the Company's Executives and the executives of the indirect subsidiary, Suspensys Mogi Guaçu Ltda., located on Rodovia SP340, km 178, Annex A, Distrito Industrial, Zip code 13846-144,Mogi-guaçu, State of São Paulo, registered with the Tax Payer Registry under number 52.537.425/0001-38, to be taken all necessary measures to sign a Supply Agreement with one of the largest truck and bus OEM with operations in Brazil to produce and sell front axles for this client's entire line of commercial vehicles. The Contract will have an initial term of
  1. years and may generate additional revenues of up to R$ 7 billion during its term. The start of supply is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, after execution of the transition plan, which involves investments in a new factory and acquisition of the OEM's assets by Suspensys, in addition to compliance with the contractually foreseen precedent conditions, including approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense - CADE. The completion of the deal strengthens Suspensys' long-term strategy, adds a range of products to the portfolio and expands its presence in the market as an original parts manufacturer, consolidating the partnership with the OEM.
  1. CLOSURE: There being no further matters to address, the meeting was closed, and the minutes were drawn up, read, approved in all its terms, and electronically signed by all Board members, through the Docusign digital platform.
    Caxias do Sul, October 18, 2023.

David Abramo Randon

Alexandre Randon

Pedro Ferro Neto

Ana Carolina Ribeiro Strobel

Vicente Furletti Assis

