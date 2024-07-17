RANDON S.A. Implementos e Participações

Listed Company

Material Fact

Interest on Equity

Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações [B3: RAPT3 and RAPT4] ("Randoncorp" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, and the regulations of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), hereby informs shareholders and the market in general that, on August 15, 2024, will begin the payment of Interest on Equity ("JCP"). The distribution was approved at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on this date.

The amount to be paid is R$ 50,642,575.83, corresponding to the gross value of R$ 0.15426 per common and preferred share, which may be attributed to dividends relating to the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2024, as to be resolved at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

All shareholders holding shares issued by the Company on July 22, 2024, will be entitled to receive the JCP, and the shares will be traded "ex-rights" to the JCP starting from July 23, 2024.

The shareholders will be paid in the proportions of their interest in the Company's capital, in the net amount of R$ 0.13112 per share, already deducting the income tax of 15%, subject to legal exceptions.

Payment will be made through the depositary institution for the shares - Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaú"), through automatic credit for account holders and shareholders who have already informed Itaú of their Tax Payer Registry number and the respective bank account. Shareholders who have not made this indication should go to a Banco Itaú branch to update their registration data. We hereby inform that shareholders holding shares held in custody at B3 S.A. Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, will receive Interest on Equity through their custody agents.

The Investor Relations team is available for any necessary clarifications, through the email address ri@randoncorp.com.

Caxias do Sul, July 17, 2024.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer