Randon S A Implementos e Participações : Minutes Nº 988 of the Board of Director's Meeting
June 24, 2024 at 06:58 pm EDT
RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Listed Company
CNPJ 89.086.144/0011-98
NIRE 43.300.032.680
Minutes No 988 of the Board of Directors Meeting
DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On June 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., a meeting was held via videoconference, with the headquarters of Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações ("Company") located in the city of Caxias do Sul, State of Rio Grande do Sul, at Avenida Abramo Randon, No. 770, 1st floor, Interlagos neighborhood, ZIP code 95055-010.
ATTENDANCE: Meeting called through the Governance Portal, with all members of Randoncorp's Board of Directors and Statutory Board.
PRESIDING BOARD: David Abramo Randon - President, and Claudia Onzi Ide - Secretary.
RESOLUTIONS: In accordance with the Agenda, known to all, and by unanimous vote, pursuant to Article 23, Sole Paragraph, of the Company's Bylaws, it was resolved to approve the voting orientation for the Company's representatives at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the subsidiary Fras-le S.A. to approve the execution of the Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition, by its subsidiaries located in Mexico and the United States of America, of the entirety of the shares representing the capital stock of Dacomsa, S.A. de C.V., incorporated in Mexico; and indirectly, through Dacomsa, 99.99984017% of the shares of Kuo Motor, S.A. de C.V., and 100% of the shares of Fricción y Tecnología S.A. de C.V., in addition to other tangible and intangible assets related to the business of the acquired companies, for a total price of R$ 2.1 billion, subject to adjustments.
CLOSURE, DRAWING-UP, AND APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and the minutes were drawn up. After being read and approved in all their terms, the minutes were electronically signed by all Board members through the digital platform DocuSign. Caxias do Sul, June 24, 2024.
Presiding Board: David Abramo Randon - President; and, Claudia Onzi Ide - Secretary
Board: David Abramo Randon, Alexandre Randon, Pedro Ferro Neto, Vicente Furletti Assis and Ana Carolina Ribeiro Strobel.
As Secretary of the Meeting, I declare that this is a faithful copy of the minutes drawn up in the Minutes Book and that the signatures are authentic.
Caxias do Sul, June 24, 2024.
Claudia Onzi Ide
Secretary
