Randon S A Implementos e Participações : Minutes No 990 of the Board of Directors Meeting
July 18, 2024 at 07:40 pm EDT
Share
RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Listed Company
CNPJ nº 89.086.144/0011-98
NIRE 43.300.032.680
Minutes No 990 of the Board of Directors Meeting
DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On July 17, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., through the Governance Portal, being the Company's headquarters, located at Abramo Randon Ave., nº 770, Caxias do Sul, RS.
ATTENDANCE: All members of the Board of Directors.
PRESIDING BOARD: David Abramo Randon - President, and Claudia Onzi Ide - Secretary.
RESOLUTIONS: In accordance with the agenda known to all, and in line with legal and statutory provisions, the Board Members unanimously approved the credit and payment of interest on equity to shareholders, observing the form and limits established by the applicable legislation and the following conditions: (i) amount of R$ 50,642,575.83 (fifty million, six hundred and forty-two thousand, five hundred and seventy-five reais and eighty-three cents), corresponding to R$ 0.15426 per share, which may be attributed to dividends for the 2024 financial year, as decided in the next AGM; (ii) the credit will be accounted for on July 31, 2024 and all shareholders holding shares issued by the Company on July 22, 2024 will be entitled to interest on equity; (iii) the shares will be traded ex-right to interest on equity from July 23, 2024, inclusive; (iv) the payment start date will be August 15, 2024; and (v) payment will be subject to withholding of 15% income tax at source, subject to legal exceptions. The Company's Executive Board is authorized to take all necessary steps to implement the credit and payment of interest on equity as resolved.
CLOSURE: There being no further matters to address, the meeting was closed, and the minutes were drawn up, read, approved in all its terms, and electronically signed by all Board members, through the Docusign digital platform. Caxias do Sul, July 17, 2024.
Presiding Board: David Abramo Randon - President; e, Claudia Onzi Ide - Secretary
Board members: David Abramo Randon, Alexandre Randon, Pedro Ferro Neto, Vicente Furletti Assis and Ana Carolina Ribeiro Strobel.
As the President and the Secretary of the Meeting, we declare that this is a faithful copy of the minutes drawn up in the Minutes Book and that the signatures are authentic.
Caxias do Sul, July 17, 2024.
David Abramo Randon
Claudia Onzi Ide
President
Secretary
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on
17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
18 July 2024 23:39:03 UTC.
Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes, formerly Randon Participacoes SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of heavy vehicles and parts. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Railway wagons and vehicles, which focuses on the production and distribution of various wagon types, such as hopper, gondola, platform, tank, sider and telescopic, as well as off-road trucks, truck bodies, trailers and semi-trailers; Automotive parts, which is responsible for the manufacture and marketing of automobile components for suspension, brake and transmission system, among others, and Services, which provides services related to the administration of consortium groups for the purchase of durable goods, as well as financing services for the Company's customers. It operates a distribution network in Latin America and Africa. The Company is a subsidiary of Dramd Partiicipacoes e Administracao Ltda.