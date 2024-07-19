Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes, formerly Randon Participacoes SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of heavy vehicles and parts. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Railway wagons and vehicles, which focuses on the production and distribution of various wagon types, such as hopper, gondola, platform, tank, sider and telescopic, as well as off-road trucks, truck bodies, trailers and semi-trailers; Automotive parts, which is responsible for the manufacture and marketing of automobile components for suspension, brake and transmission system, among others, and Services, which provides services related to the administration of consortium groups for the purchase of durable goods, as well as financing services for the Company's customers. It operates a distribution network in Latin America and Africa. The Company is a subsidiary of Dramd Partiicipacoes e Administracao Ltda.