RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

Listed Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Nomination of candidates to compose the Fiscal Council

Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações | B3: RAPT3 and RAPT4 | ("Company" or "Randoncorp"), communicates to its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that it received from the Company's minority shareholder, Erino Tonon, registered with the CPF under nº 057.383.420- 20, the indication of the names listed below to participate in the process of electing members of the Company's Fiscal Council that will take place at the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at 2 pm on April 18, 2024.

Based on article 161, paragraph 4, paragraph "a", first part, of Law nº6404/76 (separate vote of shareholders holding preferred shares, under the terms of the aforementioned law), the following candidates were nominated:

Full Member, Valmir Pedro Rossi, Accountant, residing and domiciled in the city of São Paulo (SP), holder of identity card RG No. 55080446-8-SSP/SP and enrolled in the CPF under No. 276.266.790-91.

Valmir is a Fiscal Council Member of Randoncorp, CADAM S.A., HIDROVIAS DO BRASIL S.A., TAURUS ARMAS S.A., the Management Organization of the Endowment Fund of the Beneficent Society of Women of Hospital Sírio Libanês, and the Women in Operations Institute. He is also the Coordinator of the Audit Committee of SIMPAR S.A., a member of the Ethics Committee in Corporate Governance and the Governance Committee of Financial Institutions of IBGC.

Alternate Member, Patricia Valente Stierli, Business Administrator, residing, domiciled in the city of São Paulo (SP), holder of identity card No. 114781-CRA /SP, and enrolled in the CPF under No. 010.551.368-78.

Patricia is a Board Member, Fiscal Council Member, and Audit Committee Member certified by IBGC. Over the past eight years, she has served as a Board Member and Fiscal Council Member for publicly traded companies and large third-sector organizations. Currently, she is a Fiscal Council Member of Weg S.A., Chair of the Board of Directors of the Management Organization of the Endowment Fund of the Beneficent Society of Women of Hospital Sírio Libanês, and a Board Member of CIEE Centro de Integração Empresa Escola. She has previously served as a Fiscal Council Member for Eletrobrás, Petrobras, CSN, Hospital Sírio Libanês, and as a Board Member for Pettenatti S.A. and PPE Fios e Cabos.

Additional information regarding the candidates nominated by the minority shareholder is available in the Shareholder Participation Manual, which is reposted on the Company's website at https://ri.randoncorp.com/,as well as on the CVM website at https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-brand on the B3 website at www.b3.com.br. The Company is not responsible for the information provided by the shareholder in the aforementioned correspondence.

The Corporate Governance and Investor Relations teams are available for any necessary clarifications through their email addresses at governanca.corporativa@randoncorp.comand ri@randoncorp.com.

Caxias do Sul, April 8, 2024.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer