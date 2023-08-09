Randon S A Implementos e Participações : 2Q23 Institutional Presentation
2023-08-09
Building tomorrow
Institutional Profile
2Q23
Safe Harbor Statement
We make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on beliefs and assumptions of our Management and information that the Company currently has access to.
Forward-looking statements include information about our intentions, beliefs or current expectations, as well as those of the Company's Board of Directors and Officers.
Disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements and information also include information about possible or assumed operating results, as well as statements that are preceded, followed by, or that include the words "believe", "may", "will", "continue", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates" or similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they refer to future events, depending, therefore, on circumstances that may or may not occur. Future results and the creation of shareholder value could differ significantly from those expressed or suggested by forward-looking statements. Many of the factors that will determine these results and values arebeyond our ability to control or predict.
Purpose Principles
We are Randoncorp
We develop transport solutions based on valuing people, generating profit with sustainability, in trust, innovation and technology.
Conect people and riches to generate prosperity.
People valued and respected
Satisfied customer
Safety and quality
Image and legacy preservation
Ethics
Profit with sustainability
Innovation and technology
Randon is all of us
In our more than 74 years of history, we have built a global and leadership presence in the sectors in which we operate.
Strategic Guidelines
ABSOLUTE FOCUS ON CUSTOMERS
DIVERSIFICATION WITH FOCUS
FINANCIAL STRENGHT
INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY AS DIFFERENTIATORS LEVERAGING SINERGIES
Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 21:30:30 UTC.
Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes, formerly Randon Participacoes SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of heavy vehicles and parts. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Railway wagons and vehicles, which focuses on the production and distribution of various wagon types, such as hopper, gondola, platform, tank, sider and telescopic, as well as off-road trucks, truck bodies, trailers and semi-trailers; Automotive parts, which is responsible for the manufacture and marketing of automobile components for suspension, brake and transmission system, among others, and Services, which provides services related to the administration of consortium groups for the purchase of durable goods, as well as financing services for the Company's customers. It operates a distribution network in Latin America and Africa. The Company is a subsidiary of Dramd Partiicipacoes e Administracao Ltda.