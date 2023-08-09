Building tomorrow

Institutional Profile

2Q23

Purpose Principles

We are Randoncorp

We develop transport solutions based on valuing people, generating profit with sustainability, in trust, innovation and technology.

Conect people and riches to generate prosperity.

  • People valued and respected
  • Satisfied customer
  • Safety and quality
  • Image and legacy preservation
  • Ethics
  • Profit with sustainability
  • Innovation and technology
  • Randon is all of us

In our more than 74 years of history, we have built a global and leadership presence in the sectors in which we operate.

Strategic Guidelines

ABSOLUTE FOCUS ON CUSTOMERS

DIVERSIFICATION WITH FOCUS

FINANCIAL STRENGHT

INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY AS DIFFERENTIATORS LEVERAGING SINERGIES

COMPANY DESIRED TO WORK

SUSTAINABILITY | ESG PRIORITIZED

Main Figures

Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ B)

IPO

5.4

10.5 12.0

1974

32

factories

1H23

International Markets Revenues (US$ M)

520 570 241.2

1H23

Investments (R$ M)

340 370 124.1

1H23

EBITDA Margin (%)

13 16

16.3

1H23

Guidance Range 2023

MARKET CAP

R$ 3.7

BILLION

TICKERS

RAPT3

RAPT4

EMPLOYEES

16,499

10

distribution

centers

3

units of advanced

technology

Products

sold in +120 countries

Data from 1H2023

Dynamism

1949 - 1999

Mecânica Randon

Air brakes

3rd axle for trucks

Trailers manufacturing

IPO

Freios Master

Randon Consórcios

Fras-le S/A and Fras-le

USA

JOST Brasil

Randon Argentina

Suspensys

2000 - 2009

Castertech Caxias do Sul

Centro Tecnológico Randon

Fras-le China

Banco Randon

Fras-le Europe

Fras-le México

2010 - 2019

Controil

Armetal, Farloc e Fanacif ASK Fras-le

Fremax

Jurid

Fras-le Panamericana

Randon Chapecó

Randon Araraquara

Randon Triel-HT

Suspensys México

Randon Linhares

2020...

Randon Ventures Nakata

Master Flores da Cunha Conexo

Castertech Usinagem Castertech Schroeder Castertech Indaiatuba Auttom

NIONE

Hercules Randon Venice Castertech Mogi Addiante Juratek

DB Server

