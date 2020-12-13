Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações    RAPT4   BRRAPTACNPR4

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

(RAPT4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Randon S A Implementos e Participações : MATERIAL FACT - EXCHANGE AGREEMENT

12/13/2020 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Randon S/A Implementos e Participações

Listed Company

Avenida Abramo Randon, 770, Interlagos

Caxias do Sul - RS

MATERIAL FACT

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES ("Company"), pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Commission Instruction (ICVM) No. 358, of January 3, 2002 and of Paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received, on this date, correspondence from its direct controlling shareholder, DRAMD Participações e Administração Ltda. ("DRAMD") and GIF V PIPE Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia ("Fund"), new shareholder of the Company, in which they announce that:

1 - On December 11, 2020, DRAMD and the Fund entered into an Exchange Agreement for Shares and Other Covenants ("Exchange Agreement"), whereby DRAMD exchanged 14,132,209 (fourteen million, one hundred and thirty-two thousand, two hundred and nine) preferred shares issued by the Company (RAPT4) which it held, for 26,497,892 (twenty-six million, four hundred and ninety-seven thousand, eight hundred and ninety- two) common shares issued by Fras-LeS.A., listed Company, headquartered in the city of Caxias do Sul, state of Rio Grande do Sul, at Rodovia RS 122, 10.945, km 66.1, Forqueta, CEP 95.115-550, registered with General Taxpayers Registry (CNPJ) 88.610.126/0001-29("Fras-Le") (FRAS3) held by the Fund ("Exchange"). The exchange ratio negotiated in the Exchange Agreement therefore corresponds to 1.875 Fras-Le common shares (FRAS3) for each 1 (one) preferred share of the Company (RAPT4).

2 - With the conclusion of the Exchange, DRAMD reduced the number of preferred shares it held by the Company (RAPT4) to 34,551,623 (thirty-four million, five hundred and fifty-one thousand, six hundred and twenty-three), representing 15,07% of the total preferred shares of the Company. DRAMD's participation in the Company's common shares has not changed, so that DRAMD remains, on this date, holder of 95,202,937 (ninety-five million, two hundred and two thousand, nine hundred and thirty-seven)

common shares (RAPT3), representing 81.71% of the Company's total common shares, and, together with the preferred shares, 37.53% of the total share capital.

3. - The Fund, in turn, became holder of 14,132,209 (fourteen million, one hundred and thirty-two thousand, two hundred and nine) preferred shares of the Company (RAPT4), representing 6.16% of the total preferred shares issued and 4.09% of its total share capital.

Caxias do Sul, December 11, 2020

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 20:12:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
03:13pRANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Material fact - exchange agreement
PU
12/02RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Comunicado ao Mercado - Randon Day 2020
PU
12/02RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Minutes no. 912 of the board of directors..
PU
12/02RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Minutes nº 87 of directors meetings
PU
12/02RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Minutes nº 86 of directors meetings
PU
11/30RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Notice to the market - randon day 2020
PU
11/20RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : 3q20 conference call transcripts
PU
11/20RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Notice to the market - october, 2020
PU
11/16RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Participation in online events
PU
11/13RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Results conference call results 3q2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 025 M 993 M 993 M
Net income 2020 255 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 418 M 280 M 280 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 4 805 M 952 M 949 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 11 247
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Duration : Period :
Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,18 BRL
Last Close Price 15,71 BRL
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Raul Randon Chief Executive Officer
David Abramo Randon Chairman
Geraldo Santa Catharina Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Alexandre Randon Vice Chairman
Ruy Lopes Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES17.24%952
PACCAR, INC.8.04%29 607
KUBOTA CORPORATION26.71%25 172
KOMATSU LTD.3.73%24 925
EPIROC AB29.03%20 653
KNORR-BREMSE AG14.91%20 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ