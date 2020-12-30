Randon S A Implementos e Participações : MINUTES N° 917 OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

RANDON S.A. Implementos e Participações

Listed Company

Minutes No 917 of the Board of Directors Meeting

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On December 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the Company's headquartes, located at Abramo Randon Ave., 770, Caxias do Sul, RS.

ATTENDANCE: All members of the Board of Directors.

PRESIDING BOARD: David Abramo Randon - Chairman and Alexandre Randon - Secretary.

RESOLUTIONS: In accordance with the agenda, known to all, the Board resolved on:

following the conclusions already presented, the Directors became aware of the final amount, related to the credits arising from the exclusion of ICMS (Tax on Distribution of Goods and Services) from the PIS and COFINS Taxes calculation basis, according to final and unappealable court decisions, of the lawsuits filed by the Company and its subsidiaries. The credits to be recognized in the accounting for this fiscal year 2020, amount to R$ 860,813,925.15, of which R$ 82,525,497.49 was recognized during 2020, and the remaining balance of R$ 778,288,457.66 will compose the result December 31, 2020. In addition, it was clarified that with respect to the correction by SELIC, estimated at R$ 78.7 million, of the periods in which there was a credit balance of taxes payable, the Company will seek, by judicial measure, seeking its right, as well as clarified that, in relation to the period from 2002 to 2004, due to lack of documentary backing, it will not make the estimated use of R$ 35.9 million. The Directors expressed a favorable opinion with the procedure of recognizing the balance of credits in the accounting year 2020, calculated on the highlighted amount of ICMS referred to above, notwithstanding the potential risk, which may materially affect the amounts determined, that is, the pending of judgment, by the Supreme Federal Court, of the embargoes of declaration to the case RE 574.706-PR, in general repercussion, when will be defined the calculation methodology to determine the ICMS values to be excluded from the PIS and COFINS calculation basis and, therefore, the risk of reducing the amount of credits recognized; and, decided to authorize the Executive Board to take the necessary measures to increase the capital stock of the subsidiary Randon Peru S.A.C., in the amount corresponding to U$ 127,500.00, to be paid in credits, originating from commercial invoices, which the Company holds before that subsidiary.

CLOSURE: There being no other matters to address, the meeting was closed, and the minutes were drawn up, which, read and approved in all its terms, were electronically signed by all Directors, through the digital platform Docusign. Caxias do Sul, December 29, 2020. Board members: David Abramo Randon, Alexandre Randon, Ruy Lopes Filho, William Ling and Pedro Ferro Neto.

As Chairman of the Meeting, I declare that this is a copy of the minutes drawn up in the proper book and the signed signatures are authentic.

Caxias do Sul, December 29, 2020.

David Abramo Randon

Chairman