    RAPT4   BRRAPTACNPR4

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

(RAPT4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-14 pm EDT
9.790 BRL   -4.21%
RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES : Minutes nº 957 of the board of director's meeting
PU
04:54pRANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES : Notice to Shareholders - Interest on Equity
PU
07/08TRANSCRIPT : Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
Randon S A Implementos e Participações : MINUTES Nº 957 OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR'S MEETING

07/14/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
RANDON S.A. Implementos e Participações

Listed Company

Minutes No 957 of the Board of Directors Meeting

DATE, TIME, AND VENUE: On July 14, 2022, at 3:00 PM, by videoconference, being the Company's headquarters, located at Abramo Randon Ave., 770, Caxias do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul.

ATTENDANCE: All members of the Board of Directors.

PRESIDING BOARD: David Abramo Randon - Chairman, and Claudia Onzi Ide - Secretary.

RESOLUTIONS: In accordance with the Agenda, known to all, in accordance with the provisions of Article 23, item "o" and Article 40, item "b", of the Company's Bylaws, by unanimous vote, the Directors resolved to approve the credit and payment of interest on equity to shareholders, subject to the form and limits established by the legislation itself and the following conditions: (i) amount of R$ 70,377,934.90, corresponding to R$ 0.21370 per common and preferred share, which may be attributed to dividends for the year 2022, as resolved at the next Annual General Meeting; (ii) the credit will be accounted for on July 29, 2022 and all shareholders holding shares issued by the Company on July 20, 2022 will be entitled to interest on equity; (iii) the shares will be traded ex-right to interest on equity as of July 21, 2022, inclusive; (iv) the payment start date will be August 25, 2022; and, (v) the payment will be subject to 15% withholding income tax, subject to legal exceptions.

CLOSURE: There being no further matters to address, the minutes were drawn up, read approved in all terms, and electronically signed by all Board Members, through the Docusign digital platform.

Caxias do Sul, July 14, 2022.

David Abramo Randon

Alexandre Randon

Vicente Furletti Assis

Pedro Ferro Neto

Ana Carolina Ribeiro Strobel

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 21:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
