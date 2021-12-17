Randon S A Implementos e Participações : MINUTES No 942 OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR'S MEETING

RANDON S.A. Implementos e Participações Listed Company Minutes No 942 of the Board of Directors Meeting DATE, TIME, AND VENUE: On December 17, 2021, at 9:00 AM, through videoconference, being the Company's headquarters at Abramo Randon Ave., 770, Caxias do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul. CALL AND ATTENDANCE: All members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and Executives of the Company. PRESIDING BOARD: David Abramo Randon - Chairman, and Claudia Onzi Ide - Secretary. RESOLUTIONS: In accordance with the Agenda known to all, the Board members decided to: (1st) Pursuant to the provisions of article 22, item "l" of the Company's Bylaws, by unanimous vote, the credit and payment of interest on equity to shareholders was approved, subject to the form and limits established by legislation and the following conditions : (i) amount to be credited on December 31, 2021 of R$ 50,733,368.61, corresponding to R$ 0.15405 per common and preferred share, which may be imputed to dividends for fiscal year 2021, as resolved at the next Annual General Meeting; (ii) all shareholders holding shares issued by the Company on December 22, 2021 will be entitled to interest on equity; (iii) the shares will be traded ex-right to interest on equity as from December 23, 2021, inclusive; (iv) the payment start date will be January 20, 2022; and, (v) the payment will be subject to 15% withholding income tax, subject to legal exceptions. (2nd) Pursuant to article 22, item "p" of the Bylaws, article 30, paragraph 1, item "b", of Law 6404, of December 15, 1976 ("LSA") and of Article 2, item I, of the Securities and Exchange Commission Instruction 567, of September 17, 2015 ("ICVM 567"), approved: (i) the cancellation of 16,445,276 preferred shares (RAPT4 ), book-entry, without nominal value, issued by the Company held in treasury, acquired through buyback programs approved by the Board of Directors on 07/26/2006, 04/26/2007 and 04/09/2020. Consequently, the Company's capital stock is now represented by 329,330,533 shares, of which 116,515,527 common shares and 212,815,006 preferred shares. A general meeting will be called in due course to resolve on the amendment to Article 5 of the Bylaws and contemplate the new number of shares representing the capital stock; and, (ii) the opening of a new buyback program for preferred shares issued by the Company, which may be purchased up to 5,000,000 (five million) preferred shares (RAPT4), all book-entry and without nominal value, issued by the Company, without reduction in Capital Stock, at market value, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in Attachment I of these minutes. The decision to cancel or sell treasury

shares will be taken in due course and duly communicated to the market. As a result of the resolutions taken, the Company's Board of Executive Officers is authorized to perform any and all acts necessary for the execution of the cancellation of shares held in treasury and implementation of the buyback program, and may even define the time and the number of preferred shares ( RAPT4) to be acquired in a single transaction or in a series of transactions, subject to the limits and restrictions established in the Corporate Law and in ICVM 567, in these Minutes or in Attachment I. CLOSURE: There being no other matter to address, the minutes were drawn up, read, approved in all its terms, and electronically signed by all Board members, through the Docusign digital platform. Caxias do Sul, December 17, 2021. Board members: David Abramo Randon, Alexandre Randon, Pedro Ferro Neto, Ana Carolina Ribeiro Strobel and William Ling. As Chairman of the Meeting, I declare that this is a faithful copy of the minutes drawn up in the proper book and the signed signatures are authentic. Caxias do Sul, December 17, 2021. David Abramo Randon Chairman

Attachment I of the Minutes of The Meeting of the Board of Directors of Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações No. 942, held on December 17, 2021 Attachment 30-XXXVI of the ICVM No 480/2009 Trading of Own Shares Justify in detail the objective and expected economic effects of theoperation Since, according to management, the current quotation of the Company's preferred shares does not reflect the real value of its assets combined with the prospect of profitability and future results generation, the present program of buyback of book-entry preferred shares and without nominal value, issued by the Company ("Buyback Program"), in order to apply available resources of the Company in order to maximize the generation of value for shareholders. The Company's Board of Directors understands that the financial effects of the acquisitions made in the context of the Buyback Program will be minimal given the Company's cash and equity strength. Report the quantities of shares (i) outstanding and (ii) already held in treasury At present, pursuant to ICVM 567: (i) 175,622,739 book-entry preferred shares without nominal value, issued by the Company ("Outstanding Preferred Shares"); and (ii) as per the resolution of the Board of Directors, as of this date, 16,445,276 of preferred shares will be cancelled, representing the totality of the shares held in treasury.

3. Report the amount of shares that may be acquired or disposed of The Company may acquire, in the Buyback Program, a total of up to 5,000,000 (five million) book-entry preferred shares (RAPT4) without nominal value, of its own issue, representing 2.847% of the Company's Outstanding Preferred Shares. 4. Describe the main characteristics of derivative instruments that the company may use, if any The Company will not use derivative instruments. 5. Describe, if any, any voting agreements or guidelines between thecompany and the counterparty of the operations There are no agreements or voting guidance between the Company's counterparties in the transaction, since the acquisitions will be made on the stock exchange during trading hours and, thus, there is no knowledge of who is the counterparty of the transaction. 6. In the case of transactions outside organized securities markets, inform: (a) the maximum (minimum) price at which the shares will be acquired (disposed); and (b) where appropriate, the reasons justifying the execution of the transaction at prices more than 10% (ten percent) higher in the case of acquisition, or more than 10% (ten percent) lower, in the case of disposal, the average price, weighted by volume, in the 10 (ten) previous trading sessions. Not applicable. As stated above, all transactions will be carried out in a stock exchange environment at market prices.

7. I Inform, if any, the impacts that the negotiation will have on the composition of the share control or the administrative structure of the company There will be no impact on the composition of the control or on the company's administrative structure due to the implementation of the Buyback Program. 8. I Identify the counterparties, if known, and, in the case of part related to the company, as defined by the accounting rules dealing with this matter, also provide the information required by art. 8 of CVM Instruction No. 481 of December 17, 2009 Since the acquisitions will be made in a stock exchange environment, there is no knowledge of who are the counterparties to the Company's preferred share purchases made under the Buyback Program. 9. Indicate the allocation of the resources received, if appropriate Not applicable. The decision to cancel or divest treasury shares shall be taken in due time and duly communicated to the market in the form of applicable regulations. 10. Indicate the maximum period for the settlement of authorized transactions The maximum period for settlement is 18 months, starting on December 20, 2021 and ending on June 19, 2023. 11. Identify institutions that will act as intermediaries, if any The acquisition operations will be carried out in the trading session of B3 S.A. - Brazil, Bolsa, Balcão, with the intermediation of the following financial institution: XP Investimentos CCTVM S.A. - Av. Ataulfo de Paiva, 153, sala 201, Leblon CEP: 22440- 032, Rio de Janeiro-RJ. 12. Specify the available resources to use in the form of art. 7, § 1, cvm instruction no. 567 of September 17, 2015. In accordance with Article 7, paragraph 1, item I, of ICVM 567, and in line with the Company's Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020, for the execution of the Buyback Program, the Company has the resources available in the Company's Investment and Working Capital Reserve, whose total available balance, discounting the amount of the reduction resulting from the shares currently in the Company's treasury, is R$ 865,000,537.75. 13. Specify the reasons why board members feel comfortable that the share Buyback will not jeopardize the fulfilment of obligations assumed with creditors or the payment of mandatory, fixed or minimum dividends According to the members of the Board of Directors, the Company's current financial situation is compatible with the execution of the Buyback Program under the conditions approved here, so that they feel comfortable that the Buyback Program will not have any detrimental impact on the fulfillment of the obligations assumed with the Company's creditors, as well as in relation to the payment of mandatory dividends fixed or minimum.