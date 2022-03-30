Randon S A Implementos e Participações : MINUTES No 948 OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR'S MEETING

RANDON S.A. Implementos e Participações

Listed Company

Minutes Nº 948 of the Board of Directors Meeting

Date, Time and Venue: On March 30, 2022, at 7:30 AM, at the Company's headquarters, located at Abramo Randon Ave., 770, Interlagos, Caxias do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul.

Call and attendance: The call notice was waived considering that all members of the Board of Directors were in attendance.

Presiding Board: David Abramo Randon - President; Claudia Onzi Ide - Secretary

Agenda: To resolve on: (i) the exercise of the Company's right of priority within the scope of the public offering of primary and secondary distribution of common shares ("Shares") issued by Fras-Le S.A. ("Fras-Le") with restricted placement efforts, pursuant to Instruction of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 476") and with efforts to placement abroad ("Restricted Offer"), through the subscription and payment of Shares in an amount that ensures that the Company's interest after the Restricted Offer is at least 50.1% of Fras-Le's common shares, respecting the proportional subscription limit, as described in the Restricted Offer documents ("Exercise of Priority Right"); (ii) authorization for the Company's Board of Executive Officers to take the measures and perform all possible acts necessary for the exercise of the Priority Right; and (iii) ratification of the acts that the Company's Board of Executive Officers may have already performed, solely and exclusively, with a view to exercising the Priority Right within the scope of the Restricted Offer.

Resolutions: Once the matters were discussed and subsequently voted on, the following matters were unanimously approved and without any reservations or restrictions:

(i) the Restricted Offering will consist of the public (i) primary distribution of 52,450,000 new Shares issued by Fras-Le ("Primary Offering"); and (ii) secondary of up to 10,683,708

Shares issued by Fras-Le and owned by GIF V PIPE Fundo de Investimento em

Participações Multiestratégia ("GIF V PIPE FIP") and Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social - Petros ("Petros" and, in jointly with GIF V PIPE FIP, the "Selling Shareholders"), in the proportion indicated in the Company's Reference Form ("Secondary Offer").

(ii) up to and including the completion date of the Bookbuilding Procedure, the number of Shares initially offered may, at the discretion of the Selling Shareholders, in agreement with the Offering Coordinators (as defined below), be increased by up to 20% ( twenty percent) of the total number of Shares initially offered, that is, up to 10,683,708 Shares held by the Selling Shareholders in the context of the Secondary Offering, in the proportion indicated in the Fras-Le Reference Form, under the same conditions and for the same price as the Shares initially offered, which will be intended to meet any excess demand that may be found at the time the Price per Share is set (as defined below) ("Additional Shares").

(iii) the price per Share ("Price per Share") will be fixed after the completion of the

procedure for collecting investment intentions, which will be carried out with investors. The Price per Share will be approved by the Board of Directors of Fras-Le.

(b) authorization for the Company's Board of Executive Officers to take the measures and perform all acts necessary for the exercise of the Priority Right, including the execution of all related documents and contracts, as necessary; and

(c) ratification of the acts that the Company's Executive Board has already practiced, solely and exclusively, with a view to exercising the Priority Right within the scope of the Restricted Offer.

Closure: There being no further matters to address, the minutes were drawn up, read approved in all terms, and electronically signed by all Board Members, through the Docusign digital platform. Caxias do Sul, March 30, 2022. Board Members: David Abramo Randon, Alexandre Randon, William Ling, Pedro Ferro Neto and Ana Carolina Ribeiro Strobel.

As Chairman of the Meeting, I declare that this is a faithful copy of the minutes drawn up in the proper book and the signed signatures are authentic.

Caxias do Sul, March 30, 2022.

David Abramo Randon Chairman