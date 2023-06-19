Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAPT4   BRRAPTACNPR4

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

(RAPT4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-06-19 pm EDT
11.88 BRL   +0.51%
04:47pRandon S A Implementos E Participações : Notice to the Market - Closure of Buyback Program
PU
05/22Randon S A Implementos E Participações : Comunicado ao Mercado - Divulgação Receita Abr2023
PU
05/11Transcript : Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Randon S A Implementos e Participações : Notice to the Market - Closure of Buyback Program

06/19/2023 | 04:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

Listed Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Randoncorp (Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações) ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market in general, the closure of the buyback program to buy shares issued by the Company, approved by its Board of Directors on December 17, 2021, as per the Material Fact disclosed on that date.

Since the creation of the program until June 19, 2023, 1,036,900 (one million, thirty-six thousand, nine hundred) preferred shares (RAPT4), book-entry and without par value, equivalent to 0.49% of the amount of preferred shares in circulation, acquired on the Stock Exchange at market price, and are being held in Treasury, for subsequent sale and/or cancellation.

Caxias do Sul, June 19, 2023.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 20:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
04:47pRandon S A Implementos E Participaçõ : Notice to the Market - Closure of Buyback Program
PU
05/22Randon S A Implementos E Participaçõ : Comunicado ao Mercado - Divulgação Receita Abr2023
PU
05/11Transcript : Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, ..
CI
05/11Randon S A Implementos E Participaçõ : Notice to the Market - Earnings Videoconference 1Q2..
PU
05/10Randon S A Implementos E Participaçõ : Apresentação Institucional 1T23
PU
05/10Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
04/28Randon S A Implementos E Participaçõ : Notice to the Market - ESG Ambition Randoncorp
PU
04/25Randon S A Implementos E Participaçõ : Notice to the market - Change in Depositary Financi..
PU
04/25Randon S A Implementos E Participaçõ : Notice to the Market - Participation in online even..
PU
04/24Randon S A Implementos E Participaçõ : Notice to the Market - Guidance 2023 Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 186 M 2 343 M 2 343 M
Net income 2023 462 M 96,8 M 96,8 M
Net Debt 2023 2 657 M 557 M 557 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,39x
Yield 2023 4,16%
Capitalization 3 657 M 766 M 766 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 16 854
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Duration : Period :
Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,82 BRL
Average target price 12,70 BRL
Spread / Average Target 7,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio L. Carvalho Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Raul Randon President
Paulo Prignolato Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Abramo Randon Chairman
Alexandre Randon Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES43.97%757
PACCAR, INC.19.22%41 059
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG12.90%29 380
KOMATSU LTD.32.48%25 435
EPIROC AB (PUBL)7.24%21 980
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION38.47%21 974
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer