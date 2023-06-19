Randon S A Implementos e Participações : Notice to the Market - Closure of Buyback Program

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

Listed Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Randoncorp (Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações) ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market in general, the closure of the buyback program to buy shares issued by the Company, approved by its Board of Directors on December 17, 2021, as per the Material Fact disclosed on that date.

Since the creation of the program until June 19, 2023, 1,036,900 (one million, thirty-six thousand, nine hundred) preferred shares (RAPT4), book-entry and without par value, equivalent to 0.49% of the amount of preferred shares in circulation, acquired on the Stock Exchange at market price, and are being held in Treasury, for subsequent sale and/or cancellation.

Caxias do Sul, June 19, 2023.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer