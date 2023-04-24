Advanced search
Randon S A Implementos e Participações : Notice to the Market - Guidance 2023 Presentation

04/24/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUIDANCE 2023

BUILDING THE FUTURE.

NOW.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on Management's beliefs and assumptions, as well as on currently available information. Forward-looking statements include information on our current intentions, beliefs or expectations, as well as those of the Company's Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers.

The reservations as to forward looking statements and information also include data on possible or presumed operating results, as well as any statements preceded,

followed or including words such as "believes", "may", "will", "expects", "intends", "plans", "estimates" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not performance guarantees, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they refer to future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances which may or may not occur. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or suggested by forward-looking statements. Many of the factors which will determine these results and figures are beyond our ability to control or predict.

GUIDANCE

Indicator

Accomplished 2022

Guidance 2023 ¹

Consolidated Net Revenue

R$ 11.2 B

R$ 10.5 B X 12.0 B

Revenues From International Markets ²

US$ 436 M

US$

520 M X US$ 570 M

EBITDA Margin

13.5%

13% X 16%

Investments ³

R$ 347 M

R$

340 M X R$ 370 M

¹ Values do not consider potential impacts from tax changes;

  • Values refer to the total exports from Brazil and the revenues generated by operations abroad, without intercompany sales; ³ Values refer to organic investments..

CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE

CAGR 2018-2022

+ 27%

12.0

11.2

9.1

10.5

Strong agribusiness demand.

5.1

5.4

International Expansion.

4.3

Portfolio diversification.

Growth in the aftermarket.

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Guidance 2023 ¹

Values in R$ billions

¹ Range of values does not consider revenues from new projects and M&As

REVENUES FROM INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

CAGR 2018-2022

+ 10%

570

436 520 Volume growth in the U.S.

294

288

316

Consistent demand in South

America.

214

Business expansion into new

geographies.

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Guidance 2023

Values in US$ million

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 21:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
