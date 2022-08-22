Randon S A Implementos e Participações : Notice to the Market - July 2022 Revenue

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações [B3: RAPT3 and RAPT4] announces its revenue on a monthly basis in order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and with the market in general. The information for the year in force is presented below.
Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Total
|
2022¹
|
725.6
|
835.0
|
915.7
|
841.0
|
932.0
|
999.3
|
953.8
|
6,202.4
|
2021
|
581.8
|
610.1
|
720.7
|
693.1
|
691.6
|
729.2
|
816.7
|
4,843.2
|
∆ %
|
24.7%
|
36.9%
|
27.1%
|
21.3%
|
34.8%
|
37.1%
|
16.8%
|
28.1%
Note: As of 2022, the Company is only disclosing its consolidated net revenue, as this indicator is the one that better reflects sales and market scenarios.
Caxias do Sul, August 22, 2022.
Paulo Prignolato
Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 16:45:04 UTC.