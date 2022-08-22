Randon S A Implementos e Participações : Notice to the Market - July 2022 Revenue

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações [B3: RAPT3 and RAPT4] announces its revenue on a monthly basis in order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and with the market in general. The information for the year in force is presented below.

Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)

Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May Jun. Jul. Total 2022¹ 725.6 835.0 915.7 841.0 932.0 999.3 953.8 6,202.4 2021 581.8 610.1 720.7 693.1 691.6 729.2 816.7 4,843.2 ∆ % 24.7% 36.9% 27.1% 21.3% 34.8% 37.1% 16.8% 28.1%

Numbers not audited.

Note: As of 2022, the Company is only disclosing its consolidated net revenue, as this indicator is the one that better reflects sales and market scenarios.

Caxias do Sul, August 22, 2022.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer