  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAPT4   BRRAPTACNPR4

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

(RAPT4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:13 2022-08-22 pm EDT
10.42 BRL   -1.70%
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/11RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES : Institutional Profile 2Q22
PU
08/11RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES : Minutes nº 959 of the board of director's meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Randon S A Implementos e Participações : Notice to the Market - July 2022 Revenue

08/22/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações [B3: RAPT3 and RAPT4] announces its revenue on a monthly basis in order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and with the market in general. The information for the year in force is presented below.

Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Total

2022¹

725.6

835.0

915.7

841.0

932.0

999.3

953.8

6,202.4

2021

581.8

610.1

720.7

693.1

691.6

729.2

816.7

4,843.2

∆ %

24.7%

36.9%

27.1%

21.3%

34.8%

37.1%

16.8%

28.1%

  • Numbers not audited.

Note: As of 2022, the Company is only disclosing its consolidated net revenue, as this indicator is the one that better reflects sales and market scenarios.

Caxias do Sul, August 22, 2022.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 16:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 857 M 1 893 M 1 893 M
Net income 2022 519 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
Net Debt 2022 2 434 M 468 M 468 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,10x
Yield 2022 8,58%
Capitalization 3 290 M 632 M 632 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 16 210
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Duration : Period :
Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 10,60 BRL
Average target price 16,66 BRL
Spread / Average Target 57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Raul Randon Chief Executive Officer
Geraldo Santa Catharina Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
David Abramo Randon Chairman
Alexandre Randon Vice Chairman
Ruy Lopes Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES1.38%632
PACCAR, INC.5.40%32 348
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-16.09%22 387
KOMATSU LTD.7.98%20 057
KUBOTA CORPORATION-11.55%19 592
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-24.45%19 069