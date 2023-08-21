NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Randoncorp (Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações) | B3: RAPT3 and RAPT4, announces its revenue on a monthly basis in order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and with the market in general. The information for the year in force is presented below.

Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Total

2023¹

791.5

822.5

1,044.2

881.6

951.5

943.8

905.0

6,340.0

2022

725.6

835.0

915.7

841.0

932.0

999.3

953.8

6,202.4

∆ %

9.1%

-1.5%

14.0%

4.8%

2.1%

-5.6%

-5.1%

2.2%

  • Numbers not audited.

Caxias do Sul, August 21, 2023.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 11:14:09 UTC.