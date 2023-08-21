NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Randoncorp (Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações) | B3: RAPT3 and RAPT4, announces its revenue on a monthly basis in order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and with the market in general. The information for the year in force is presented below.
Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Total
2023¹
791.5
822.5
1,044.2
881.6
951.5
943.8
905.0
6,340.0
2022
725.6
835.0
915.7
841.0
932.0
999.3
953.8
6,202.4
∆ %
9.1%
-1.5%
14.0%
4.8%
2.1%
-5.6%
-5.1%
2.2%
- Numbers not audited.
Caxias do Sul, August 21, 2023.
Paulo Prignolato
Investor Relations Officer
