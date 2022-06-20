Log in
    RAPT4   BRRAPTACNPR4

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

(RAPT4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:13 2022-06-17 pm EDT
9.330 BRL   -5.76%
07:14aRANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES : Notice to the Market - May 2022 Revenue
PU
05/20RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES : Notice to the Market - April 2022 Revenue
PU
05/13TRANSCRIPT : Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
Randon S A Implementos e Participações : Notice to the Market - May 2022 Revenue

06/20/2022 | 07:14am EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações [B3: RAPT3 and RAPT4] announces its revenue on a monthly basis in order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and with the market in general. The information for the year in force is presented below.

Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Total

2022¹

725.6

835.0

915.7

841.0

932.0

4,249.3

2021

581.8

610.1

720.7

693.1

691.6

3,297.3

∆ %

24.7%

36.9%

27.1%

21.3%

34.8%

28.9%

  • Numbers not audited.

Note: As of 2022, the Company is only disclosing its consolidated net revenue, as this indicator is the one that better reflects sales and market scenarios.

Caxias do Sul, June 20, 2022.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 11:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 203 M 1 986 M 1 986 M
Net income 2022 463 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
Net Debt 2022 2 156 M 420 M 420 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,82x
Yield 2022 7,94%
Capitalization 2 918 M 568 M 568 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 16 210
Free-Float 60,4%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Raul Randon Chief Executive Officer
Geraldo Santa Catharina Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
David Abramo Randon Chairman
Alexandre Randon Vice Chairman
Ruy Lopes Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES-14.17%568
PACCAR, INC.-7.18%28 482
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-16.92%23 099
KOMATSU LTD.17.84%22 197
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-26.33%19 005
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-11.75%18 628