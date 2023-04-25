Randon S A Implementos e Participações : Notice to the market - Change in Depositary Financial Institution

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

Listed Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações ("Company") announces that, as of May 2nd, 2023, Banco Itaú S/A ("Itaú") will become the depositary financial institution for the shares issued by the Company, replacing Banco Bradesco S/A ("Bradesco"). Thus, from that date on, the service to the shareholders will be provided by Itaú's branch network, through the service channels below:

Telephone assistance to the shareholder:

Held on weekdays from 9 am to 6 pm

+55 11 3003.9285 (Capitals and Metropolitan Regions)

0800.720.9285 (Other locations)

Support via bot:

E-mail:PreAtendimentoEscritural@itau-unibanco.com.br

Whatsapp: +55 11 3003.9285 (Portuguese only)

Shareholders with shares in custody at B3 will continue to be served, normally, by their respective securities brokers and/or custody agents, with no interruption in the trading of the Company's shares.

Due to the migration process, services to shareholders will be suspended from April 27 to May

2nd, 2023, in the following procedures:

queries about shares position.

transfer of shares outside the stock Exchange.

custody transfer.

payments for any eventual events.

registration update. And

registration of liens, among others.

Regarding stock transfer orders (custody transfer) that have been blocked by Bradesco without the respective deposit having been made, the aforementioned bank will pass on the blocks to Itaú and these will remain valid until the respective expiration date.

It is worth mentioning that this change will not imply in any alteration in the rights conferred on the shares, such as dividends, eventual capital remuneration and eventual payments, which will remain being made in the same current account previously indicated by each shareholder.

Caxias do Sul, April 25, 2023

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer