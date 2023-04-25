Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAPT4   BRRAPTACNPR4

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

(RAPT4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:35 2023-04-25 pm EDT
8.000 BRL   -0.12%
05:18pRandon S A Implementos E Participações : Notice to the market - Change in Depositary Financial Institution
PU
10:01aRandon S A Implementos E Participações : Notice to the Market - Participation in online event - ESG Ambition
PU
04/24Randon S A Implementos E Participações : Notice to the Market - Guidance 2023 Presentation
PU
Randon S A Implementos e Participações : Notice to the market - Change in Depositary Financial Institution

04/25/2023 | 05:18pm EDT
RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

Listed Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações ("Company") announces that, as of May 2nd, 2023, Banco Itaú S/A ("Itaú") will become the depositary financial institution for the shares issued by the Company, replacing Banco Bradesco S/A ("Bradesco"). Thus, from that date on, the service to the shareholders will be provided by Itaú's branch network, through the service channels below:

Telephone assistance to the shareholder:

Held on weekdays from 9 am to 6 pm

  • +55 11 3003.9285 (Capitals and Metropolitan Regions)
  • 0800.720.9285 (Other locations)

Support via bot:

E-mail:PreAtendimentoEscritural@itau-unibanco.com.br

Whatsapp: +55 11 3003.9285 (Portuguese only)

Shareholders with shares in custody at B3 will continue to be served, normally, by their respective securities brokers and/or custody agents, with no interruption in the trading of the Company's shares.

Due to the migration process, services to shareholders will be suspended from April 27 to May

2nd, 2023, in the following procedures:

  • queries about shares position.
  • transfer of shares outside the stock Exchange.
  • custody transfer.
  • payments for any eventual events.
  • registration update. And
  • registration of liens, among others.

Regarding stock transfer orders (custody transfer) that have been blocked by Bradesco without the respective deposit having been made, the aforementioned bank will pass on the blocks to Itaú and these will remain valid until the respective expiration date.

It is worth mentioning that this change will not imply in any alteration in the rights conferred on the shares, such as dividends, eventual capital remuneration and eventual payments, which will remain being made in the same current account previously indicated by each shareholder.

Caxias do Sul, April 25, 2023

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 21:17:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
