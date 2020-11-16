Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações    RAPT4   BRRAPTACNPR4

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

(RAPT4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Randon S A Implementos e Participações : PARTICIPATION IN ONLINE EVENTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 05:31pm EST

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

LISTED COMPANY

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações ("Company") (B3: RAPT3, RAPT4), in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Comission (CVM) Instruction No. 358/2002 and pursuant to the contents of the Circular Letter No. 7/2020- CVM/SEP, communicates its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company Executives in the following online events:

  1. Automotive Aftermarket Seminar & Expo Day - Automotive Market Date: November 17, 2020 - 12:00 to 12:20 PM Brasília Executive: Paulo Gomes - Aftermarket Commercial Director Link: Click here
    Topics to be discussed: The Impact Caused by Transformations in
    Industry: models and means of production, globalization, supply chain, aftermarket importance.
  2. Automotive Aftermarket Seminar & Expo Day - Automotive Market Date: November 17, 2020 - 6:00 to 6:30 PM Brasília Executive: Daniel Ely - CTO Randon Companies
    Link: Click here
    Topics to be discussed: Randon Companies Digital Transformation.
  3. ESG: Impact Talk l Exame Melhores e Maiores 2020
    Date: November 18, 2020 - 5:00 to 8:30 PM Brasília
    Executive: Daniel Randon - CEO Randon Companies
    Link: Click here
    Topics to be discussed: Questions and answers panel on what ESG is and how the invited companies built their successful cases.

Caxias do Sul, November 16, 2020

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 22:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
05:31pRANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Participation in online events
PU
11/13RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Results conference call results 3q2020
PU
11/13RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Minutes nº 86 of directors meetings
PU
11/13RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Minutes no. 912 of the board of directors..
PU
11/13RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Minutes nº 87 of directors meetings
PU
11/12RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : 3q20 institutional presentation
PU
11/12RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Earnings release
PU
11/10RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Participation in online events
PU
10/29RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Material fact - favorable decision on tax..
PU
10/28RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Minutes no. 911 of the board of directors..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 788 M 881 M 881 M
Net income 2020 186 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 146 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 2,42%
Capitalization 4 410 M 813 M 812 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 10 341
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Duration : Period :
Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 14,03 BRL
Last Close Price 14,09 BRL
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Raul Randon Chief Executive Officer
David Abramo Randon Chairman
Geraldo Santa Catharina Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Alexandre Randon Vice Chairman
Ruy Lopes Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES5.15%801
PACCAR, INC.13.67%31 148
KUBOTA CORPORATION22.71%23 730
KOMATSU LTD.-3.60%22 504
KNORR-BREMSE AG14.98%19 891
EPIROC AB26.15%19 590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group