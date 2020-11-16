Randon S A Implementos e Participações : PARTICIPATION IN ONLINE EVENTS

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações ("Company") (B3: RAPT3, RAPT4), in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Comission (CVM) Instruction No. 358/2002 and pursuant to the contents of the Circular Letter No. 7/2020- CVM/SEP, communicates its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company Executives in the following online events:
Automotive Aftermarket Seminar & Expo Day - Automotive Market Date: November 17, 2020 - 12:00 to 12:20 PM Brasília Executive: Paulo Gomes - Aftermarket Commercial Director Link: Click here
Topics to be discussed: The Impact Caused by Transformations in
Industry: models and means of production, globalization, supply chain, aftermarket importance.
Automotive Aftermarket Seminar & Expo Day - Automotive Market Date: November 17, 2020 - 6:00 to 6:30 PM Brasília Executive: Daniel Ely - CTO Randon Companies
Link: Click here
Topics to be discussed: Randon Companies Digital Transformation.
ESG: Impact Talk l Exame Melhores e Maiores 2020
Date: November 18, 2020 - 5:00 to 8:30 PM Brasília
Executive: Daniel Randon - CEO Randon Companies
Link: Click here
Topics to be discussed: Questions and answers panel on what ESG is and how the invited companies built their successful cases.
Caxias do Sul, November 16, 2020
Paulo Prignolato
Investor Relations Officer
