Randon S A Implementos e Participações : PRESS RELEASE - AUGUST, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

In order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and the market in general, Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações announces its net revenue and gross revenue on a monthly basis. The information for the year 2020 is presented below.

• Total Gross Revenue (without eliminations and including taxes) (R$ Million)

Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Total 2020 548.5 605.0 521.3 274.2 449.8 573.0 663.5 686.5 4,321.9 2019 491.6 567.6 577.2 613.9 652.2 607.8 704.9 652.9 4,868.0 ∆ % 11.6% 6.6% -9.7% -55.3% -31.0% -5.7% -5.9% 5.2% -11.2%

• Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)

Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Total 2020 379.4 416.6 371.8 202.8 317.8 412.4 464.3 497.5 3,062.5 2019 347.4 387.0 399.2 426.3 449.8 425.9 478.6 451.3 3,365.6 ∆ % 9.2% 7.6% -6.9% -52.4% -29.4% -3.2% -3.0% 10.2% -9.0%

The revenues for the month of August do not include values related to NAKATA, as the closing of the deal happened on September, 01, 2020.

Caxias do Sul, September 21, 2020.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Director