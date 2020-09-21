Randon S A Implementos e Participações : PRESS RELEASE - AUGUST, 2020

PRESS RELEASE
In order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and the market in general, Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações announces its net revenue and gross revenue on a monthly basis. The information for the year 2020 is presented below.
• Total Gross Revenue (without eliminations and including taxes) (R$ Million)
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Total
|
2020
|
548.5
|
605.0
|
521.3
|
274.2
|
449.8
|
573.0
|
663.5
|
686.5
|
4,321.9
|
2019
|
491.6
|
567.6
|
577.2
|
613.9
|
652.2
|
607.8
|
704.9
|
652.9
|
4,868.0
|
∆ %
|
11.6%
|
6.6%
|
-9.7%
|
-55.3%
|
-31.0%
|
-5.7%
|
-5.9%
|
5.2%
|
-11.2%
• Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Total
|
2020
|
379.4
|
416.6
|
371.8
|
202.8
|
317.8
|
412.4
|
464.3
|
497.5
|
3,062.5
|
2019
|
347.4
|
387.0
|
399.2
|
426.3
|
449.8
|
425.9
|
478.6
|
451.3
|
3,365.6
|
∆ %
|
9.2%
|
7.6%
|
-6.9%
|
-52.4%
|
-29.4%
|
-3.2%
|
-3.0%
|
10.2%
|
-9.0%
The revenues for the month of August do not include values related to NAKATA, as the closing of the deal happened on September, 01, 2020.
Caxias do Sul, September 21, 2020.
Paulo Prignolato
Investor Relations Director
