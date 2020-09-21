Log in
Randon S A Implementos e Participações : PRESS RELEASE - AUGUST, 2020

09/21/2020 | 07:55am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

In order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and the market in general, Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações announces its net revenue and gross revenue on a monthly basis. The information for the year 2020 is presented below.

Total Gross Revenue (without eliminations and including taxes) (R$ Million)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Total

2020

548.5

605.0

521.3

274.2

449.8

573.0

663.5

686.5

4,321.9

2019

491.6

567.6

577.2

613.9

652.2

607.8

704.9

652.9

4,868.0

∆ %

11.6%

6.6%

-9.7%

-55.3%

-31.0%

-5.7%

-5.9%

5.2%

-11.2%

Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Total

2020

379.4

416.6

371.8

202.8

317.8

412.4

464.3

497.5

3,062.5

2019

347.4

387.0

399.2

426.3

449.8

425.9

478.6

451.3

3,365.6

∆ %

9.2%

7.6%

-6.9%

-52.4%

-29.4%

-3.2%

-3.0%

10.2%

-9.0%

The revenues for the month of August do not include values related to NAKATA, as the closing of the deal happened on September, 01, 2020.

Caxias do Sul, September 21, 2020.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 11:54:03 UTC
