Randon S A Implementos e Participações : PRESS RELEASE - CONCLUSION OF SHARES BUYBACK PROGRAM

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Listed Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES ("Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general the conclusion, on October 9, 2020, of the buyback program, approved by the Board of Directors in a meeting held on April 9, 2020, and disclosed in a Material Fact on the same date.
Through the referred buyback program, the Company acquired on the stock exchange, at market value, 13,000,000 preferred shares (RAPT4), which may be held in treasury, disposed of, or canceled under the terms of the law.
Caxias do Sul, October 9, 2020
Paulo Prignolato
Investor Relations Officer
