Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações    RAPT4

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

(RAPT4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Randon S A Implementos e Participações : PRESS RELEASE - CONCLUSION OF SHARES BUYBACK PROGRAM

10/09/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

Listed Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES ("Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general the conclusion, on October 9, 2020, of the buyback program, approved by the Board of Directors in a meeting held on April 9, 2020, and disclosed in a Material Fact on the same date.

Through the referred buyback program, the Company acquired on the stock exchange, at market value, 13,000,000 preferred shares (RAPT4), which may be held in treasury, disposed of, or canceled under the terms of the law.

Caxias do Sul, October 9, 2020

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 20:19:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 4 786 M 863 M 863 M
Net income 2020 145 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net Debt 2020 1 146 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 4 339 M 785 M 783 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 10 341
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Duration : Period :
Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 13,58 BRL
Last Close Price 13,87 BRL
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Raul Randon Chief Executive Officer
David Abramo Randon Chairman
Geraldo Santa Catharina Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Alexandre Randon Vice Chairman
Ruy Lopes Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES3.51%773
PACCAR, INC.13.70%31 133
KUBOTA CORPORATION11.41%22 293
KOMATSU LTD.-7.80%21 897
KNORR-BREMSE AG15.00%19 768
EPIROC AB13.69%17 426
