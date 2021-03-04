Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações    RAPT4   BRRAPTACNPR4

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

(RAPT4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Randon S A Implementos e Participações : 4Q20 INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION

03/04/2021 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on Management's beliefs and assumptions, as well as on currently available information. Forward-looking statements include information on our current intentions, beliefs or expectations, as well as those of the Company's

Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers.

The reservations as to forward looking statements and information also include data on possible or presumed operating results, as well as any statements preceded, followed or including words such as "believes",

"may", "will", "expects", "intends", "plans", "estimates" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not performance guarantees; they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they refer to future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances which may or may not occur. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or suggested by forward-looking statements. Many of the factors which will determine these results and figures are beyond our ability to control or predict.

WE HAVE BEEN ON THE ROAD FOR DECADES,

GUIDED FOR AN ONLY PURPOSE

CONNECTING PEOPLE AND RICHES,

TO GENERATE PROSPERITY...

.... and all the kilometers we traveled followed the same principles

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 22:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
05:47pRANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : 4q20 institutional presentation
PU
04:53pRANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Annual Report
PU
02/22RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Notice to the market - January 2021 Reven..
PU
02/16RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Material Fact - Favorable Decision on Tax..
PU
02/11RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Material Fact - Guidance 2021
PU
02/11RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Notice to the Market - Auttom Automação e..
PU
02/08RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Notice to the Market - Delta Global
PU
01/27RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : MINUTES No 919 OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR'S..
PU
01/27RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Notice to the Market - CNCS Indústria Met..
PU
01/15RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : nOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - 2021 Annual Gene..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 025 M 887 M 887 M
Net income 2020 255 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Net Debt 2020 1 418 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 2,06%
Capitalization 4 055 M 730 M 716 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 11 247
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Duration : Period :
Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 15,64 BRL
Last Close Price 13,14 BRL
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Raul Randon Chief Executive Officer
Geraldo Santa Catharina Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
David Abramo Randon Chairman
Alexandre Randon Vice Chairman
Ruy Lopes Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES-18.28%704
PACCAR, INC.10.38%33 042
KOMATSU LTD.15.71%29 156
KUBOTA CORPORATION4.06%27 352
EPIROC AB20.85%25 397
KNORR-BREMSE AG-5.34%20 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ