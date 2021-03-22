Randon S A Implementos e Participações : Notice to the market - February 2021 Revenues

PRESS RELEASE

In order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and the market in general, Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações announces its net revenue and gross revenue on a monthly basis. The information for the year 2021 is presented below.

• Total Gross Revenue (without eliminations and including taxes) (R$ Million) Jan. Feb. Total 2021 851.0 874.0 1,725.0 2020 548.5 605.0 1,153.4 ∆% 55.2% 44.5% 49.6%

• Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)

Jan. Feb. Total 2021 582.3 610.1 1,192.4 2020 379.4 416.6 796.0 ∆ % 53.5% 46.4% 49.8%

Caxias do Sul, March 22, 2021.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer