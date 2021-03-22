Randon S A Implementos e Participações : Notice to the market - February 2021 Revenues

PRESS RELEASE
In order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and the market in general, Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações announces its net revenue and gross revenue on a monthly basis. The information for the year 2021 is presented below.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Total
|
2021
|
582.3
|
610.1
|
1,192.4
|
2020
|
379.4
|
416.6
|
796.0
|
∆ %
|
53.5%
|
46.4%
|
49.8%
Caxias do Sul, March 22, 2021.
Paulo Prignolato
Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 11:10:02 UTC.