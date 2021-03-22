Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações    RAPT4   BRRAPTACNPR4

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

(RAPT4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Randon S A Implementos e Participações : Notice to the market - February 2021 Revenues

03/22/2021 | 07:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

In order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and the market in general, Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações announces its net revenue and gross revenue on a monthly basis. The information for the year 2021 is presented below.

  • Total Gross Revenue (without eliminations and including taxes) (R$ Million)

    Jan.

    Feb.

    Total

    2021

    851.0

    874.0

    1,725.0

    2020

    548.5

    605.0

    1,153.4

    ∆%

    55.2%

    44.5%

    49.6%

  • Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)

Jan.

Feb.

Total

2021

582.3

610.1

1,192.4

2020

379.4

416.6

796.0

∆ %

53.5%

46.4%

49.8%

Caxias do Sul, March 22, 2021.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 11:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
07:11aRANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Notice to the market - February 2021 Reve..
PU
03/08RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : MINUTES No 921 OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR'S..
PU
03/08RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Minutes nº 89 of directors meetings
PU
03/08RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Minutes nº 88 of directors meetings
PU
03/04RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : 4q20 institutional presentation
PU
03/04RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Annual Report
PU
02/22RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Notice to the market - January 2021 Reven..
PU
02/16RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Material Fact - Favorable Decision on Tax..
PU
02/11RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Material Fact - Guidance 2021
PU
02/11RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Notice to the Market - Auttom Automação e..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 438 M 1 172 M 1 172 M
Net income 2021 323 M 58,8 M 58,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 300 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 4 416 M 809 M 804 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 12 117
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Duration : Period :
Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,43 BRL
Last Close Price 14,58 BRL
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Raul Randon Chief Executive Officer
Geraldo Santa Catharina Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
David Abramo Randon Chairman
Alexandre Randon Vice Chairman
Ruy Lopes Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES-9.33%754
PACCAR, INC.10.18%34 499
KOMATSU LTD.22.09%30 075
KUBOTA CORPORATION11.15%28 081
EPIROC AB (PUBL)24.06%25 607
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.22.20%20 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ