(Reuters) - Randstad, the world's biggest employment agency, reported on Tuesday second-quarter core earnings that slightly missed expectations, hurt by weak hiring activities in many of the group's geographies.

The Dutch company's underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell 34% year-on-year to 181 million euros ($197.09 million), below the 187 million euros expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll.

(Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli; Editing by Christopher Cushing)