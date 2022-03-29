Randstad N : AGM confirms all proposals.

Chris Heutink and Henry Schirmer reappointed as members of the Executive Board.
Wout Dekker, Frank Dorjee and Annet Aris reappointed as members of the Supervisory Board.
Approval of a regular cash dividend of € 2.19 per ordinary share and a special cash dividend of€ 2.81 per ordinary share.
Today, at the Randstad Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), the financial statements and the dividend proposal were adopted. Chris Heutink and Henry Schirmer were both reappointed to the Executive Board, Chris Heutink for a third four-year term and Henry Schirmer for a second four-year term.To the Supervisory Board Wout Dekker was reappointed for a fourth term of two years, Frank Dorjee for a third term of two years and Annet Aris for a second four-year term.
dividend
Shareholders also adopted the financial statements of 2021 and approved the proposal to pay a regular cash dividend of € 2.19 per ordinary share and a special cash dividend of € 2.81 per ordinary share. They also approved to pay a dividend of € 8.2 million on preference shares B and C. All dividends will be paid fully in cash. The ex-dividend date for the regular dividend is March 31, 2022. The record date is April 1, 2022. The payment will take place on April 5, 2022.
The ex-dividend date for the special cash dividend will be September 29, 2022. The number of shares entitled to the special cash dividend will be determined on September 30, 2022 (record date). The payment of the special cash dividend will take place on October 4, 2022.
overview of AGM resolutions
Other resolutions that have been approved and adopted at the AGM are the:
discharge of liability of the members of the Executive Board for their management.
discharge of liability of the members of the Supervisory Board for their supervision of the management.
amendment of the remuneration policy of the Executive Board.
approval of the performance-related remuneration of the Executive Board in performance shares for a five-year period.
amendment of the remuneration policy of the Supervisory Board.
designation of the Executive Board as the authorized corporate body to issue shares and to restrict or exclude the pre-emptive right to any issue of shares.
extension of the authorization of the Executive Board to repurchase shares.
extension of the authorization of the Executive Board to cancel repurchased shares.
appointment of Claartje Bulten and Annelies van der Pauw as board members of Stichting Administratiekantoor preferente Aandelen Randstad.
reappointment of Deloitte Accountants BV as external auditor for the financial year 2023.
