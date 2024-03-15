extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of randstad nv

explanatory notes to the agenda

2 proposal to reappoint hélène auriol potier as member of the supervisory board

The first term of Hélène Auriol Potier expires at the end of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on

26 March 2024. By omission, her reappointment was not included in the agenda for this meeting. Between 26 March and 26 April 2024, she will continue to be a member of the Supervisory Board in accordance with article 17 of the articles of association of Randstad NV. She is available for reappointment.

Hélène Auriol Potier was born on November 26, 1962 and she is a French national. She built her career in the digital technologies and telecommunications industry in the United States, Europe, Africa and Asia. In November 2018, she joined Orange Business Services as Executive Vice President International. She came from Microsoft where she was General Manager of Artificial Intelligence for Europe. In her 10 years' tenure at Microsoft, she held different executive positions including CEO of Microsoft Singapore and member of the Executive Committee of Microsoft Asia-Pacific, General Manager of Microsoft Western Europe Public Sector and General Manager of MicrosoftDynamics Europe. Earlier in her career, she worked for Dell Inc., Nortel and France Telecom.

Hélène Auriol Potier is a member of the Board of Directors of Safran SA, ODDO BHF, Accor and Infosys, a senior advisor to Warburg Pincus and a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of ESG matters at the French Institute of Corporate Directors.

Hélène Auriol Potier holds no Randstad shares. She is independent in the sense of article 1.5 of the Supervisory Board by- laws.

Hélène Auriol Potier has made a valuable contribution to the Supervisory Board, including its Governance & Nomination Committee. In accordance with its profile and by-laws, the Supervisory Board proposes to reappoint her for a second four-year term ending following the close of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2028.