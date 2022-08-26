Randstad N : Agenda EGM 7 october 2022

extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of randstad nv

Friday October 7, 2022 at 1:00pm CET

Head office Randstad - Diemermere 25, 1112 TC Diemen - The Netherlands

Agenda items 1, 3 and 4 are for discussion only and will not be put to a vote.

1 Opening

composition supervisory board

2 Proposal to appoint Cees 't Hart as member of the Supervisory Board voting item

other corporate affairs

Any other business Closing

explanatory notes to the agenda

A full copy of the remuneration policy of the Supervisory Board can be found on our corporate website.

2 proposal to appoint cees 't hart as member of the supervisory board

The Supervisory Board proposes to appoint Cees 't Hart as member of the Supervisory Board upon nomination of Randstad Beheer (the private shareholding company of Frits Goldschmeding, Randstad's founder and leading shareholder).

Cees 't Hart is born in 1958 and he is a Dutch national. He holds a MA in Social Sciences from the Leiden University. Cees 't Hart is CEO of Carlsberg Group since 2015. Before joining Carlsberg Group, he was CEO of Royal FrieslandCampina since 2008. Prior to which, he spent 25 years with Unilever. Cees 't Hart is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KLM and member of the Supervisory Board of Air France KLM.

He holds 3,400 Randstad shares. He is not independent in the sense of article 1.5 of the Supervisory Board by-laws.

In accordance with its profile and by-laws, the Supervisory Board proposes to appoint Cees 't Hart for a term of almost four years effective as of 7 October 2022 and ending following the close of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2026.