  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Randstad N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:11 2023-01-25 am EST
58.54 EUR   -1.15%
03:22pRandstad N : BlackRock Inc. - Randstad N.V. - Diemen
PU
01/18Randstad N : Workers prioritize job security amid economic uncertainty but they won't give up flexibility and a sense of belonging
PU
01/13Shurgard Inks Long-term Lease for Building in Netherlands
MT
Randstad N : BlackRock Inc. - Randstad N.V. - Diemen

01/25/2023 | 03:22pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Randstad N.V. - Diemen
BlackRock Inc. - Randstad N.V. - Diemen

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction24 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionRandstad N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33216172
Place of residenceDiemen
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares72.062,00 Number of voting rights102.853,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares0,00 Number of voting rights1.260,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.043.185,00 Number of voting rights1.060.438,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares4.273.469,00 Number of voting rights6.137.521,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,08 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real1,65 % Indirectly potential0,43 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,53 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,97 % Indirectly potential0,56 %

Date last update: 25 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 20:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 27 570 M 30 030 M 30 030 M
Net income 2022 861 M 938 M 938 M
Net Debt 2022 803 M 874 M 874 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 10 705 M 11 660 M 11 660 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 47 540
Free-Float 46,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 59,22 €
Average target price 54,65 €
Spread / Average Target -7,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander M. van 't Noordende Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Henry R. Schirmer CFO & Member-Executive Board
Wout Dekker Member-Supervisory Board
Martin de Weerdt Chief Information Officer
Johan Christiaan Heutink Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANDSTAD N.V.3.97%11 778
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC8.02%8 443
ADECCO GROUP AG11.33%6 066
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.92%5 030
MANPOWERGROUP INC.6.39%4 476
STERLING CHECK CORP.-4.27%1 432