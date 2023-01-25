Randstad N : BlackRock Inc. - Randstad N.V. - Diemen
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 24 jan 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Randstad N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 33216172
Place of residence Diemen
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares72.062,00
Number of voting rights102.853,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
Number of shares0,00
Number of voting rights1.260,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.043.185,00
Number of voting rights1.060.438,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares4.273.469,00
Number of voting rights6.137.521,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding2,08 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real1,65 %
Indirectly potential0,43 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,53 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,97 %
Indirectly potential0,56 %
Date last update: 25 January 2023
Disclaimer
Randstad Holding NV published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 20:21:02 UTC.
Sales 2022
27 570 M
30 030 M
30 030 M
Net income 2022
861 M
938 M
938 M
Net Debt 2022
803 M
874 M
874 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,6x
Yield 2022
4,13%
Capitalization
10 705 M
11 660 M
11 660 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,42x
EV / Sales 2023
0,42x
Nbr of Employees
47 540
Free-Float
46,8%
Technical analysis trends RANDSTAD N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
59,22 €
Average target price
54,65 €
Spread / Average Target
-7,71%
