Randstad N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction25 jul 2023
Issuing institutionRandstad N.V.
Chamber of Commerce33216172
Place of residenceDiemen
Total capital allocation
|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital25.928.966,40 EUR
|Total votes259.289.664,00
Previous notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockPreferent aandeel B
|ISIN
|Disclosure0,10
|Previous notification25.200.000
|Total votes0,14
|Nominal value25.200.000
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINNL0000379121
|Disclosure0,10
|Previous notification183.959.312
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value0
|Type stockPreferent aandeel C1
|ISIN
|Disclosure0,10
|Previous notification14.566.133
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value14.566.133
|Type stockPreferent aandeel C2
|ISIN
|Disclosure0,10
|Previous notification35.564.219
|Total votes0,13
|Nominal value35.564.219
New notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosurePreferent aandeel B
|Type stock
|ISIN0,10
|Nominal value25.200.000
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock25.200.000
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockNL0000379121
|ISIN0,10
|Nominal value183.959.312
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock0
|DisclosurePreferent aandeel C1
|Type stock
|ISIN0,10
|Nominal value14.566.133
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock14.566.133
|DisclosurePreferent aandeel C2
|Type stock
|ISIN0,10
|Nominal value35.564.219
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock35.564.219
Date last update: 25 July 2023
Disclaimer
Randstad Holding NV published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 19:23:46 UTC.