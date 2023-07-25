Randstad N.V.
Randstad N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction25 jul 2023
Issuing institutionRandstad N.V.
Chamber of Commerce33216172
Place of residenceDiemen
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
MonthTotal placed capital25.928.966,40 EUR Total votes259.289.664,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockPreferent aandeel B ISINDisclosure0,10 Previous notification25.200.000 Total votes0,14 Nominal value25.200.000
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0000379121 Disclosure0,10 Previous notification183.959.312 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
Type stockPreferent aandeel C1 ISINDisclosure0,10 Previous notification14.566.133 Total votes1,00 Nominal value14.566.133
Type stockPreferent aandeel C2 ISINDisclosure0,10 Previous notification35.564.219 Total votes0,13 Nominal value35.564.219
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosurePreferent aandeel B Type stockISIN0,10 Nominal value25.200.000 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock25.200.000
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0000379121 ISIN0,10 Nominal value183.959.312 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0
DisclosurePreferent aandeel C1 Type stockISIN0,10 Nominal value14.566.133 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock14.566.133
DisclosurePreferent aandeel C2 Type stockISIN0,10 Nominal value35.564.219 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock35.564.219

Date last update: 25 July 2023

