  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Randstad N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:05 2023-02-14 am EST
59.16 EUR   -0.90%
05:10aRandstad N : Agenda AGM March 2023
PU
05:10aRandstad N : Remuneration report 2022
PU
03:40aRandstad N : Outstanding year, revenue of  27.6bn and underlying EBITA of  1.3bn
PU
Randstad N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

02/14/2023 | 03:32pm EST
Randstad N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Randstad N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date14 feb 2023
Issuing institutionRandstad N.V.
Reporting year2022
Previous result
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentrand-2022-12-31-a2204-02181.zip

Date last update: 14 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 27 563 M 29 584 M 29 584 M
Net income 2022 854 M 916 M 916 M
Net Debt 2022 803 M 861 M 861 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 10 818 M 11 611 M 11 611 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 47 540
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart RANDSTAD N.V.
Duration : Period :
Randstad N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDSTAD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 59,70 €
Average target price 55,31 €
Spread / Average Target -7,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander M. van 't Noordende Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Henry R. Schirmer CFO & Member-Executive Board
Wout Dekker Member-Supervisory Board
Martin de Weerdt Chief Information Officer
Johan Christiaan Heutink Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANDSTAD N.V.4.81%11 699
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC14.68%8 941
ADECCO GROUP AG13.69%6 207
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.10%4 919
MANPOWERGROUP INC.6.55%4 507
STERLING CHECK CORP.-15.84%1 259