notice EGM randstad nv

meeting documents

The full agenda with explanatory notes is available at the offices of the company and can be accessed via the websitewww.randstad.com.

record date

For this meeting those who (i) on March 29, 2024 after processing of all entries and deletions, are registered as at this date (the "Record Date") in one of the registers below; and (ii) have submitted their application to attend, will be considered as having the right to vote and to attend the meeting:

for holders of deposit shares: the administrations of the intermediaries as defined in the Securities Giro Transactions Act ("Intermediaries") showing those entitled to these shares as at the Record Date;

for holders of registered shares: the shareholders' register of the company.

application and registration

Upon registration (via ABN AMRO via www.abnamro.com/evoting) shareholders will be requested to choose whether they attend the meeting in person and vote during the meeting, or whether they grant a proxy with voting instructions as referred to below.

Holders of deposit shares (or their authorized representatives) who wish to attend the meeting in person must register electronically with ABN AMRO (via www.abnamro.com/evoting) or via their Intermediaries at which their shares are administered, following the Record Date and not later than April 22, 2024, 5:00 pm CET. Not later than April 23, 2024 (before 12.00 noon CET) the Intermediaries are to provide ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN AMRO") via www.abnamro.com/ intermediarywith an electronic statement that includes the number of shares held on the Record Date by the shareholder concerned and which have been applied for registration. In addition, the Intermediaries are requested to include the full address details of the relevant shareholder. The receipt (of registration) to be supplied by ABN AMRO via the relevant Intermediary will serve as admission ticket to the meeting for those attending in person.

Holders of registered shares (or their authorised representative) who wish to attend the general meeting in person must apply to the Executive Board of Randstad N.V. via IQ EQ Financial Services B.V., Hoogoorddreef 15, 1101 BA Amsterdam or email: registers@iqeq.com, not later than April 22, 2024, 5:00 pm CET. ABN AMRO will provide them (directly or via IQ EQ) with a registration receipt as admission ticket.

The meeting will be held in Dutch. If you require translation into English, please inform the company secretary, Jelle Miedema, no later than April 22, 2024 (email: jelle.miedema@randstad.com).

voting by proxy to a third party

Notwithstanding the obligation to register for the meeting, the right to attend and to vote at the meeting may be exercised by a holder of a written proxy (for which purposes forms can be obtained free of charge as set out in the paragraph above entitled 'meeting documents'). The written proxy must be received by the company secretary, Jelle Miedema, email: jelle.miedema@randstad.com, no later than April 22, 2024. A copy of the written proxy must be shown at registration for the meeting.

voting instructions independent third party

Shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting, may also, without prejudice to the above with regard to application, give their voting instructions to an independent third party: IQ EQ Financial Services B.V., Hoogoorddreef 15, 1101 BA Amsterdam. An electronic voting instruction may be given via www.abnamro.com/evotinguntil April 22, 2024, 5:00 pm CET at the latest. If a shareholder is unable to give his voting instructions electronically, these may also be given in writing. For this the form available free of charge from IQ EQ is to be used. The form must be completed and received by IQ EQ on April 22, 2024 at the latest (by email: registers@iqeq.com).