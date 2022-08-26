Randstad N : Notice EGM 7 october 2022

In accordance with the Temporary Act COVID-19 Justice and Safety, shareholders can only attend the meeting virtually via the internet at www.abnamro.com/evoting and if they wish, vote real time online.

Notice convening the virtual Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Randstad N.V. to be held on Friday October 7, 2022 at 1.00 pm CET. Formally the meeting will be held at the head office of Randstad, Diemermere 25, 1112 TC Diemen, the Netherlands.

notice EGM randstad nv

agenda

Opening Proposal to appoint Cees 't Hart as member of the Supervisory Board Any other business Closing

meeting documents

The full agenda with explanatory notes is available at the officesof the company and can be accessed via the website www.randstad.com.

record date

For this meeting those who (i) on September 9, 2022 after processing of all entries and deletions, are registered as at this date (the "Record Date") in one of the registers below; and (ii) have submitted their application to attend, will be considered as having the right to vote and to attend the meeting:

for holders of deposit shares: the administrations of the intermediaries as defined in the Securities Giro Transactions Act ("Intermediaries") showing those entitled to these shares as at the Record Date;

for holders of registered shares: the shareholders' register of the company.

application and registration

Upon registration (via ABN AMRO via www.abnamro.com/evoting) shareholders will be requested to choose whether they attend the meeting virtually and whether they vote virtually during the meeting or just wish to grant a proxy with voting instructions as referred to below.

Holders of deposit shares (or their authorized representatives) who wish to attend the meeting virtually and to vote virtually during the meeting must register electronically with ABN AMRO (via www.abnamro.com/evoting) or via their Intermediaries at which their shares are administered, following the Record Date and no later than September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm CET. Not later than October 3, 2022 (before 12:00 noon CET) the Intermediaries are to provide ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN AMRO") via www.abnamro.com/intermediary with an electronic statement that includes the number of shares held on the Record Date by the shareholder concerned and which have been applied for registration. In addition, the Intermediaries are requested to include the full address details of the relevant shareholder, as well as their valid email address, securities account and mobile phone number which are required for authentication purposes in order to provide virtual access. The receipt (of registration) to be supplied by ABN AMRO via the relevant Intermediary will contain log-in details for attending the meeting virtually and/or to vote virtually.

Holders of registered shares (or their authorised representative) who wish to attend the general meeting virtually and/or to vote virtually must apply to the Executive Board of Randstad N.V. via IQ EQ Financial Services B.V., Hoogoorddreef 15, 1101 BA Amsterdam or email: registers@iqeq.com, not later than September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm CET. ABN AMRO will provide them (directly or via IQ EQ) with a registration receipt with log-in details.

virtual attending and voting

Shareholders can attend and vote at the meeting on this shareholders' resolution via the internet, therefore online and remote with their own smartphone, tablet or personal computer, unless the shareholder's Intermediary does not accommodate online attending and voting. Upon registration to vote virtually, a shareholder will receive an email with a link via www.abnamro.com/evoting to login to the Randstad online voting platform. After successful login and confirmation of the login via two factor authentication (by SMS verification), the shareholder is automatically logged