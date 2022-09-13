Advanced search
Randstad N : Notice of cancellation of extraordinary general meeting

09/13/2022 | 02:10am EDT
Randstad NV, the global leader in the HR services industry, announces that the appointment of Cees 't Hart as member of the Supervisory Board will be placed on the agenda of the regular AGM that will take place on March 28, 2023. Consequently, it was resolved that the convocation of the planned EGM of October 7, 2022 is revoked and that the EGM will no longer take place.

about randstad

Randstad is the world's largest HR services provider and is driven to become the world's most valued 'working life partner', supporting as many people as possible in realizing their true potential throughout their working life. We provide companies with the high quality, diverse, and agile workforces they need while helping people get rewarding jobs and stay relevant in the ever-changing world of work. In 2021, we helped more than two million people find a job that is right for them, advised 235,000 clients on their HR needs, from talent acquisition to total workforce management, and delivered training to over 450,000 people. We use data and technology to provide the right advice at the right moment at scale, while our consultants across almost 5,000 locations in 38 markets give talent and clients personal, dedicated human attention. It is this combination of Tech and Touch that makes our offer unique.

Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. In 2021, Randstad had on average 39,530 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 24.6 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com

for more information

Elise Martin Davies

+31 20 569 1732

press@randstad.com

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 06:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
