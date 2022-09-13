Randstad N : Notice of cancellation of extraordinary general meeting

Randstad NV, the global leader in the HR services industry, announces that the appointment of Cees 't Hart as member of the Supervisory Board will be placed on the agenda of the regular AGM that will take place on March 28, 2023. Consequently, it was resolved that the convocation of the planned EGM of October 7, 2022 is revoked and that the EGM will no longer take place.

