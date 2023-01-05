Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Randstad N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:37 2023-01-05 am EST
59.20 EUR   +0.30%
05:18aRandstad N : Randstad announces new leaders for Asia Pac, North America and Technologies
PU
02:08aRandstad N : announces new leaders for Asia Pacific, North America and Technologies business.
PU
2022Randstad N : Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust - Randstad N.V. - Diemen
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Randstad N : Randstad announces new leaders for Asia Pac, North America and Technologies

01/05/2023 | 05:18am EST
Randstad N.V.
Randstad N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date05 jan 2023 - 08:36
Statutory nameRandstad N.V.
TitleRandstad announces new leaders for Asia Pac, North America and Technologies

Attachments

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 10:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RANDSTAD N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 27 466 M 29 133 M 29 133 M
Net income 2022 857 M 909 M 909 M
Net Debt 2022 656 M 696 M 696 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 10 792 M 11 447 M 11 447 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 47 540
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart RANDSTAD N.V.
Duration : Period :
Randstad N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDSTAD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 59,02 €
Average target price 54,25 €
Spread / Average Target -8,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander M. van 't Noordende Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Henry R. Schirmer CFO & Member-Executive Board
Wout Dekker Member-Supervisory Board
Martin de Weerdt Chief Information Officer
Frank Franciscus Dorjee Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANDSTAD N.V.3.62%11 447
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-0.33%8 059
ADECCO GROUP AG4.76%5 904
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.00%4 821
MANPOWERGROUP INC.2.73%4 322
STERLING CHECK CORP.-1.68%1 476