Randstad N : Randstad to acquire Side in France

Randstad to acquire Side in France

21 April 2022

Acquisition strengthens Randstad's offering and market position through increased digital presence and capabilities

Randstad NV, the global leader in the HR services industry, announces that Randstad France intends to acquire Side, a leading end to end digital staffing platform in France.

Founded in 2016, Side are specialists in online recruitment, offering digital staffing solutions to over 2,000 customers, with 300,000 active candidates, primarily in the logistics, trade, and service sectors.

This acquisition would enable Randstad to strengthen its market position in the growing digital staffing market and lead to a strong extension of Randstad's current portfolio as well as offer access to new opportunities for existing and potential clients. By doing so, Randstad takes another step forward in supporting more people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people.

"The role of technology is becoming increasingly important in the world of HR services. In a tightening labor market, this acquisition would allow us to offer customers and talent a new solution to those looking for a fully digital experience. However, it is our shared values and the belief in the crucial role of the 'human touch' underpinned by technology which makes me excited to welcome their great people to our team."

- Sander van 't Noordende, CEO

"This acquisition fuels our ambition to offer the best online staffing experience to candidates and businesses. It's a great recognition of the strength of our team and our unique approach mixing cutting-edge technologies with high quality human touches. We're looking forward to joining forces with the Randstad Group's talented teams and combining our online user experience expertise with the world's largest HR services provider."

- Pierre Mugnier, Co-founder and CEO, Side

The transaction will now be presented to the applicable employee representative bodies and is expected to close in the coming weeks.

about randstad

Randstad is the world's largest HR services provider and is driven to become the world's most valued 'working life partner', supporting as many people as possible in realizing their true potential throughout their working life. We provide companies with the high quality, diverse, and agile workforces they need while helping people get rewarding jobs and stay relevant in the ever-changing world of work. In 2021, we helped more than two million people find a job that is right for them, advised 235,000 clients on their HR needs, from talent acquisition to total workforce management, and delivered training to over 450,000 people. We use data and technology to provide the right advice at the right moment at scale, while our consultants across almost 5,000 locations in 38 markets give talent and clients personal, dedicated human attention. It is this combination of Tech and Touch that makes our offer unique.

Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. In 2021, Randstad had on average 39,530 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 24.6 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, seewww.randstad.com

about Side

Side is a leading staffing platform that brings together the power of technology and the care of humans.

Founded in 2016 in France, Side built a new work experience based on two key pillars: the simplicity of an end-to-end online app and the quality of a five-star customer service. Side's team includes 60 experts with a passion for technology and HR with the intent to create impactful solutions to disrupt the staffing market. For more information, see side.co

