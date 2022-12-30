Randstad N : Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust - Randstad N.V. - Diemen

Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust - Randstad N.V. - Diemen
Date of transaction29 dec 2022
Person obliged to notifySilchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust
Issuing institutionRandstad N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33216172
Place of residenceDiemen
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares6.172.366,00
|
Number of voting rights6.172.366,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding2,38 %
|
Directly real2,38 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding2,99 %
|
Directly real2,99 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 30 December 2022
