  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Randstad N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-12-30 am EST
56.96 EUR   -1.28%
04:48pRandstad N : Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust - Randstad N.V. - Diemen
PU
12/29Randstad N : Silchester International Investors LLP - Randstad N.V. - Diemen
PU
12/23Muted Trading Day in Germany Ends in the Green
MT
Randstad N : Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust - Randstad N.V. - Diemen

12/30/2022 | 04:48pm EST
Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust - Randstad N.V. - Diemen
Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust - Randstad N.V. - Diemen

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction29 dec 2022
Person obliged to notifySilchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust
Issuing institutionRandstad N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33216172
Place of residenceDiemen
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares6.172.366,00 Number of voting rights6.172.366,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,38 % Directly real2,38 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,99 % Directly real2,99 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 30 December 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 466 M 29 354 M 29 354 M
Net income 2022 857 M 916 M 916 M
Net Debt 2022 656 M 702 M 702 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 10 551 M 11 276 M 11 276 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 47 540
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart RANDSTAD N.V.
Duration : Period :
Randstad N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDSTAD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 56,96 €
Average target price 54,25 €
Spread / Average Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander M. van 't Noordende Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Henry R. Schirmer CFO & Member-Executive Board
Wout Dekker Member-Supervisory Board
Martin de Weerdt Chief Information Officer
Frank Franciscus Dorjee Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANDSTAD N.V.-3.90%11 248
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-35.17%7 885
ADECCO GROUP AG-33.63%5 526
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.43%4 917
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-14.24%4 220
STERLING CHECK CORP.-27.84%1 503