Randstad N : Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust - Randstad N.V. - Diemen

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction04 may 2023
Person obliged to notifySilchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust
Issuing institutionRandstad N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33216172
Place of residenceDiemen
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares6.215.919,00
Number of voting rights6.215.919,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding2,40 %
Directly real2,40 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,01 %
Directly real3,01 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 05 May 2023
|Analyst Recommendations on RANDSTAD N.V.
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
26 404 M
29 092 M
29 092 M
|Net income 2023
|
722 M
796 M
796 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
671 M
740 M
740 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|12,0x
|Yield 2023
|4,47%
|Capitalization
|
8 768 M
9 661 M
9 661 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,36x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,34x
|Nbr of Employees
|44 920
|Free-Float
|46,8%
Technical analysis trends RANDSTAD N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|UNDERPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|47,09 €
|Average target price
|53,58 €
|Spread / Average Target
|13,8%