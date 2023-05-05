Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Randstad N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:22 2023-05-05 am EDT
47.91 EUR   +1.74%
Randstad N : Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust - Randstad N.V. - Diemen
PU
05/04Adecco sales top forecast as corporate Europe hires temps
RE
Randstad Holding : Q1 shows good adaptability but demand concerns mount for 2023
Alphavalue
Randstad N : Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust - Randstad N.V. - Diemen

05/05/2023 | 03:32pm EDT
Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust - Randstad N.V. - Diemen
Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust - Randstad N.V. - Diemen

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction04 may 2023
Person obliged to notifySilchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust
Issuing institutionRandstad N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33216172
Place of residenceDiemen
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares6.215.919,00 Number of voting rights6.215.919,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,40 % Directly real2,40 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,01 % Directly real3,01 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 05 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 26 404 M 29 092 M 29 092 M
Net income 2023 722 M 796 M 796 M
Net Debt 2023 671 M 740 M 740 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 4,47%
Capitalization 8 768 M 9 661 M 9 661 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 44 920
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart RANDSTAD N.V.
Duration : Period :
Randstad N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDSTAD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 47,09 €
Average target price 53,58 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander M. van't Noordende Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Vazquez Chief Financial Officer
Wout Dekker Member-Supervisory Board
Martin de Weerdt Chief Information Officer
Johan Christiaan Heutink Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANDSTAD N.V.-17.33%9 483
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-6.68%7 147
ADECCO GROUP AG-5.71%5 413
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.98%4 705
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-12.21%3 535
SHANGHAI FOREIGN SERVICE HOLDING GROUP CO.,LTD.8.21%2 132
