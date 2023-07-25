Randstad N.V. is the world's No. 1 of human resources services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - generalist staff placement outside the classic sectors (46.6%): primarily administrative, light industry, logistics staff, etc.; - generalist staff placement from onsite agencies (24.7%): primarily for clients in the consumer goods, automotive, life sciences and other industries; - specialized staff placement (23%): primarily high-level and experienced professionals in the fields of IT, engineering, business, health, etc. In addition, the group offers services for the permanent staff of its clients (outplacement services, reintegration and salary management); - other (5.7%). At the end of 2022, the group had 2,819 agencies worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (12.8%), France (14.2%), Italy (8.1%), Germany (7.3%), Belgium and Luxembourg (6.1%), Iberia (5.9%), Europe (9.1%), North America (19.9%) and other (16.6%).

Sector Employment Services