Stichting Randstad Optiefonds - Randstad N.V. - Diemen
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction25 jul 2023
Person obliged to notifyStichting Randstad Optiefonds
Issuing institutionRandstad N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33216172
Place of residenceDiemen
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares7.750.000,00 Number of voting rights0,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares6.256.000,00 Number of voting rights6.256.000,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,40 % Directly real5,40 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,41 % Directly real2,41 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 25 July 2023

