Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
11:38:00 2023-07-25 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
52.76
EUR
+2.57%
+1.07%
-7.37%
Randstad N : Stichting Randstad Optiefonds - Randstad N.V. - Diemen
Stichting Randstad Optiefonds - Randstad N.V. - Diemen
Stichting Randstad Optiefonds - Randstad N.V. - Diemen
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 25 jul 2023 Person obliged to notify Stichting Randstad Optiefonds Issuing institution Randstad N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 33216172 Place of residence Diemen
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
Number of shares7.750.000,00
Number of voting rights0,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Settlement Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares6.256.000,00
Number of voting rights6.256.000,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding5,40 %
Directly real5,40 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding2,41 %
Directly real2,41 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 25 July 2023
Disclaimer Randstad Holding NV published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 19:23:46 UTC.
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
Randstad N.V. is the world's No. 1 of human resources services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- generalist staff placement outside the classic sectors (46.6%): primarily administrative, light industry, logistics staff, etc.;
- generalist staff placement from onsite agencies (24.7%): primarily for clients in the consumer goods, automotive, life sciences and other industries;
- specialized staff placement (23%): primarily high-level and experienced professionals in the fields of IT, engineering, business, health, etc. In addition, the group offers services for the permanent staff of its clients (outplacement services, reintegration and salary management);
- other (5.7%).
At the end of 2022, the group had 2,819 agencies worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (12.8%), France (14.2%), Italy (8.1%), Germany (7.3%), Belgium and Luxembourg (6.1%), Iberia (5.9%), Europe (9.1%), North America (19.9%) and other (16.6%).
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Average target price
51.78EUR
Spread / Average Target
+0.66% Consensus