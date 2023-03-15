Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Randstad N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  12:35:20 2023-03-15 pm EDT
55.94 EUR   -3.58%
12:30pRandstad N : US releases second annual EDI&A report
PU
02/28Randstad N : Euro Medium Term Note Programme Randstad N.V.
PU
02/28Adecco sees signs of a hiring slowdown at start of 2023
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Randstad N : US releases second annual EDI&A report

03/15/2023 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
report details organization's focus on equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility in 2022 as well as strategic plans for the future

ATLANTA - March 15, 2023 - For the second consecutive year, Randstad US has released its Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility (EDI&A) report, highlighting the organization's efforts in fostering a more equitable and sustainable world. The report includes a comprehensive EDI&A strategy overview, stories and spotlights that reiterate Randstad's commitment and specific actions that the organization has taken to create a more diverse workforce.

Highlights from Randstad's EDI&A efforts over the past year include:

  • Added two additional Business Resource Groups to expand representation
  • Appointment of a Global CHRO
  • Appointment of the first Global Chief Equity Officer
  • Entered into a joint sourcing and skilling partnership with OneTen
  • Established Global Diversity Council (GDC)
  • Hosted several internal and external events to better position the organization as a leader in the EDI&A space
  • Joined the Second Chance Business Coalition

The report also introduces new Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Floss Aggrey.

"At Randstad, we seek to ensure that everyone feels as though they belong. Through intentional programs, strategies designed to facilitate the attraction and retention of a qualified diverse workforce, and active community engagement, we seek to foster an equitable environment. It is an honor and a privilege to be the executive responsible for championing, leading, and developing core EDI&A programs in North America."

Though Aggrey is thrilled by the progress that Randstad has made to date, she also understands that EDI&A is a constant journey.

"While we acknowledge our accomplishments, we continue to institute parameters that govern a growing sense of equity and awareness around shared experiences; this is the key to sustained success. I am proud of the work that we have done thus far and excited for what we have slated to accomplish in the future."

The report details the organization's strategic plan to sustain this success in the future. Randstad's key, ongoing priorities for 2023 include:

  • Supporting clients, vendors and teams with leading EDI&A insights and programs
  • Strategically engaging diverse outreach groups and member associations
  • Increasing diverse representation in our workforce
  • Promoting equity, inclusion and accessibility at every level

Download a copy of the Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility report here.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., the world's largest talent company and a partner of choice to clients. We are committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and helping them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. We have a deep understanding of the labor market and help our clients to create the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed.

Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. In 2022, in our 39 markets, we helped more than 2 million people find a job that feels good and advised over 230,000 clients on their talent needs. We generated revenue of €27.6 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, seewww.randstad.com

Randstad's North American operations comprise 7,100 associates and a deployed workforce of 91,100 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.comor www.randstad.ca.

Media contacts:

Kiara Reynolds-Westry

678.624.2472

kiara.reynolds-westry@randstadusa.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 16:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RANDSTAD N.V.
12:30pRandstad N : US releases second annual EDI&A report
PU
02/28Randstad N : Euro Medium Term Note Programme Randstad N.V.
PU
02/28Adecco sees signs of a hiring slowdown at start of 2023
RE
02/28Adecco sees signs of a hiring slowdown at start of 2023
RE
02/14Randstad N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
02/14Randstad N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/14Randstad N : Agenda AGM March 2023
PU
02/14Randstad N : Remuneration report 2022
PU
02/14Randstad N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/14Randstad N : Randstad announces leadership appointments
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RANDSTAD N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 835 M 28 762 M 28 762 M
Net income 2023 764 M 819 M 819 M
Net Debt 2023 565 M 606 M 606 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 4,19%
Capitalization 10 598 M 11 359 M 11 359 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 46 190
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart RANDSTAD N.V.
Duration : Period :
Randstad N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDSTAD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 58,02 €
Average target price 55,73 €
Spread / Average Target -3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander M. van't Noordende Chief Executive Officer
Henry R. Schirmer Chief Financial Officer
Wout Dekker Member-Supervisory Board
Martin de Weerdt Chief Information Officer
Johan Christiaan Heutink Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANDSTAD N.V.1.86%11 359
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC4.50%8 173
ADECCO GROUP AG9.23%5 999
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.23%4 352
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-2.61%4 116
KFORCE INC.13.53%1 208