Randstad N : US releases second annual EDI&A report

report details organization's focus on equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility in 2022 as well as strategic plans for the future

ATLANTA - March 15, 2023 - For the second consecutive year, Randstad US has released its Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility (EDI&A) report, highlighting the organization's efforts in fostering a more equitable and sustainable world. The report includes a comprehensive EDI&A strategy overview, stories and spotlights that reiterate Randstad's commitment and specific actions that the organization has taken to create a more diverse workforce.

Highlights from Randstad's EDI&A efforts over the past year include:

Added two additional Business Resource Groups to expand representation

Appointment of a Global CHRO

Appointment of the first Global Chief Equity Officer

Entered into a joint sourcing and skilling partnership with OneTen

Established Global Diversity Council (GDC)

Hosted several internal and external events to better position the organization as a leader in the EDI&A space

Joined the Second Chance Business Coalition

The report also introduces new Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Floss Aggrey.

"At Randstad, we seek to ensure that everyone feels as though they belong. Through intentional programs, strategies designed to facilitate the attraction and retention of a qualified diverse workforce, and active community engagement, we seek to foster an equitable environment. It is an honor and a privilege to be the executive responsible for championing, leading, and developing core EDI&A programs in North America."

Though Aggrey is thrilled by the progress that Randstad has made to date, she also understands that EDI&A is a constant journey.

"While we acknowledge our accomplishments, we continue to institute parameters that govern a growing sense of equity and awareness around shared experiences; this is the key to sustained success. I am proud of the work that we have done thus far and excited for what we have slated to accomplish in the future."

The report details the organization's strategic plan to sustain this success in the future. Randstad's key, ongoing priorities for 2023 include:

Supporting clients, vendors and teams with leading EDI&A insights and programs

Strategically engaging diverse outreach groups and member associations

Increasing diverse representation in our workforce

Promoting equity, inclusion and accessibility at every level

Download a copy of the Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility report here.

