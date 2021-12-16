Randstad N : Voting results EGM 2021

Voting results virtual Extraordinary General Meeting of Randstad N.V. held on 16 December 2021.

Shareholders registered for the virtual meeting represent a total of 229,772,645 shares with an entitlement to vote at the meeting (with and without proxies), of which 25,200,000 preference shares class B and 50,130,352 preference shares class C.

They could cast a total number of 163,642,293 votes (84.72% of the total number of votes that may be cast), of which 3,600,000 on the preference shares B and 5,600,000 on the preference shares C.

The voting results were as follows:

1. Opening discussion item

2. Proposal to appoint Sander van 't Noordende as member of the Executive Board