    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 12/16 11:37:26 am
57.12 EUR   +0.85%
11:49aRANDSTAD N : Voting results EGM 2021
PU
10:29aRANDSTAD N : EGM appoints Sander van't Noordende to its executive board.
PU
09:29aRANDSTAD N : EGM presentation December 2021
PU
Randstad N : Voting results EGM 2021

12/16/2021 | 11:49am EST
Voting results virtual Extraordinary General Meeting of Randstad N.V. held on 16 December 2021.

Shareholders registered for the virtual meeting represent a total of 229,772,645 shares with an entitlement to vote at the meeting (with and without proxies), of which 25,200,000 preference shares class B and 50,130,352 preference shares class C.

They could cast a total number of 163,642,293 votes (84.72% of the total number of votes that may be cast), of which 3,600,000 on the preference shares B and 5,600,000 on the preference shares C.

The voting results were as follows:

1. Opening

discussion item

2. Proposal to appoint Sander van 't Noordende as member of the Executive Board

In favour: 160,880,823 (99.65%); against: 564,489 (0.35%); abstentions: 2,196,981

APPROVED

3.

Any other business

discussion item

4.

Closing

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 16:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
